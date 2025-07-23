'The Edge of Listening: Poems of Silence, Longing, and Return' Now Available Worldwide

The Edge of Listening

Indian author Debashis Dey releases his initial book of poems that intertwines religious reflection, memory, and silence.

Silence, nature, and emotion echo through this collection in a dream-like cadence. There is an underlying music that lingers long after the page.” — Raja Chakraborty

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian writer and poet Debashis Dey is pleased to announce the publication of his first book of poems, The Edge of Listening: Poems of Silence, Longing, and Return . Published in paperback, Kindle eBook, and audiobooks today, worldwide, the book also has a selection of poems translated into soundtracks available to hear streaming on Spotify and other music websites.An introspective work founded on concepts of silence, yearning, bereavement, and spiritual presence, The Edge of Listening draws readers into a space of emotional stillness and quiet discovery. The poems are rooted in nature, memory, and solitude, reflecting the author's own path of self-revelation and inner transformation. Each poem is accompanied by minimalist ink-style drawings, most of which were created by the author himself, with visual elements that reflect the quiet tone of the writing.Debashis Dey, a retired communications professional, left a high-profile corporate career in Mumbai to live with nomadic communities in the Himalayas. His days of simplicity, quiet, and intense observation have shaped his creative work. Now based in Kolkata with his wife and six cats, Dey brings a highly personal yet universally appealing voice to his first published book of poems.Organized into reflective chapters with such headings as What the Wind Remembers and Before the Light Returns, the book is a lyric tale that has already been accused of its emotional power, lyric brevity, and spiritual power.“Debashis Dey’s poetry is vivid, evocative, and quietly powerful,” writes Kalpana Shenoi, former Lecturer in English at Peter Symonds College, Winchester. “These verses invite us to inhale the essence of love and self-discovery.”The Edge of Listening is available at Amazon India, Amazon Global , and major Audiobook retailers like Audible, Spotify, Google Play Books, Kobo, Nook, and Apple Books.About the AuthorDebashis Dey is a poet, novelist, writer, and spiritual seeker whose work exhibits immense reverence for nature, stillness, and personal change. His most recent novel, Murmur of the Lonely Brook, funded a grassroots women's health movement. His poetry has been featured in The American Chronicle and other literary publications.

