Applications Open for “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” at the 30th MIF Eligible Macao Enterprises Can Enjoy an 80% Discount with Exhibition Fees Reduced to MOP2,700

MACAU, July 23 - The 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region under the theme “Macao, Gateway to Global Business”, will be held from 22 to 25 October 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday). To support and encourage Macao enterprises in exploring domestic and international markets, the organiser is offering a special privilege for local enterprises wishing to exhibit at the “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area”. Eligible applicants can enjoy an 80% discount, reducing the exhibition fee to MOP2,700. Interested enterprises may submit applications via the “Online Application System for Event Projects” ( macaomice.ipim.gov.mo ) on IPIM’s website from now until 6 August.

Call for products across four categories

The 30th MIF’s “Macao Local Enterprise Sales Area” covers the following categories: smart home devices, daily necessities, food and beverages, and creative cultural products. Priority will be given to enterprises with the “M-Mark” product quality certification, classified as “Made in Macao” products, Macao agents of products from Portuguese-speaking countries, and enterprises that have joined the Macao Ideas and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Products Exhibition Centre.

Enterprises interested in participation are advised to register as soon as possible. Each eligible enterprise can only apply for one booth at the preferential price. Due to limited booth availability, applications will be handled through a ballot system if the number of applications exceeds the event’s capacity, and the organiser reserves the rights of making final decisions. For more details, please call +853 2882 8711 or email mif.sme@macauexpogroup.com.

MIF’s 30th anniversary: attracting investment through three concurrent, tech-empowered events

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s MIF strives to introduce more technological elements to attract investment through exhibition, with practical efforts to facilitate investment promotion. The event will also incorporate elements of the debut economy, along with big health products preliminarily scheduled for global launch during the event. The 30th MIF will be held concurrently with the “2nd China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao)” and “Macao Franchise Expo 2025” at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. All three professional events are UFI-certified exhibitions that create continual synergy.