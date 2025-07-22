Video, B-Roll and Photos: Coordinated Public Awareness and Enforcement Campaign to Prevent Bridge Strikes

This morning, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez held a press conference in Clifton Park, NY to announce a new enforcement and awareness campaign to prevent bridge strikes across New York State. Also attending were Frank Hoare, Executive Director of the NYS Thruway Authority, NYS Police Troop G Major Christopher Gilroy and NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Deputy Commissioner Christian Jackstadt.



This special enforcement and education campaign, “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right,” which originated at the New York State Department of Transportation, is now being adopted by 16 states and Washington, D.C. and is taking place from Tuesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 26. In 2024 there were 350 bridge strikes in New York State, usually involving commercial and large truck operators failing to recognize their vehicle’s height or warning signs and resulting in collisions with bridges and overpasses.



