Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green, First Lady, DHS Director Urge Families to Apply for SUN Bucks

July 22, 2025

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., First Lady Jaime Kanani Green and Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Ryan Yamane, gathered today to raise awareness about the SUN Bucks Summer EBT program and encourage families to apply before the fast-approaching August 3, 2025 deadline.

SUN Bucks is a new and permanent program that provides $177 per eligible child in food benefits to help families during the summer months when access to school meals is limited. The program is a joint effort between the state of Hawai‘i and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that aims to bridge the summer nutrition gap for keiki across the islands.

“Today is about something simple, but incredibly important — making sure our children have enough to eat,” said Governor Green. “SUN Bucks is a reminder that when we invest in our keiki, we invest in the future of our state. These benefits don’t just help families — they strengthen our local economy by putting dollars directly into our grocery stores, farmers markets and food systems.”

First Lady Green, who has championed the effort since its launch in 2024, emphasized her commitment to ending childhood hunger across Hawai‘i.

“In Hawai‘i, we care for one another — we mālama our keiki, our kūpuna and our ‘ohana,” she said. “SUN Bucks reflects those values. It’s about ensuring every child has what they need nutritionally to grow and thrive — not just during the school year, but all year long. No child in Hawai‘i should ever go hungry and this program helps us live up to that kuleana.”

According to DHS, more than 80,000 children statewide have already received benefits, representing over $14 million in food assistance. However, thousands more may still be eligible.

“We’re proud of the progress so far — but we also know many families still need support,” said DHS Director Yamane. “If your child was approved for free or reduced-price meals, or your family received SNAP or TANF, you’re already eligible and don’t need to apply. But if you’re not sure, don’t wait — visit sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov or call 1-888-975-7328. We’re here to help.”

Eligible families that don’t automatically qualify have until August 3, 2025, to submit an application. Cards are mailed to qualifying households and can be used anywhere EBT is accepted, including local farmers markets through the Da Bux program.

For more information or to apply, visit sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov or call 1-888-975-SEBT (7328).

Photos from today’s news conference can be found here.

Video footage from today’s news conference can be found here.