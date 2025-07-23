Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on July 23, 2025

MARYLAND, July 23 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Joint committee will review measures focused on child care, early care and education coordination

The joint Health and Human Services (HHS) and Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Wednesday, July 23 at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments, the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity designation and Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity.

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Laurie-Anne Sayles.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Council Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.



Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review Bill 11-25, Child Care Coordination – Amendments, which would eliminate the Child Care and Early Education Officer position and eliminate the Early Childhood Coordinating Council. The County Executive has indicated that the position of Child Care and Early Education Officer is no longer filled, and personnel are needed to fulfill other duties within the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The bill would remove Section 44-4A in County Code, which would eliminate reference to the position as it relates to child care in public space. The bill also would remove Section 10A3 in County Code, which would eliminate the Early Childhood Coordinating Council, as the duties of the Early Childhood Coordinating Council have been largely transferred to the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity established by Bill 42-21, Child Care – Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity – Established.

The lead sponsor is the Council President, at the request of the County Executive.

Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity Designation

Update: The joint EC and HHS Committee will receive an update on the designation of the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. The purpose of the update is to align the official designation of the entity with the expected vote on Expedited Bill 23-25, which is also being reviewed during this committee meeting. The Council is required by Bill 42-21, Child Care – Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity – Established to designate, by a resolution approved by the County Executive, a single nonprofit corporation as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity at least every three years. On July 12, 2022, the Council approved Resolution 19-1324 to designate the Montgomery County Children’s Opportunity Alliance Incorporated (COA) as the County’s Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity through July 11, 2025. On July 8, 2025, the Council and County Executive approved a resolution to extend the designation of the COA until Dec. 31, 2025.

Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity

Review: The joint EC and HHS Committee will review Expedited Bill 23-25, Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, which would specify the duties of the Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity, clarify the membership of the board of the entity and alter the reporting requirements of the entity. In 2022, the Council enacted Bill 42-21 to establish an Early Care and Education Coordinating Entity. Expedited Bill 23-25 would refine the original legislation by clarifying the duties and responsibilities of the entity.

The lead sponsors of Bill 23-25 are Councilmember Albornoz and Council Vice President Jawando.

The Committee meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.