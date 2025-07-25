Pre-Orders Opened on July 24 for 'Jurassic World Rebirth Tyrannosaurus Rex 1/6 Scale' Statue

Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World Rebirth Tyrannosaurus Rex 1/6 Scale Front Back Size Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio has announced the "Jurassic World Rebirth Tyrannosaurus Rex 1/6 Scale" Statue. Pre-orders began July 24, 2025 (JST); release in January 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio proudly presents a new addition to the "Legacy Museum Collection"—a 1/6 scale statue of the Tyrannosaurus Rex as seen in the film "Jurassic World Rebirth". Measuring approximately 1.38 meters in length, it ranks among the largest pieces ever produced by the studio.Thanks to the exceptional modeling potential afforded by its massive scale, the statue faithfully captures the creature as portrayed in the film, from the pronounced cranial ridges and striped skin pattern to the powerful, muscular build. The defining traits of the Tyrannosaurus Rex species—its formidable jaw, sharp teeth, and powerful tail—are also brought to life through meticulous sculpting and detailed paintwork.The bonus version includes a specially crafted title logo stand.Product Name:Legacy Museum Collection Jurassic World Rebirth Tyrannosaurus Rex 1/6 Scale Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $2699Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: January 2027Scale: 1/6H:94cm W:117cm D:138cmWeight: 38.8kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items・Jurassic World Rebirth-themed Base・One (1) Title Logo Stand[BONUS PART]Copyright:© UCS LLC and AmblinFor more details, visit our online store

