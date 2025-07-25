Let’s Talk™ With Nicole Steinthal, Founder Of NS Lifestyles

An Amazing One-Of-A-Kind Network Of Highly-Curated Luxury Consumers!

We are honored to chat today with Nicole Steinthal, Founder Of NS Lifestyles ! You will want to join this amazing one-of-a-kind network of highly-curated luxury consumers!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Nicole! Congratulations on building a most successful, highly-curated audience, of luxury consumers with an Instagram Reach @NSLifestylesBlog ( https://www.instagram.com/nslifestylesblog/ ) of 70K engaged followers! Your one-of-a-kind network is, indeed, quite impressive! Before we talk about your brand in greater detail, upcoming events and some of your success stories, please tell us about your journey and please share please with us a brief history. How did you get here and what motivated you to launch your brand?Nicole Steinthal: Thank you so much for having me—I'm truly honored to be here! And thank you for the kind words about NS Lifestyles. It's been such an exciting and rewarding journey.To give you a little background—NS Lifestyles actually started quite organically. I’ve always had a deep love for discovering beautiful things—whether it’s fashion, interiors, food, travel, or style inspiration. I found myself constantly sharing finds, tips, and recommendations with friends, and over time, it evolved into something much bigger.What really motivated me to launch the brand was the idea of creating a trusted, editorial-style space where people could come for thoughtfully curated content that felt personal, yet aspirational. I wanted it to feel like getting the inside scoop from a stylish friend who’s always in the know.As the blog grew, the Instagram community followed—and it’s truly a community. The audience is discerning, smart, and deeply engaged, which I take as the biggest compliment. Over the years, I've had the privilege of partnering with incredible brands and businesses—local gems and luxury names alike—and that balance really defines the essence of NS Lifestyles.I think the success comes down to authenticity. I only share what I genuinely love, and I think people can feel that. It's also been amazing to expand into events, trunk shows, and influencer collaborations—those real-life connections are where the magic happens.So that’s the heart of it: sharing beautiful things, connecting people, and always staying curious about what’s next.Let’s Talk™: We understand that NS Lifestyles has partnered with many of the most well-known luxury brands in beauty, fashion, fine dining, lifestyle, retail, travel and the arts such as: Neiman Marcus, Lowe’s Hotel, Max Mara, Celine, Hunt Slonem, Chanel Beauty, Kevyn Aucoin, Jones Road, J. McLaughlin, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Plaza, The Atlantis Resort, Reinstein Ross, Alexis Bittar, L'Oréal, Rao’s Restaurant, Mestiza, La Vie, Dolce & Gabbana, and La Double J, among others. That partial client list says it all about excellence and results that you deliver. Care to elaborate?Thank you! It really has been such an incredible experience working with so many iconic names across different industries over the years. Each collaboration has been unique, but what they all have in common is a shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and storytelling—which is exactly what NS Lifestyles is all about.I’m really proud of the fact that these brands have trusted me to represent them. I think part of that success comes from knowing my audience so well.They’re highly engaged, loyal, and really tuned in to authenticity. They’re not just scrolling—they’re shopping, booking, visiting, and sharing. So when I align with a brand, it’s never just a post or a mention—it’s about creating an experience, whether that’s through styled shoots, immersive events, blog features, curated giveaways, or exclusive trunk shows.Take Hunt Slonem, for example—visiting his studio and sharing his creative world with my audience was one of the most special collaborations to date. Or working with brands like Chanel Beauty or Jones Road—where I can show how luxury beauty fits into real women’s routines, without losing that aspirational touch.Ultimately, these partnerships thrive because there’s a real relationship on both ends. I listen closely to what my followers respond to, and I tailor every collaboration so it feels organic, not just promotional. It’s about elevating a brand’s story while making it feel personal—because that’s where the impact happens.And honestly? I still get excited every single time I get to introduce my audience to something fabulous. That’s the magic of it all.Let’s Talk™: Want to mention any particular success stories or testimonials?Nicole Steinthal: Yes—thank you for asking. I actually received something recently that truly warmed my heart, and I think it captures the spirit of what NS Lifestyles is all about.A dear friend and longtime follower wrote:“As I have these lovely experiences like today and many more for my big birthday year, I am thinking how grateful I am! Mostly for amazing friends like you. I appreciate and value your friendship (and don’t see you nearly enough) but also am so thankful for all the experiences you have made possible for me over the years! The Broadway shows! The trunk shows! The lunches and dinners! The tours…! And for the stuff—the earrings, handbags, clothing…! And big thank you for telling me the beauty products I must have that I knew nothing about!! And for being my go-to for ‘What do I buy? Where do I go? What is the best…?’”Reading that genuinely stopped me in my tracks. It reminded me why I started NS Lifestyles in the first place—to connect, to curate, to share meaningful experiences and beautiful discoveries with women who are curious, stylish, and constantly seeking inspiration.At the end of the day, it’s not just about posting products or places—it’s about becoming a trusted resource and helping women create memorable, joy-filled moments in their everyday lives. That testimonial is one of my greatest successes because it means I’ve made a real impact. And to me, that’s everything.Nicole Steinthal: Let’s Talk™: Full disclosure, Nicole…we’ve really been enjoying your NSLifestyles.com ( http://www.nslifestyles.com/ ) write-ups. In July 2025 alone you’ve already published great recommendations and useful tips for your readers such as:- Beach Chic with Tori Brown The Label- Meet Sarah from House of 29 — and the Pants That’ll Change Your Life- Thrift & Treasure: The Best Consignment Shops in Westchester & Greenwich- Modern Masterpiece: Why Five Park Is Changing the Miami Beach Skyline- Simplifying Senior Living: How Sidekick Concierge Enhances Daily Life- Kristin Chenoweth Takes Her Crown: The Queen of Versailles Comes to BroadwayPlease tell us more about your community, Nicole !Nicole Steinthal: Thank you so much—I’m thrilled to hear that! Honestly, I put a lot of heart into every post on NSLifestyles.com, so it means a lot that they’re resonating.At the core of it all is my community. NS Lifestyles started as a blog, yes—but over time, it’s become this really connected, dynamic group of readers and followers who are curious, stylish, and always up for discovering something new. Whether it’s a fashion find, a local business, a new restaurant, or a travel hotspot—they trust me to sift through the noise and spotlight what’s truly worth their time.What I love most is the range of women who make up this audience. Some are busy moms, others are professionals, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, or retirees—but they’re all smart, discerning, and really engaged. And they’re not just local to Westchester and Greenwich anymore. We now reach readers across NYC, Palm Beach, the Hamptons, and beyond.The goal with every piece I write—whether it’s highlighting a designer like Tori Brown, shining a light on lifestyle services like Sidekick Concierge, or sharing Broadway news with a dose of glamour—is to offer inspiration that’s both elevated and approachable. I want readers to feel like they’ve just had a great conversation with a trusted friend who always knows where to go, what to wear, and what’s worth exploring next.So really, it’s the community that inspires the content. Their feedback, their curiosity, and their loyalty—it’s what keeps me going and what keeps NS Lifestyles fresh, relevant, and fun.Let’s Talk: How can you help brands expand their reach on social media and gain new clients:NIcole Steinthal: Great question—and one I’m super passionate about!I help brands expand their reach on social media by creating content that feels both aspirational and approachable. The NS Lifestyles audience is incredibly engaged—they trust my recommendations, they take action, and they love discovering new things through my lens. So when I partner with a brand, it’s never just about pushing a product—it’s about telling a story, creating visual moments, and offering real-life context that makes that brand feel relevant and desirable.Whether it’s a curated Instagram Reel, a styled photo shoot, a blog feature, or even an in-person trunk show or event—I find ways to seamlessly integrate a brand into my lifestyle so the content feels authentic and organic.And because I’ve built a loyal following across Instagram, the blog, LTK, and Amazon, there’s a strong multi-channel opportunity for exposure. I also love tailoring campaigns to a brand’s goals—whether it’s local visibility, product launch buzz, or just getting the right eyes on something fabulous.At the end of the day, it’s all about connection. I help brands reach people in a way that feels personal, thoughtful, and impactful—because that’s when real engagement happens.Let’s Talk™: As we head into the end of Summer, with the Fall Season right around the corner, what’s on your calendar, Nicole? Any particular upcoming events you’d like to mention?Nicole Steinthal: Yes! I’m so excited about what’s coming up. I’ll actually be speaking on a panel for MorphMom at the end of the month—and again over the winter—which I’m really looking forward to. It’s always such an inspiring group of women, and I love having the opportunity to share more about building NS Lifestyles and the evolution of the brand.This fall is shaping up to be a busy and exciting season. We have a full schedule of Broadway events planned, and I’m especially thrilled about my recent collaboration with the producers of the play Joy. It’s such a powerful, moving story, and I’ve been working closely with them to help bring it to my readers in a meaningful way—sharing behind-the-scenes insights, interviews, and of course, encouraging everyone to go experience it in person.The live theater scene has such an incredible energy, and being able to support the arts while spotlighting stories that really resonate with women—that’s exactly the kind of content I love bringing to my community.Let’s Talk™: Let’s talk about your Amazon store for a moment: https://www.amazon.com/shop/nslifestylesblog https://www.amazon.com/shop/nslifestylesblog ) and LTK shopping pageshopltk.com/explore/NS%20Lifestyles ( https://www.shopltk.com/explore/NS%20Lifestyles ) . The floor is yours!Nicole Steinthal: Yes! I’m so glad you brought this up—the Amazon Storefront has really become such a fun and helpful extension of NS Lifestyles. You can find it at amazon.com/shop/nslifestylesblog, and it’s curated just like the blog: stylish, practical, and full of those little everyday luxuries my audience loves.I started the storefront because so many readers and followers were constantly asking for easy links to the things I was sharing—whether it was home decor from a tablescape post, beauty products I actually use, or affordable fashion finds that look designer-level. Now it’s all neatly organized—fashion, home, travel, beauty, wellness, even hostess gifts and entertaining staples. And I'm always updating it with seasonal must-haves and new discoveries.Alongside that, I also launched a Shop LTK page, which has been an amazing platform to share more styled looks, curated collections, and exclusive content. You can explore it at shopltk.com/explore/NS%20Lifestyles. It’s a great place for quick outfit inspiration, home styling ideas, or finding that perfect accessory I featured in a post or Story.Both platforms really allow me to extend the NS Lifestyles experience in a more interactive and shoppable way—kind of like your own personal, curated boutique at your fingertips. Whether you're updating your wardrobe, styling your space, or looking for the perfect gift—I’ve got you covered.Let’s Talk™: What’s the best way for people to connect with you?Nicole Steinthal: Great question—and honestly, I love hearing from my readers and followers! The best way to connect with me is through Instagram at @NSLifestylesBlog. I’m very active in Stories and DMs, and I always try to respond personally. Whether it’s a question about something I’ve posted, a product link, a local recommendation, or just to say hi—I truly welcome it.You can also reach me through the NS Lifestyles website at www.nslifestyles.com , where you’ll find all the latest blog content, event news, and contact info.There’s a contact form there if someone wants to collaborate, ask about partnerships, or even just share feedback.And if you’re more of a shopper, I’d love for you to follow along on my Amazon Storefront at amazon.com/shop/nslifestylesblog and LTK page at shopltk.com/explore/NS%20Lifestyles—those are great places to explore all the curated finds I’m loving right now.So whether it’s a DM, a blog comment, or an email—I’m always just a message away!Let’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Nicole, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Nicole Steinthal: Thank you so much for having me—it’s been such a pleasure to be part of this conversation!I think we covered so many wonderful topics, but I’ll just add this: I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing community that’s grown around NS Lifestyles.Everything I do—from blog posts to partnerships to events—is rooted in sharing things that inspire me and hopefully spark joy and curiosity in others.Looking ahead, I’m really excited to continue expanding the brand—bringing in more exclusive content, meaningful collaborations, and real-life experiences that connect us all in fun, stylish, and authentic ways.And if anyone listening or reading wants to reach out—whether to collaborate, recommend a favorite find, or just say hi—I’d absolutely love to hear from you.Thanks again—it’s been such a treat!###For more information:Email: nicolesteinthal@me.com--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About Let's Talk™ Press....YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE, PR AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", branding and new-business-driver?Let’s feature YOU in our “Let's Talk™” interview series.Since 2003, our parent company, SecuritySolutionsWatch.com ( https://www.letstalk.press/about_us.html ) has featured “In The Boardroom™“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), Internet Of Things (“IoT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global mega-brands and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more .The media coverage and publicity solution that we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and LOCAL media visibility as well, can now be delivered to “small business”, any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere.Want to know more about our Let’s Talk™ PR solution for: artists, art galleries, fashion designers accountants, CPAs doctors, hospitals, medical centers entertainment venues, hotels, sports arenas financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate agents restaurants retail chains & stores any business…anywherePlease contact Martin Eli, Founder & Publisher at Martin@LetsTalk.press

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.