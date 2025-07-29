LifeSite and The Africa Minerals Strategy Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Tokenize African Mineral Resources

LifeSite, the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, Verichain Technologies and GTIF Capital Partner to Revolutionize African Mineral Sector with Blockchain Technology

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeSite, Inc. https://lifesite.co, the developer of the Web3 tokenization platform TokenX https://tokenx.is, and the Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) https://africamineralsgroup.org, Verichain Technologies and GTIF Capital have signed a strategic partnership to unlock the value of Africa’s mineral wealth through blockchain technology. This agreement sets in motion a transformative initiative to enhance transparency, traceability, and monetization across the continent’s vast minerals sector.

This collaboration, operating under the Africa Minerals Tokenization Initiative (AMTI) https://africamineralsgroup.org/amsg-minerals-tokenization/ marks a pivotal step in the Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization movement, where tangible assets like minerals are digitized into tradable tokens, unlocking significant liquidity and attracting borderless investment. Analysts project the RWA tokenization market to exceed US$16 trillion globally by 2030, and this partnership is poised to drive Africa's financial sovereignty and unlock new capital opportunities for the continent.

The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG), an intergovernmental organization and continental specialized agency for critical minerals development in Africa, will play a crucial role in identifying suitable projects for the tokenization of mineral commodities under the AMSG Madini Blockchain Platform https://madini.io/ providing local market insights and connecting stakeholders such as government entities, miners, and investors. AMSG will also assist with navigating regulatory frameworks and fostering collaboration with African governments, supporting the establishment of international partnerships to facilitate global market access for tokenized assets.

LifeSite, the developer of the TokenX full-service Web3 platform, will provide advanced capabilities to help African nations digitize and tokenize their natural resources. This includes implementing blockchain-based solutions to tokenize the ownership and trading of mineral commodities on the Madini Blockchain, developing smart contract solutions to automate and secure transactions, facilitating tokenized commodities and minerals, including the Africa Mineral Token.

Through this partnership, the organizations will create blockchain-enabled infrastructure to:

· Log and trace the origin, ownership, and transfer of minerals including gold, copper, lithium and other critical resources.

· Enable African governments and mineral producers to tokenize verified assets for infrastructure financing and economic development.

· Open access to cross-border digital markets and blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure.

· Promote ethical sourcing, environmental responsibility, and community-driven resource management.

· Foster an ecosystem of solution partners that leverage TokenX and complementary blockchain technologies to successfully deploy and implement tailored tokenization solutions for enterprise customers.

“With AMSG’s continental mandate, LifeSite’s TokenX platform, Verichain Technologies’ blockchain security expertise, and GTIF’s infrastructure expertise, we are creating a robust digital framework that addresses the unique challenges of mineral tokenization in Africa,” said H.E. Moses Michael Engadu, Secretary-General of AMSG. “This landmark partnership is more than a technological leap; it is a strategic move toward Africa’s financial sovereignty empowering our nations to take full ownership of their natural resources for the benefit of current and future generations. By forging this digital ecosystem, we will ensure end-to-end transparency in mineral sourcing, attract responsible investment, and enable member African countries to control, value, and benefit from their natural resources - now and for generations to come.”

“We are redefining mineral asset ownership and economic empowerment through blockchain innovation by unlocking liquidity and long-term value from Africa’s natural resources,” said Chris Wong, CEO of LifeSite. “This collaboration sets a new standard for sustainable investment and inclusive value creation across emerging markets.”

“Trust is the foundation of all digital value, and in the mineral sector, that trust must be earned at every step,” said Martin Kariithi, CFA, CEO of Verichain Technologies. “Through this partnership, we are bringing world-class blockchain security to Africa’s mineral economy, ensuring that every tokenized asset is verifiable, tamper-proof, and protected by the highest standards. Verichain is proud to help build the secure digital rails on which Africa’s resource sovereignty and investment future will run.”

“Together GTIF Capital, AMSG, Verichain Technologies and LifeSite are leading the charge to transform how Africa’s mineral wealth is secured and leveraged,” said David Chen, CEO of GTIF Capital and Special Advisor to AMSG. “By pioneering blockchain solutions for the continent’s unique needs and assets, we’re unlocking transparency and new investment opportunities – putting African nations in control of their own resources like never before.”

LifeSite, AMSG, Verichain Technologies and GTIF Capital are committed to this collaboration, intending to unlock the full potential of African mineral resources through blockchain technology and tokenization – forming a powerful partnership to advance a shared vision for greater transparency, digital capital access, and a more inclusive global commodities economy.

About TokenX by LifeSite

LifeSite is a leading technology company that specializes in secured data solutions. TokenX is an advanced Web3 tokenization platform that enables enterprises to build, launch, and scale secure, verifiable digital assets. From RWA tokenization and digital twins to supply chain transparency, asset provenance, and resource traceability, TokenX bridges Web2 systems with Web3 infrastructure – no blockchain expertise required. For more information, visit https://lifesite.co or https://tokenx.is

About The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG)

The Africa Minerals Strategy Group (AMSG) is an intergovernmental organization and specialized continental agency for critical minerals development in Africa, dedicated to advancing the strategic development and responsible management of mineral resources across Africa. AMSG works with governments, stakeholders, and industry partners to promote sustainable practices, enhance market transparency, and maximize the socio-economic benefits of Africa’s mineral wealth. For more information, visit https://africamineralsgroup.org

About Verichain Technologies

Verichain Technologies provides secure digital solutions for managing physical commodity supply chains. Its platform connects buyers, sellers, and financiers through a shared, temper-proof digital workflow, facilitating efficient and transparent collaboration with reliable and verifiable data. Verichain focuses on helping organizations in commodity trading and supply chain management leveraging blockchain technology for improved transparency and efficiency. For more information, visit https://verichaintechnologies.com/

About GTIF Capital

GTIF Capital is a strategic advisory firm focused on blockchain, artificial intelligence, and emerging infrastructure technologies. Leveraging deep expertise in crypto systems and global partnerships, the firm supports scalable technology deployment in emerging markets with strategic guidance and executional support to global impact initiatives. For more information, visit https://gtifcapital.com

CONTACTS:

Martin Kariithi

Madini/Africa Mineral Token

Africa Minerals Strategy Group

martin@madini.io

David Chen

GTIF Capital

david@gtifcapital.com

