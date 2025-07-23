Obodo Energy Partners, LLC Named a Top Solar Contractor in the U.S. for 2025

Obodo Energy Partners, LLC - Spark Community CEO John Mitman and CDO Chris Mejia with Solar Power World's Magazine. 2025 Top Solar Contractors

Obodo Energy has been named a 2025 Top Solar Contractor, ranking No. 198 for advancing clean energy growth and community-focused solar and storage solutions.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obodo Energy is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2025 Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World. Despite a shifting policy landscape and deep federal funding cuts to clean energy programs that fueled rapid growth over the past four years, the solar industry achieved record-breaking growth in 2024 - the largest single year of new capacity added to the U.S. grid by any energy technology in over two decades.The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. It is compiled by industry magazine Solar Power World, to recognize contractors whose work contributes to decarbonizing the grid and the expansion of local, clean energy. Companies are categorized by service type (developer, electrical subcontractor, EPC, installation subcontractor, installer, sales partner), market (commercial, community solar, residential, utility), and state, based on 2024 installed capacity (in kWdc). Obodo Energy is ranked at No. 198 in the nation.In 2024, nearly 50 GW of new solar capacity were installed across the U.S., with solar and storage projects making up 84% of all new electric generating capacity added to the grid. Companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are undoubtedly preparing for a tough hill on the solarcoaster, but the need for quick buildout of new energy resources is only going to grow.With soaring demand and rising utility costs projected to continue, Obodo Energy remains confident in the future of solar and storage employment. This confidence is driven by the unmatched speed at which these technologies can be deployed. The company looks forward to collaborating with stakeholders across the U.S. to accelerate the clean energy transition.“At Obodo, we believe energy solutions should be accessible, affordable, and tailored to the real-world needs of the organizations and communities we serve,” said John Mitman, Founder and CEO of Obodo Energy Partners. “We’re committed to delivering high-impact projects rooted in integrity and quality, and we’re proud to be recognized for the work we’re doing throughout the Southwest region.”Obodo Energy is an Arizona-based company specializing in commercial and industrial energy solutions, including solar, battery storage, and energy efficiency upgrades. Their services range from building envelope optimization and HVAC motor controls to EV charging, LED lighting, power conditioning, and microgrids. The Obodo team has deep expertise in utility rate design and energy policy, enabling the delivery of tailored solutions to meet each customers’ unique needs. With a strong focus on community impact, Obodo Energy is committed to building a cleaner, more resilient future.About Solar Power WorldSolar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors —including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

