Designing the Future of Outdoor Hospitality: Clockwork + Bernard Architects Unite

Clockwork is excited to announce a monumental step in our journey via a strategic joint venture with Bernard Architects.

This collaboration represents the coming together of two firms with deep roots in innovation and a shared commitment to client-centered design.

Kevin Bernard, the founder of Bernard Architects, brings over 25 years of diverse experience that spans architecture, design leadership, project management, and more. His transformative roles at organizations like Charles Schwab and AutoCamp exemplify his ability to merge functionality with aesthetic brilliance. At AutoCamp, Kevin’s work on locations such as Zion, Moab, Joshua Tree, and the Catskills set a benchmark for immersive guest experiences in some of the most breathtaking locations in the U.S.

Clockwork Architecture + Design, on the other hand, has spent the last seven years becoming a leader in the outdoor hospitality sector. Our integrated approach—combining architecture, interior design, product development, and brand strategy—has resulted in the successful completion of over 30 projects nationwide. From boutique camping resorts to large-scale hospitality destinations, our designs emphasize functionality, innovation, and social impact.

Shared Values and a Unified Vision

This partnership isn’t just a meeting of professional expertise; it’s a union of shared values. At the core of both Bernard Architects and Clockwork is a belief in sustainability, innovation, and design excellence. Our joint mission is to create spaces that seamlessly blend architectural vision with functionality while minimizing environmental impact.

“This joint venture represents a fusion of shared values and complementary expertise,” said Kevin Bernard. “By combining Bernard Architects' passion for sustainable and contextually responsive design with Clockwork's multidisciplinary approach and commitment to social impact, we are poised to deliver projects that not only meet but exceed our clients' aspirations.”

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

What sets this partnership apart is our shared dedication to addressing broader global challenges through design. Clockwork’s one-for-one initiative—building a water well in sub-Saharan Africa for every project designed—is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Similarly, Bernard Architects emphasizes reducing environmental impact and conserving natural resources in all of its projects, ensuring that design choices contribute to a healthier planet.

Our combined expertise and aligned values will allow us to deliver projects that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. Clients can expect designs that enhance their goals while leaving a lasting legacy of sustainability and innovation.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter in Outdoor Hospitality

This collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in outdoor hospitality and beyond. By leveraging the strengths of both firms, we are ready to take on diverse projects that range from boutique hospitality to multifamily residential developments. The result? Spaces that inspire, delight, and deliver on every level.

Clients can anticipate a seamless integration of architectural vision, functional design, and social responsibility. Whether it’s crafting immersive outdoor experiences or addressing complex design challenges, this partnership is committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

For more information about our joint venture and the projects we have on the horizon, feel free to reach out to our team:

● Kevin Bernard Outdoor Hospitality Director // Email: kevin at clockwork-ad.com

● Christian Arnold Founding Principal // Email: christian at clockwork-ad.com

