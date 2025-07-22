NHS responds to announcement that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes

Commenting on the announcement from the BMA that resident doctors will go ahead with strikes from 7am on Friday 25 July until 7am on Wednesday 30 July, Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England Co-National Medical Director (Secondary Care), said: “Patients and clinicians from across the country will be extremely disappointed at the BMA Resident Doctors Committee’s decision to press on with disruptive industrial action in spite of the willingness of the NHS and Government to work with them to improve the working lives of their members.

“This new round of strikes by resident doctors will no doubt be incredibly challenging for the NHS, and while local services are working extremely hard to minimise the impact for patients, as they always do, some disruption to services is inevitable. We urge the BMA to work with NHS England and local trust medical directors and leaders to minimise the impact their actions have on essential care.

“It is vital that people do not put off seeking care and come forward for treatment – using 111 online for non-life threatening care, as well as local pharmacies or general practice, or dialling 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

“Local teams are working hard to maintain as much routine care as possible so it is also important that anyone with an appointment should continue to attend as planned unless they are told otherwise by their local trust.”