Your Money Line CEO Peter Dunn Named to IBJ Media’s List of the Most Influential Hoosiers for Second Year

Peter Dunn, a.k.a. Pete the Planner®, and CEO of Your Money Line

It’s an honor to be included on IBJ’s list of the 250 most influential business leaders and a testament to the work of our team at Your Money Line.” — Peter Dunn, CEO, Your Money Line

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Money Line , the premier financial wellness benefit for employees, announced today that its CEO, Peter Dunn, has been named to the Indiana 250 , the list of the state’s most influential business and community leaders across a wide range of sectors, including both public and private organizations. This is the second consecutive year Dunn has been included on the elite list of Hoosiers.“The Indiana 250 is a snapshot of those bold thinkers and doers who are shaping the future of our state — from innovative entrepreneurs to dedicated community advocates,” said IBJ Media CEO Nate Feltman. “It’s truly inspiring to witness the depth of talent and passion making Indiana a great place to live and work.”“It’s an honor to be included on IBJ’s list of the 250 most influential business leaders and a testament to the work of our team at Your Money Line,” said Dunn. “During these challenging economic times, our mission has never been more important. Financial stress is the silent productivity killer in the workplace—eroding focus, engagement, and well-being—at a cost of billions of dollars a year. If you want employees to bring their best selves to work, you have to help them take control of their financial lives. It’s just good business, and a win-win for all.”For the past two decades, Dunn—widely known as Pete the Planner—has been one of the foremost voices in America on personal finance and corporate financial wellness. Along with being the CEO of Your Money Line, he writes a weekly column for IBJ, and his radio show and podcast, The Pete the Planner Show, is part of the IBJ Media Podcast Network. His tenth book, It’s Not Your Fault, But It Is Your Problem, was recently released and examines how employee well-being impacts a company’s bottom line and what HR leaders can do about it.Under Dunn’s leadership, Your Money Line has experienced rapid growth, securing $4.5 million in Series A funding and significantly expanding its customer base. YML is also pioneering new AI-powered features for financial coaching and upgraded its mobile app experience to allow users to make more informed decisions on the go. This year, Your Money Line was named to IBJ’s Fast 25, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Indianapolis area, and a Best Place to Work in Indiana for the third time by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.The Indiana 250 was compiled by executives, editors, and newsroom staff from IBJ Media’s three news brands — Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business, and The Indiana Lawyer — following a months-long process of reviewing nominations, researching Indiana organizations, and consulting community leaders across the state.“The people on this list are not just leaders in their fields; they are champions for their communities and catalysts for progress across Indiana,” Feltman added. “One of our key goals is to foster connections among them, amplifying their collective impact for all Hoosiers.”More information about the Indiana 250 can be found at indiana250.com.About Your Money LineYour Money Line (YML) is a leading financial wellness benefit that helps employees navigate financial challenges, plan for the future, and reach their goals. YML makes it easy for employers to offer personalized financial guidance to employees at every stage of life through an all-in-one mobile app, unlimited access to certified financial coaches, and smart, AI-powered tools. Trusted by employers nationwide — from companies to school districts to healthcare systems — Your Money Line is changing the financial lives of hundreds of thousands of households. The company was founded by financial expert and author Peter Dunn (a.k.a. Pete the Planner).For more information about how Your Money Line can help your employees feel more secure, engaged, and supported, visit yourmoneyline.com.About IBJ MediaIBJ Media is the parent company of three news brands: Indianapolis Business Journal, Inside INdiana Business and The Indiana Lawyer. Learn more at IBJMedia.com.Indianapolis Business Journal: Since 1980, the Indianapolis Business Journal has been known for its in-depth and thoughtful coverage of central Indiana's business community. IBJ produces its weekly award-winning newspaper, daily news updates, thought-leading podcasts and 30-plus events and award programs. Learn more at IBJ.com.Inside INdiana Business: As a winner of five Emmys for best interview or discussion program, Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick delivers compelling business and community news from across the state of Indiana. With a portfolio of television, radio, digital and on-demand business news products, Inside INdiana Business is the leading source for Indiana business news. Learn more at InsideINdianaBusiness.com.The Indiana Lawyer: IBJ Media launched The Indiana Lawyer in 1990 to cover the legal community statewide. A multi-award-winning publication, Indiana Lawyer publishes online news and key court decisions daily, produces a print edition and podcast every other week and hosts events, including the annual Leadership in Law awards. Learn more at TheIndianaLawyer.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.