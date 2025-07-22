McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University recently welcomed this year’s incoming cohort of new medical resident physicians and fellows, marking the beginning of their post-graduate medical training.

The post Northwestern Welcomes New Cohort of Residents and Fellows appeared first on News Center.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.