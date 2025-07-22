Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Fort Davis Community Center and Park

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, July 23 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District leaders and community members to break ground on the new Fort Davis Community Center. The $27.5 million project will encompass a new 28,960-square-foot community center and improvements to the surrounding 4.6-acre park site in Ward 7.

The new Fort Davis Community Center will replace the existing recreation center located on the same site, offering a modernized and updated space with a wide range of amenities and activities. The new facility will include a fitness center, a full indoor basketball court, an elevated indoor walking track, a commercial kitchen, multipurpose rooms, a game lounge, and a dance studio. The park site will be improved with resurfaced tennis courts, a basketball court expanded to regulation size, an updated picnic pavilion, a new entry plaza with public art, an extended playground, and improved landscaping.

This project builds on Mayor Bowser’s dedication to delivering world-class parks and recreation centers for DC residents of all ages. Over the past decade, the Bowser Administration has invested over $540 million into recreation centers, pools, and playground renovations. Other recent projects include breaking ground on a new Fort Lincoln Recreation Center and Early Childhood Education Center, and opening the new Reservoir Park Recreation Center and Aquatic Center and 6.2-acre park at the long-vacant former McMillan Sand Filtration Site, which opened last year.



When:

Wednesday, July 23 at 11 am

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Wendell Felder, Ward 7

Delano Hunter, Director, Department of General Services

Thennie Freeman, Director, Department of Parks and Recreation



Where:

Fort Davis Community Center

1400 41st Street SE

*Closest Bus Routes: C23, C37*

*Closest Bikeshare: 41st St & Alabama Ave SE*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of the media availability following the event. To view, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser