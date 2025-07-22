Royal College of Physicians adopts physician assistant nomenclature in its communications

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has confirmed that it will adopt the nomenclature ‘physician assistant’ with immediate effect, following recommendations in the independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates.

The RCP welcomed the recommendation in Professor Gillian Leng’s independent review to ‘immediately implement a name change to assistant from associate’.

This had been one of the recommendations the RCP had made in its submission to the Leng Review.

Last week, NHS England wrote to all NHS trusts, integrated care boards and primary care networks asking all organisations to take a number of immediate actions, including adopting updated nomenclature of ‘physician assistant’.

The RCP will now also use ‘physician assistant’ with immediate effect in its communications.

Dr Mumtaz Patel, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said: “We strongly welcomed Professor Leng’s recommendation for an immediate name change to physician assistant. Consistent use of one title is key to reduce patient confusion. We will from today use the terminology physician assistant, and we fully support NHS organisations adopting this nomenclature too.

“As the Leng Review, and NHS England’s letter makes clear, legislative changes - subject to parliamentary approval and time - will be needed to formally make this change. Government must set out its timetable for introducing the necessary legislative changes as soon as possible so that this important change is enshrined in law.”

The RCP has also committed to discussing changes in nomenclature for the physician assistant exam with the General Medical Council (GMC). The exam is currently known as the ‘Physician Associate Registration Assessment (PARA)’ and is delivered by the RCP on behalf of the GMC.

The RCP’s support for a change in nomenclature for the role was announced in March this year following a formal recommendation from its resident doctor committee and the RCP PA oversight group.