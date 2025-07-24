Welcome, Ozzy: Safari West Celebrates the Birth of a White Rhino Calf

Two tons of love and one very big baby boy—Ozzy and mom are doing great! Up close and unforgettable—Ozzie snuggles in under mom’s horn with the sweetest look. Side by side from day one—Ozzie and mom Eesha, stepping into life together.

Safari West welcomes a healthy rhino calf named Ozzy—born the same day music icon Ozzy Osbourne passed, a symbolic reminder of the circle of life.

Every rhino birth inspires hope and reminds us why conservation matters. Ozzy’s arrival is a moment of joy—and a reminder of our responsibility to protect these incredible animals.” — Dr. Nancy Lang, Founder and Conservation Director, Safari Wes

SAFARI WEST, SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safari West is honored to announce the birth of Ozzy, a healthy male southern white rhinoceros calf, born early Tuesday morning, July 22. In a poignant reflection of the circle of life, Ozzy arrived on the very same day the world lost music icon Ozzy Osbourne. The timing of this birth adds symbolic weight to an already joyful milestone in Safari West’s ongoing conservation journey.

This healthy male calf is the younger sibling of Otto, born at Safari West on April 2, 2023, who now steps into the role of big brother. His mother, Eesha, a 20-year-old southern white rhino, is doing well and bonding closely with her newborn under the attentive care of the Safari West animal team.

The calf’s sire is Ongava, a 29-year-old southern white rhinoceros who resides at Safari West through a long-standing loan agreement with the Indianapolis Zoo, which retains ownership of both Ongava and the newborn calf. Under this collaborative breeding partnership, Safari West and the Indianapolis Zoo share stewardship of the offspring.

“This is a joyful moment for Safari West and a powerful reminder of our role in conservation,” said Dr. Nancy Lang, Safari West’s founder and conservation director. “Every rhino birth inspires hope and underscores the importance of protecting these extraordinary animals. We’re honored to care for this calf and grateful for the collaborative partnership that made this birth possible.”

A Glimpse Into the Rhino Yard

Visitors to Safari West may soon have the opportunity to view the new calf, as the team continues to prioritize his comfort and well-being during these early days.

The calf is expected to stay with Eesha for up to two years while nursing and learning from mom. In Otto’s case, weaning occurred a bit earlier, so the animal care team will monitor closely and adjust as needed.

The calf has been named Ozzy, a respectful nod to the late music icon Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on the same day the calf was born. While known for his bold persona, Osbourne remains a symbol of cultural legacy and endurance, qualities we celebrate with the arrival of this new life. The timing of the birth offers a quiet reminder of the circle of life that unfolds across generations and species.

Follow Safari West on social media and visit safariwest.com for updates, photos, and a behind-the-scenes look at this exciting new arrival on our dedicated blog and landing page.

A Win for Conservation

Southern white rhinos, like those at Safari West, are classified as Near Threatened on the IUCN Red List. According to the International Rhino Foundation’s 2024 State of the Rhino report, approximately 17,500 remain in the wild. These animals have survived a century of population swings, rebounding from fewer than 100 individuals in the early 1900s to over 21,000 in 2012. Poaching, however, has once again put the species at risk.

Encouragingly, 2023 marked the first increase in wild white rhino numbers in over a decade, and 2024 saw a further 3.4% rise. While progress is being made, ongoing conservation and anti-poaching efforts remain critical.

“The Indianapolis Zoo celebrates this new southern white rhinoceros calf, which is a win for the global conservation efforts of this amazing animal,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, president and CEO of the Indianapolis Zoo. “We appreciate the good care given to Ongava and his offspring by Safari West and feel fortunate to be part of this success story.”

“At Safari West, we believe conservation begins with connection,” added Dr. Nancy Lang. “When guests see a rhino calf up close, they feel wonder, empathy, and curiosity—and that’s where real conservation starts. This birth is more than just a moment of joy; it’s part of our long-term commitment to protecting wildlife and inspiring the next generation of stewards.”

About Safari West

Safari West is a nationally recognized wildlife preserve located in Sonoma County, California. Spanning 400 acres, the preserve is home to more than 900 animals representing over 90 species. Through immersive safari experiences and a steadfast commitment to research, education, and conservation, Safari West inspires guests to form meaningful connections with wildlife and take action to protect the natural world. Learn more at safariwest.com.

About the Indianapolis Zoo

The Indianapolis Zoo protects nature and inspires people to care for our world. Located in White River State Park, the Indianapolis Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the American Alliance of Museums as a zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden. Learn more at indianapoliszoo.com.

