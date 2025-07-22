Money in Your Pockets: Governor Hochul Highlights Next Phase of Star Tax Relief Going to Millions of New Yorkers This Summer and Fall

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of phase two of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program benefit season. Eligible homeowners in communities with school tax due dates in August or September will start receiving their STAR benefit in the coming weeks. Most homeowners eligible for a STAR credit will receive a check between $350 and $600. Most seniors eligible for an Enhanced STAR credit will receive a check between $700 and $1,500. STAR recipients can visit ny.gov/STAR to track their check delivery or enroll in direct deposit.

“The STAR program provides needed school tax relief to millions of New York homeowners — and the program is now in full swing,” Governor Hochul said. “During a time of financial uncertainty due to funding cuts by Republicans in Washington, my administration is putting money back in the pockets of families with check and credit deliveries continuing to go out to hundreds of thousands of homeowners statewide.”

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance Acting Commissioner Amanda Hiller said, “Visit our STAR resource page to sign up for STAR if you are a new homeowner and, if you’re an existing homeowner, to check on when your STAR credit or direct deposit will arrive.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “At a time when Republicans in Washington are slashing funding and leaving working families with uncertainty, the STAR program remains a lifeline for millions of homeowners, helping ease the burden of rising property taxes and helping working families stay afloat. With phase two of STAR benefits now underway, checks and credits of up to $1,500 are reaching hundreds of thousands of households. The Senate Democratic Majority worked closely with Governor Hochul and our colleagues in the Assembly to ensure that, in addition to STAR, we also delivered Inflation Rebate Checks, expanded child care assistance, and boosted child tax credits. These initiatives reflect our dedication to putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, “While the administration in Washington is creating financial uncertainty for families across the country, here in New York, we’re working to put money back in the pockets of New York families. Because of the STAR program, more than three million homeowners across the state will receive $2.2 billion in tax relief, easing the financial burden on families and putting money back into our communities.”

Phase one saw STAR credits and checks delivered to parts of the state with school tax due dates in June and July – including New York City, Yonkers, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse. STAR deliveries to these regions were completed last week.

The STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners. During STAR benefit season, which runs from June to November, nearly three million homeowners will receive more than $2.2 billion in property tax relief through the program.

Homeowners who are eligible and enrolled in the STAR program receive their benefit each year in one of two ways: as an exemption that reduces their school tax bill, or as a credit issued as a check or direct deposit.

Those who receive the STAR credit as a check or direct deposit can visit the STAR Credit Delivery Schedule to learn when credits will be issued in their area. Property owners who are looking for details about STAR credits that have already been issued should visit the Property Tax Credit Lookup.

Enroll in STAR Direct Deposit

Homeowners can enroll in the STAR Credit Direct Deposit program through the Homeowner Benefit Portal within the Tax Department’s secure Online Services system. Homeowners can also use the Homeowner Benefit Portal to manage their STAR benefits easily and efficiently.

The direct deposit option enables eligible STAR credit recipients to get their STAR credits without having to wait for and cash a check. To ensure they receive their STAR credit by direct deposit this year, homeowners should enroll as soon as possible. Homeowners who enroll fewer than 15 days before their STAR credit is issued will receive a check this year and direct deposit will begin next year. To find out when STAR credits will be issued in your area, use the STAR Credit Delivery Schedule lookup.

Regional breakdown of this year’s $2.2 billion in STAR tax relief for nearly three million New Yorkers:

REGION STAR TAX RELIEF RECIPIENTS Capital District $144.5 million 242,000 Central New York $131.1 million 176,000 Finger Lakes $205.2 million 279,000 Long Island $698.4 million 582,000 Mid-Hudson $488.5 million 404,000 Mohawk Valley $66.3 million 101,000 New York City $158.6 million 483,000 North Country $47.2 million 88,000 Southern Tier $109.6 million 156,000 Western New York $178.5 million 320,000 TOTAL $2.2 BILLION 2.83 MILLION

State Senator Leroy Comrie said, “This next phase of the STAR program is welcome news for homeowners across Southeast Queens. Putting money back in people’s pockets helps ease the burden of rising costs and lets families stay rooted in the communities they’ve built their lives in. I thank Governor Hochul for keeping this commitment to New Yorkers.”

State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud said, “This vital tax relief means eligible homeowners, especially seniors, can expect to receive their STAR or Enhanced STAR payments in the coming weeks. Nearly three million New Yorkers will receive over $2.2 billion this season, which is real support that eases financial strain and puts money back into our communities.”

State Senator Luis R. Sepúlveda said, “I am pleased by Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement of the next phase of the STAR tax relief program, which will directly benefit nearly three million New Yorkers. This program is putting money directly into the pockets of the working families and seniors who need it most. In communities like ours, in the Bronx, where the rising cost of living continues to affect so many people, this assistance means much more than just a check — it is essential financial relief that can make the difference between stability and hardship.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am pleased that millions of New Yorkers, including over 400,000 residents in the Hudson Valley, receive tax relief this summer and fall through the New York School Tax Relief (STAR) program. Many families in Westchester struggle with the high cost of living, and the STAR program will offer much-needed assistance. I encourage those eligible for STAR to enroll in direct deposit to simplify the process of receiving your STAR checks. I would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment towards a hassle-free program that helps alleviate the burden of property taxes.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, “At a time when every dollar counts, New York State is proactively helping seniors and middle-class New Yorkers. The disbursement of $2.2 billion in the next phase of STAR property tax relief funds this summer and fall will make an important difference in the lives of taxpayers and support the local economy of the Hudson Valley.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The STAR program helps make homeownership more affordable for seniors and families across New York. In Central New York, this kind of targeted tax relief makes a real difference. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to support a program that helps so many of our neighbors stay in their homes.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “In a state where working families shoulder some of the highest property taxes in the nation, this next phase of STAR is more than a benefit—it’s real relief. This is government at its best: directly returning hard-earned dollars to those who sustain our communities. From the Bronx to Buffalo, from seniors relying on fixed incomes to young families striving for stability, these checks aren’t just policy—they embody the principle that public dollars must serve the public good. I commend Governor Hochul and the Legislature for coming together and demonstrating precisely what good governance looks like—putting meaningful resources directly into the hands of the people we represent.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The STAR program is one of many ways we are tackling affordability in New York and making our state a place where everyone is able to live and thrive. With billions in relief being sent out, including over $205 million for the Finger Lakes region, I want to thank Governor Hochul for putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers and for her commitment to increasing the quality of life across our state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Over $630 million in property tax relief is headed straight to homeowners in the Mid-Hudson Valley and Capital Region, and I’m proud to have fought for it. For seniors on fixed incomes and working families trying to keep up, putting money back into people’s pockets through the STAR program is critical to making life more affordable. We’ll keep pushing to deliver the tax relief New Yorkers deserve through this program and beyond.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “The STAR program continues to be a vital lifeline for hardworking families and seniors across the Southern Tier, and I’m proud to see the second phase of disbursements reaching residents in my district. This additional round of tax relief helps ease the financial burden for millions of New Yorkers. It means more breathing room in family budgets and peace of mind for seniors. Whether it’s paying for essentials, catching up on bills, or planning for the future, this support strengthens our communities and helps people remain in the homes they’ve worked so hard to maintain.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “With over half a billion dollars in STAR relief reaching homeowners in New York City and the Mid-Hudson region alone, Governor Hochul is delivering real relief at a time when families need it most. I commend her for putting money back into the hands of hardworking New Yorkers and making affordability a top priority.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, a substantial number of New York residents, including 320,000 in Western New York, will have more money in their pockets over the next few months because of the STAR tax relief program. In these uncertain economic times, this program is particularly helpful to working families and older residents who benefit from such meaningful financial relief.”

State Senator Christopher Ryan said, “This is real, meaningful tax relief for Central New York homeowners. More than 176,000 families in our region will see a total of $131 million coming back to them through the STAR program. Whether you’re a senior on a fixed income or a working family trying to stay ahead, this puts money back in your pocket when it’s needed most. I’ll keep fighting to make sure programs like this continue to deliver for our communities.”

Assemblyman William Colton said "Across the state, New York residents who own homes, including condos and co-ops, are benefiting from the STAR tax credit. While those who have owned their homes for a while may still get a STAR tax exemption applied to their tax bills, more recent homeowners get the credit as a check or direct deposit from the state. Either way, it’s a great way for many homeowners to save money on their property tax bill for their primary residence. In particular, seniors who meet eligibility requirements should make sure they are registered for the Enhanced STAR program, which is extremely meaningful to those on a fixed income. Because the maximum income for eligibility for Enhanced STAR has been raised this year, more seniors who previously didn’t qualify will be able to claim the added tax relief, a real benefit these days when costs are going up on so many necessities.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Lavine said, “This is welcome news for tens of thousands of hard-working families and seniors right here in Nassau County. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to this program and the economic needs of residents, real money will soon be back in their pockets which they can use however they would like.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Making New York more affordable for our seniors and middle-class families is one of my highest priorities. Phase 2 of the STAR Tax Relief Program, funded through the New York State budget, will deliver relief to thousands of residents in Monroe County and the City of Rochester, putting much-needed money back in people’s pockets as we head into the cooler days of fall. I am proud to have worked alongside my State Legislative colleagues and Governor Hochul to continue this critical tax cut.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This announcement shares the next phase of STAR tax relief payments funded in this year’s budget by Governor Hochul, the Assembly and Senate. The focus of our adopted state budget was to address affordability issues for New York families through a range of state programs. I continue to focus on delivering state dollars directly to Westchester families and through state assistance to local governments and school districts to help lower the burden of property taxes. Established decades ago, Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR help reduce the burden of school property taxes across the state.”

Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn said, “Governor Hochul’s rollout of Phase 2 of the STAR Tax Relief Program, represents a critical investment in the well-being of New York homeowners – particularly our seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families striving every day to make ends meet. At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, this property tax relief helps ensure residents can remain in their homes and maintain long-term financial stability. The STAR program does more than deliver a check—it delivers tranquility and strengthens the very foundation of our neighborhoods. I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing this vital support and for ensuring that these benefits are delivered efficiently and equitably to millions of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Al Taylor said, “At a time when working families and seniors are feeling the weight of inflation, the STAR tax relief program is delivering real, tangible help. Phase 2 will bring hundreds of dollars in direct relief to millions of New Yorkers, including nearly half a million right here in New York City. I commend Governor Hochul for advancing this vital program and ensuring that homeowners, especially our seniors on fixed incomes, get the support they deserve. This is what government should do: make life more affordable and help people stay in their homes.”

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel said, “Queens families continue to face rising costs. This next round of STAR tax relief comes at a critical time for all of them. I applaud Governor Hochul’s commitment to easing the burden on homeowners across New York State. Nearly three million New Yorkers, including thousands right here in Queens, will feel real financial relief this summer and fall.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “As the cost of living continues to increase in our state, it is important to put money back in the pockets of New Yorkers. The STAR tax credit will offer property tax relief to many homeowners who need it.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “Governor Hochul is delivering real, meaningful relief to millions of New Yorkers. At a time when families are feeling the pinch, the Governor’s leadership is putting money back in people’s pockets, making life more affordable, and opening up opportunities for working families. By easing the burden of school property taxes, she is helping New Yorkers build a stronger future — with more financial security and more resources to invest in their families and communities. This is what people-first government looks like.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “As the second phase of the STAR Tax Credit rebate check distribution commences, I commend Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie and my colleagues for ensuring New York homeowners get the support, especially in the midst of economic turmoil. The STAR rebate check disbursement is an opportunity to support homeowners throughout New York State. A $350 check can make a big difference for many families today. Thank you to all who helped make this happen so we can provide more relief to all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “Putting money back in the pockets of New Yorkers is one of the most important things we can do to help families put food on the table and keep our state affordable. Here in New York City, nearly half a million homeowners are receiving over $158 million in property tax relief. I applaud Governor Hochul for moving this effort forward and delivering for working families across every corner of our state.”

Assemblymember Dana Levenberg said, “My constituents are extremely concerned about affordability, especially in light of the devastating cuts to the federal assistance programs on which many households rely to make ends meet. I am proud that in New York, we are looking out for your bottom line providing STAR program tax relief totaling $2.2 billion across the state, with payments coming via direct deposit, credit on your school tax bill, or a check in your mailbox in the coming weeks.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I’m proud to see the successful implementation of phase two of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program across New York State begin this month. This important investment focuses on those most affected by rising school taxes, providing real, lasting relief. I’m honored to stand with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the State Legislature for securing its place in this year’s budget.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, “Some recipients have already received the STAR benefit in the form of a tax exemption this year, but many others will receive it by check in the coming weeks and months. With major funding cuts coming from Washington, this benefit will be even more crucial as our households struggle harder to make ends meet. I urge our homeowners to check their eligibility for both Basic STAR and Enhanced STAR, and to consult the delivery schedule for their area.”

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said, “The STAR and Enhanced STAR credits are some of the most effective tools we have to put money back in the pockets of New Yorkers. We don’t levy school or property taxes at the state level so we have to get creative about providing relief. The improvements we’ve made in this year’s budget will mean hundreds, and in some cases over a thousand, dollars to our homeowners and seniors, helping them make ends meet at a time when they need it most.”