Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $24 Million 53-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Seneca Falls

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Huntington Apartments, a $24 million transformation of the historic 19th-Century Huntington Building in Seneca Falls. Developed by Home Leasing, Huntington Apartments features 53 affordable apartments, including 27 with supportive services for veterans in need of housing in an energy-efficient building. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 7,300 affordable homes in the Finger Lakes region. Huntington Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The completion of Huntington Apartments is a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant, affordable communities across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “By transforming the historic Huntington Building into 53 energy-efficient homes, including 27 with supportive services for our veterans, we are preserving Seneca Falls' heritage while addressing our housing crisis. This project, supported by our Downtown Revitalization Initiative and comprehensive housing plan, is a model for how we can build a more affordable and inclusive future for all New Yorkers.”

The Huntington Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and located adjacent to the Cayuga Seneca Canal, the longtime economic engine of the area. The building acted as an Iroquois Motor Car Company manufacturing plant, housed the Seneca Falls Folding Box Company, and a Chrysler automotive dealership before falling vacant. As part of the project, the building, which was slated for demolition, was preserved and an addition was constructed.

There are 52 apartments affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income, with the remaining unit set aside for the development’s superintendent.

Supportive services and rental subsidies for 27 apartments are provided by Eagle Star Housing and are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative which is administered by the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. Services provided include case management, transportation services, and connectivity to substance abuse, medical and mental health services.

Huntington Apartments was designed to meet EPA Energy Star Certified Homes V3.1 program and Enterprise Green Communities 2020 criteria. All apartments utilize ENERGY STAR appliances.

The redevelopment of Huntington Apartments is part of Seneca Falls' Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The town was selected as the Finger Lakes region winner of the $10 million DRI award in Round Four. The DRI serves as a component of the State's economic development policy by transforming downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers of activity that offer a high quality of life and attract businesses, jobs and economic and housing diversity.

Huntington Apartments is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s (HCR) state and federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Programs that will generate more than $12.1 million in equity and $3.7 million in subsidy. The New York State Historic Preservation Office provided $7.1 million in federal and state historic tax credits. The Department of State’s (DOS) Downtown Revitalization Initiative provided $800,000 in support which is being administered by HCR on behalf of DOS. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)provided more than $50,000 from NYSERDA’s High-Rise Multi-Family New Construction program. The Community Preservation Corporation, a nonprofit multifamily finance company, is providing a SONYMA-insured $475,000 permanent loan to support the project.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “We need all the tools in our box to address the housing crisis, including breathing new life into underused sites. Huntington Apartments is revitalizing a historic Seneca Falls landmark and transforming it into 53 affordable, energy-efficient homes, including 27 with supportive services. This project, bolstered by our Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits, and Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, strengthens communities and ensures more New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable homes.”

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Affordable housing is a cornerstone component of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and falls in line with Governor Hochul’s housing plan. The Department of State works hard every day to ensure more New Yorkers are able to benefit from these kinds of housing opportunities. Congratulations to Seneca Falls for their creativity in repurposing an underutilized and vacant space such as the historic Huntington Building.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Increasing the energy efficiency of New York’s built environment plays a pivotal role in our progress toward a zero-emission future that includes greater access to clean, modern affordable housing for New Yorkers. NYSERDA is proud to support projects like the new Huntington Apartments in Seneca Falls, which leverage the latest building technologies to transform historic, aging structures into comfortable and healthy living spaces that contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The permanent supportive housing created at Huntington Apartments will provide veterans who have experienced homelessness with safe, affordable apartments in Seneca County they can call home, as well as easy access to the essential services they need to live stable, independent lives in the community. We are pleased to provide ongoing support through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to supporting the well-being of New York’s veterans.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Our historic buildings, which have been anchors in our communities for generations, are real assets as we work together to meet the Governor’s goals to improve affordable housing in New York. The rehabilitation incentive creates opportunities to activate underused spaces, foster community pride of place, and transform housing into homes. We appreciate our partners on this important work and applaud their ongoing efforts.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Seneca County deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, that I worked hard to protect and expand, has delivered millions to help develop over 50 new units at Huntington Apartments in Seneca Falls for formerly homeless veterans and vulnerable New Yorkers. These newly redeveloped homes will be energy-efficient and include key support to those veteran residents, including rental subsidies, case management and access to health services. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to affordable housing in the Finger Lakes region and across New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “A safe place to live should be a right, not a privilege. Huntington Apartments creates much-needed affordable housing in the Finger Lakes while supporting our brave veterans, who are far too often forgotten after putting their lives on the line to protect us. In the Senate, I am a fierce advocate for building more state-of-the-art, affordable homes, and I will continue fighting hard for projects that create the housing that our state needs.”

Seneca County Board of Supervisors Chair Michael Enslow said, “As Chairman of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, I’m proud to see the Huntington Apartments project come to life — a reflection of our county’s strong commitment to affordable housing and downtown revitalization. By repurposing a historic landmark, we’re not only preserving our heritage but also providing much-needed housing for working families and veterans. We thank Governor Hochul and our state partners for their role in making this vision a reality for Seneca Falls and all of Seneca County.”

The Community Preservation Corporation Vice President and Mortgage Officer Miriam Zinter said, “The transformation of the Huntington Building is a powerful example of what’s possible when we invest in both our communities and our history. This project preserves a vital piece of Seneca Falls’ heritage while delivering affordable, energy-efficient homes with supportive services for those who need them most. Our sincere thanks to Governor Hochul, Home Leasing, HCR, and all of our partners who have helped support this project that reflects the spirit of revitalization.”

Home Leasing CEO Megan Houppert said, “Home Leasing is pleased to celebrate the completion of Huntington Apartments to create 53 affordable apartments, including 27 with supportive services for veterans. As one of the Landmark Society’s Five to Revive, the project preserves Seneca Fall’s heritage while creating energy efficient housing solutions. We are grateful to New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the Department of State, the community of Seneca Falls and all our partners who made this project possible.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Communities Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the town of Seneca Falls.