Wall Street Financier Imani Blackmon Launches Business Management Firm to Help Athletes Build a Legacy Beyond Sports

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ex–Wall Street banker and private equity investor Imani Blackmon launches Next Generation Sports Group ( NXG ) to help athletes take ownership of their future beyond sports — a modern business management firm built by and for athletes.NXG helps athletes move beyond endorsements and short-term deals — empowering them to become founders, entrepreneurs, and long-term leaders in business.“This firm isn’t about managing money — it’s about helping athletes navigate business, build structure, and create generational opportunity,” said Blackmon.With a career spanning elite investment banks to ultra high-net-worth family offices deploying capital across venture and private equity, Blackmon is now using that expertise to help athletes take control of their financial futures and become strategic leaders beyond the game.Blackmon brings more than $75 billion in transaction experience across M&A, private equity, and capital markets. His background includes investment banking roles at Credit Suisse, Evercore, and Morgan Stanley, and serving as an investor at a UHNW family office focused on consumer products, tech, media, sports, and infrastructure.Throughout his career, Blackmon has collaborated with a wide network of professional athletes and entertainers — helping them explore business opportunities, navigate strategic partnerships, and prepare for life beyond the game. That hands-on experience revealed a persistent gap: while athletes often receive brand advice or access to traditional financial products, they rarely get exposure to real ownership, operational insight, or long-term businessmentorship.NXG was created to fill that gap — offering athletes the tools, structure, and support to lead in business with the same confidence they bring to the game.To help execute this mission, NXG has assembled a leadership team with deep expertise across sports, business, and strategy.Brandon D. Williams joins the team as Senior Advisor. A lawyer, former NBA player, and seasoned executive (NBA League Office, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings), Williams was also a pioneering architect of the venture-backed Overtime Elite Basketball. His extensive experience spans professional development, social responsibility, league and team operations, scouting, contract negotiations, and legal affairs. Williams brings a unique and valuable perspective on athlete growth, career transitions, and leadership—both on and off the court.Sencere Smith, Head of Business Development, is a seasoned entrepreneur with a strong foundation in tech and entertainment. Known for scaling ventures and managing high-value client relationships, Smith helps athletes and creatives transition into successful entrepreneurs.Tatiana Sanders, Head of Client Services, brings a dynamic blend of global business strategy, marketing expertise, and cultural fluency. Her background in international outreach and brand building enhances NXG’s ability to serve a diverse, global clientele while driving community-focused impact.NXG empowers athletes to launch ventures, build their brands, and pursue curated opportunities that support their long-term goals beyond the game.About Next Generation Sports GroupNext Generation Sports Group is a modern business management firm — with full transparency, real alignment, and relationships that last beyond the game. With a focus on entrepreneurship, brand building, and long-term career strategy, NXG equips clients with the insight and support to create lasting impact on and off the field.

