Governor Stein Declares State of Emergency For Impacted Areas to Help Facilitate Tropical Storm Chantal Recovery

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced a State of Emergency for 13 counties to facilitate and support long-term recovery efforts from flooding caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. In accordance with the North Carolina Emergency Management Act, this is critical to make state and federal recovery assistance available.

“Tropical Storm Chantal cost some of our neighbors their lives and others their livelihood and property. We must do everything we can to support them as they get back on their feet,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This State of Emergency will help get North Carolinians the support they need and enable the state to seek out potential funding to help communities rebuild.”

Tropical Storm Chantal hit central North Carolina on July 7, with some locations seeing as much as 9 to 12 inches of rain. The Haw River, the Eno River, and Jordan Lake, among others, experienced record or near-record water levels. Flooding impacted critical infrastructure and public and private property. Sections of major highways were closed due to high water, and some communities experienced road closures and evacuations.

Since July 5, the State Emergency Response Team has been activated and engaged with local emergency managers and first responders, providing information, resources, and support, such as:

Search and Rescue Teams, including Swift Water Rescue

Local Emergency Operations Center incident management team personnel

Bottled water deliveries

Specialized personnel to support the restoration of infrastructure

Shower trailers

Water sampling kits

Personal protective equipment

Mobile Event Response Trailer

The State Emergency Response Team can be mobilized to support local officials during the response phase without a State of Emergency being declared. As the State moves from response to recovery, the declaration of a State of Emergency is needed to facilitate state and federal recovery assistance.

The Division of Emergency Management is working with local officials to assess the scope of damage caused by Tropical Storm Chantal. As the full damage assessment is completed in concert with relevant federal partners, the declaration along with the assessment analysis will determine possible additional support that residents, businesses, and local governments may receive to accelerate the recovery process and support expenses incurred during the response phase of the disaster.

The State of Emergency covers Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Lee, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, and Wake Counties.

Click here to read Executive Order 18: Declaration of a State of Emergency.