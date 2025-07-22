MDC provides $60K grant through the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant program for McKay Park Lake upgrades

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Jefferson City Parks and Recreation have recently joined forces to provide significant improvements to McKay Park through an MDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant (ORIG).

MDC has provided a $60,574 grant to reimburse the city for recent facility upgrades at McKay Park Lake, including construction and placement of an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible fishing platform and trail. The entire cost of the project was roughly $127,324, with the remaining amount covered by Jefferson City.

“The lake and park will continue to be an excellent resource for the community,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Scott Williams. “We are excited to partner with the city to provide these upgrades to the park.” A formal ribbon cutting event will be held after the completion of the trail, likely in November of 2025.

McKay Park Lake is managed through MDC’s Community Assistance Program which aims to provide close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri. The Community Assistance Program (CAP) agreement between MDC and Jefferson City was signed in 1993.

McKay Park Lake is a 7.5-acre lake in Cole County, and is open daily from 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.