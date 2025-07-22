TRAPPED, AN ORIGINAL STORY BY STEPHEN KING AND RICHARD CHIZMAR TO BE MADE INTO A FEATURE FILM

Richard and WH Chizmar. Photo credit: Andria Litto. Mark Pavia. Photo credit: Andria Litto. Andria Litto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer Andria Litto has optioned a new genre film for her company, Amuse Entertainment, Inc., TRAPPED, based on a new and original story by Stephen King and Richard Chizmar, with a script written by Mark Pavia, Richard Chizmar, and W.H. Chizmar. Richard Chizmar is a New York Times bestselling author and has written numerous screenplays, teleplays, and adaptations for various studios over the years. Chizmar and King collaborated on previous novels, Gwendy’s Button Box and Gwendy’s Final Task. Richard’s son, W. H. Chizmar, is also a published novelist. The TRAPPED script is ready to shoot, and Andria Litto is already strategizing her next move with the studios and investors.

TRAPPED is the story of a young and troubled college student who suddenly finds herself hunted by a bizarre serial killer while out on a solitary hike in the deep woods of Maine.

Mark Pavia is also directing TRAPPED. "TRAPPED is MISERY meets FATAL ATTRACTION in the woods for a modern audience," as described by Pavia, whose credits as a writer and director include Stephen King’s THE NIGHT FLIER and FENDER BENDER. “I am incredibly excited to be working with Stephen King again after all of these years, a real homecoming for me. Co-writing TRAPPED with the amazing Richard Chizmar and his wildly talented son W.H. Chizmar has been a very fulfilling and gratifying experience, just a total blast. Let me also add that working with Andria Litto, an absolute powerhouse of a producer, is a dream come true and a great new partnership as well. It really is a spectacular team we have assembled on this project, and we can’t wait to share the terrifying results of all of our efforts with horror fans around the world.”

"TRAPPED is a hide-your-eyes rollercoaster ride of horror and suspense with some real surprises lurking in the shadows,” Richard Chizmar added. “Mark Pavia and Stephen King are a dream duo with a long record of success. My son and I are thrilled to be along for the ride.”

Andria Litto came across the project when Pavia let her know the option was available. Her father, George Litto, had been Brian De Palma’s agent when DePalma directed CARRIE, King’s first book to film. “I couldn’t resist the idea of bringing this full circle and producing a Stephen King movie with Mark. It just seemed like kismet. I’m incredibly honored to have the opportunity to work with Mark, Richard, Billy, and Stephen King. My Dad would have loved this.”

Andria Litto is also an award-winning filmmaker, having written, directed, and produced a feature-length documentary about her father’s participation in ending the Hollywood Blacklist. The film, MY FATHER MOVES MOUNTAINS, won the Silver Anthem Award for Human and Civil Rights for feature films alongside Jon Stewart and The Daily Show who won for TV. The film is making the rounds on the festival circuit.

Andria is also producing two other original screenplays written by Pavia, one that recently was announced, MURDER-ABILIA, and the other project, HOLLYWOOD PSYCHO, a horror/thriller about an unhinged actor who can’t seem to get a break. Her father originally read it and loved it before he passed away in 2019. Andria optioned it shortly after. “My Dad always said that stories need to be relatable, and we all know at least one Hollywood psycho, right?” she quipped.

Andria Litto is repped by her attorney, Jonathan Handel.

Richard and W.H. Chizmar are repped by agent Ryan Lewis.

