State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (07-22-2025)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Cowlitz County

In June 2025 the Department of Health entered an agreed order with DaAngelo Hyde (NC61542352), indefinitely suspending Hyde’s certified nursing assistant credential. Between July and October 2022, Hyde was involved in multiple patient injuries while working at a care facility and failed to report the incidents. He did not respond to the department’s investigation or to the statement of charges. Reinstatement requires completion of continuing education, a $250 payment, and compliance with additional terms.

Grant County

In June 2025 the Department of Health entered an agreed order with Amanda Jean Pelot (NC60725186), indefinitely suspending Pelot’s certified nursing assistant credential. In 2024, Pelot was convicted of felony theft and possession of stolen property. She did not respond to the department’s statement of charges. Reinstatement requires participation in a substance use monitoring program and department approval.

King County

In June 2025 the Department of Health entered an agreed order with Edward Mwangi Macharia (NA61214740), indefinitely suspending Macharia’s registered nursing assistant credential. Macharia was convicted of driving under the influence in 2023 and 2024 in Washington. His credential expired in May 2023. Reinstatement requires enrollment in a substance use monitoring program, completion of all monitoring requirements, and department approval.

In June 2025 the Department of Health entered an agreed order with Lander Denise Mitchell (MC60677044) that indefinitely suspends Mitchell’s mental health counselor associate credential. Mitchell continued to practice after her credential expired in July 2023 and failed to meet supervision requirements. She practiced independently and misrepresented her qualifications, including referring to herself as a psychologist and conducting psychological assessments without proper supervision or authority. She also failed to maintain adequate client records, responded improperly to records requests, and misrepresented her education and licensure status on her business website and other online materials. Reinstatement, if approved, will require at least two years of probation, completion of an intensive compliance program, and ongoing supervision by a department-approved supervisor.

Snohomish County

In June 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission indefinitely suspended Alona Lynn D. Benitez’s (VA00057734) pharmacy assistant credential. Benitez admitted to diverting controlled substances from her workplace for personal reasons. Benitez also failed to respond to the department.

Spokane County

In May 2025 the Department of Health permanently revoked Beth Helen Floyd’s (CP61138513) substance use disorder professional license. Floyd had a sexual relationship with a client while serving as the client’s treatment provider, failed to disclose the relationship to her supervisor, and continued contact with the client after his discharge.

In May 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Kevin D. Horn’s (CG61357317) agency affiliated counselor license. Horn engaged in unprofessional conduct, including violating professional boundaries with a client and failing to comply with prior disciplinary terms. Reinstatement requires department approval, ongoing supervision, education, client disclosures, and employer reporting.