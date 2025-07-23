Total Synergy Acquires Factor AE and Secures Significant Growth Investment to Help Accelerate A&E Market Leadership

We believe what the Factor AE team has built is exceptional – it’s lightning-fast, beautifully simple, and incredibly functional. This acquisition marks more than just a new chapter, it’s a launchpad.” — Kane Hochster, CEO of Total Synergy.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Total Synergy , a practice management platform built for architecture and engineering firms, today announced its acquisition of Factor AE alongside a strategic investment from PSG and M33 Growth. Together, these two moves will seek to help accelerate Total Synergy’s expansion into the North American market and set a new standard for A&E practice management worldwide.Known for its speed, intuitive design, and affordability, Factor AE is a growing practice management software platform for A&E firms across North America. The platform aims to simplify project management, timekeeping, billing, and integrates with QuickBooks Online.The additional funding from M33 and PSG has the goal of driving AI-focused innovation, continued product development, enhanced customer service, and accelerated go-to-market motions across both products – enabling both Factor AE and Total Synergy customers to see efficient product improvements and long-term value.𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗢𝗙𝗧𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗔&𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗟𝗗 𝗞𝗡𝗢𝗪Factor AE launched in 2021 with a clear mission to give A&E firms a smarter, simpler way to manage projects and get paid. The team deeply understands the day-to-day challenges of running an architecture and engineering firm and has built the software to help eliminate admin work and provide what firms need to stay on top of deadlines, budgets, and billing. To date, Factor AE has built a loyal customer base through word-of-mouth via strong customer service, purpose-built software, and reasonable pricing.“We created Factor AE to give A&E firms a practice management solution that we find is both powerful and genuinely enjoyable to use," said Conrad Ehinger, Founder of Factor AE. "We chose to partner with Total Synergy because they bring the expertise, resources, and backing to help us scale, all without compromising the product experience or our hands-on support that customers love. Together, we’re ready to take Factor AE to the next level.”“We believe what the Factor AE team has built is exceptional – it’s lightning-fast, beautifully simple, and incredibly functional,” said Kane Hochster, CEO of Total Synergy. “This acquisition marks more than just a new chapter, it’s a launchpad for what’s next. By expanding our presence in North America and bringing together two complementary products, we aim to enhance our position as a recognized global brand. With strategically aligned missions, we believe we are positioned to innovate boldly, move efficiently, and further enhance our high-quality customer support to have a greater impact on our customers.”𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗘𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗠In addition to the acquisition, Total Synergy has secured a significant investment from PSG and M33 Growth. The investment will seek to help accelerate innovation, support, and growth across both products. Specifically:• Continuous product improvement across ease of use, speed, and reliability.• Strategic investment in AI to unlock new levels of productivity.• High-quality support to help firms get the most out of their software from day one.• Tailored solutions that are built specifically for Architects and Engineers, helping to avoid the limitations or restrictions of generic solutions, no matter the size of your firm."Great products emerge from teams with bold visions who understand their customers deeply," said Mike Anello, Co-Founder & Managing Director at M33 Growth. "Total Synergy and Factor AE appear to embody this perfectly. Together, we believe they are positioned as clear leaders.”“Factor AE’s ability to deliver powerful functionality, combined with its ease of use, appears to be changing the game for A&E firms,” said Bill Skarinka, Managing Director at PSG. “We believe that when paired with Total Synergy, it creates a product ecosystem unlike anything the industry has ever seen – one that scales with every client and sets a new standard for what A&E practice management software should be.”𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗢𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗬𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗬Founded in Australia in 1999, Total Synergy is a global leader in business management software and solutions for Architecture and Engineering businesses. From resource planning and project tracking to invoicing and reporting, Total Synergy provides A&E firms with software that simplifies complex tasks, to help professionals focus on delivering notable project outcomes. Trusted by hundreds of practices, Total Synergy has earned its reputation as a strong go-to solution for A&E practice management. Learn more at www.totalsynergy.com 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗙𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗢𝗥 𝗔𝗘Factor AE is a modern firm-management platform built specifically for architecture and engineering firms. Launched in 2021, Factor was created to fill a major gap in the market - providing small to mid-sized architecture firms with a simpler, more affordable alternative to legacy systems. Factor brings together practice management, resource planning, time entry, invoicing, and financial tracking in one streamlined platform designed to help simplify daily operations and support impactful business decisions. By improving visibility and efficiency across teams, Factor helps A&E firms run more profitably and with greater clarity. Learn more at www.factorapp.com 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗠𝟯𝟯 𝗚𝗥𝗢𝗪𝗧𝗛M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through new product development, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at www.m33growth.com 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗣𝗦𝗚PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 150 companies and facilitated over 520 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. 