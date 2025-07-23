Ticki Favaroth to Deliver Keynote Address on 'The Unbreakable Bond' at 2025 Blackbone Project Summit in Washington, D.C.

Tikki Favaroth Ticki Favaroth

Sisterhood is not a feel-good concept—it’s a growth strategy” — Ticki Favaroth

WASHINGTON D.C., MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, July 27, 2025, over 1,000 Black women will gather at Sycamore & Oak (1110 Oak Drive SE, Washington, D.C. 20032) for a powerful, day-long experience at the 2025 Blackbone Project Summit, where the message is clear: Sisterhood is strength.

At the heart of this free event is keynote speaker Ticki Favaroth, Senior Partner & Managing Director at HR&Co., President of BOW Enterprises, and Vice President & COO of The BOW Collective, a network of more than 300 Black women CEOs generating over $1.7 billion in annual revenue.

Favaroth will headline with her keynote address: “The Unbreakable Bond: Sisterhood as a Catalyst for Entrepreneurial Success.” She will draw from her deeply personal and professional journey to illustrate how cultivating resilient, intentional sister circles has transformed her career, expanded her reach, and allowed her to confront challenges with faith and fortitude.

“Sisterhood is not a feel-good concept—it’s a growth strategy,” says Favaroth. “When we lock arms, we lift legacies. We build not just businesses, but communities.”

In addition to her executive leadership roles, Favaroth is the author of the transformative new book, Anchored in Grace, a spiritual guide for women navigating high-stakes careers while staying rooted in their divine calling. The book positions her as a modern-day sage—blending faith, strategy, and leadership in every message she shares.

The Blackbone Project Summit is designed to uplift and equip Black women entrepreneurs, professionals, and change agents through workshops, panels, and curated networking moments. This year’s theme—“Leveraging the Power of Sisterhood”—is amplified by Favaroth’s keynote and commitment to legacy leadership.

Attendees can expect a transformative day of insight, inspiration, and intentional connection—all at no cost to the public.

Registration is free and open to the public at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-blackbone-project-summit-tickets-1376822546299

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.