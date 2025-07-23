College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Welcomes New VP of Long Distance Moving

John Solmes, Vice President of Long Distance Moving

John Solmes previously led top agencies in the logistics industry, including United, Mayflower, and Atlas Van Lines.

I have the opportunity to drive growth, share my knowledge, and deliver results for the team.” — John Solmes, Vice President of Long Distance Moving

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving, a nationally recognized, purpose-driven company, is proud to announce that John Solmes has been named Vice President of Long Distance Moving.

Solmes previously spent 20 years in sales, marketing, and finance as an investment banker. He went on to lead top agencies in the logistics industry, including United, Mayflower, and Atlas Van Lines. As a young man, Solmes worked during the summer at his father’s successful warehousing and trucking business. He has a strong track record of turning costly empty return trips into profitable revenue by implementing smart, efficient backhaul strategies.

“Bringing on John is a promising prospect for our team,” said Roman Cowan, Brand President of College HUNKS. “John brings a collaborative spirit, positive attitude, and dedication. He is committed to getting the job done right, on time and in full compliance.”

“I am excited to join the CHHJ&M team,” said John Solmes, Vice President of Long Distance Moving. “I have the opportunity to drive growth, share my knowledge, and deliver results for the team.”

College HUNKS was founded 20 years ago by two college friends who believed moving and junk removal could be a professional, purpose-driven brand—one that “Moves the World” while giving back to the communities it serves. Today, the company has nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide and remains committed to its original vision: to be a launchpad for entrepreneurs in a fun, energetic team environment.

Giving back is central to the company’s culture, from donating over 5 million meals to U.S. Hunger (two meals for every job completed), to helping domestic violence survivors move, to recycling or donating hauled items to charitable organizations.

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now is approaching 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. College H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.