NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF NATIONAL SECURITIES CORP/WILLIAM BRAUN WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased GWG L Bonds , and customers of broker William Braun and National Securities Corporation (now known as B. Riley Wealth), after their recommendations of GWG L Bonds caused an investor to suffer $150,000 in damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in GWG L Bonds due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration in claim (Case No. 25‑01240) against National Securities Corporation on behalf of a retired investor seeking to recover $150,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable and illiquid GWG L Bond investments, by her financial advisor William Braun a/k/a Bill Braun (CRD# 1271500).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, William Braun and National Securities Corp. allegedly made material misrepresentations and omitted explaining the numerous risks of illiquid investments to the customer. The claim further alleges that National Securities Corp. failed to conduct adequate due diligence and failed to identify and investigate red flags associated with GWG Holdings, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April 2022.With the GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy (Case No. 22-90032).Customers of William Braun or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.