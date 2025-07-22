Gauteng Roads and Transport unveils state-of-the-art Licensing Centre in Soweto

As part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment to bringing convenience and efficient services closer to the people, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, today officially launched a state-of-the-art Licensing Centre at the Protea Glen Mall in Soweto.

The opening of this modernised centre in the township of Protea Glen signifies substantial progress towards a more efficient and streamlined licensing process, while prioritising service delivery initiatives in or near areas identified as townships, informal settlements, and hostels (TISH).

Boasting cutting-edge innovation with a significant emphasis on professionalism and community engagement, the centre will go a long way in enhancing the quality of licensing services offered in the area.

Speaking at the launch, MEC Diale-Tlabela emphasised that the Department is actively seeking to meet the needs of underserved TISH communities.

“The establishment of smart Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) in these regions represents a laudable initiative in enhancing government services and expansion of regulatory frontline services in the townships, informal settlements, and hostels,” said the MEC.

The MEC added that by prioritising accessibility, efficiency, and customer satisfaction, this initiative aims to significantly improve service delivery and alleviate congestion frequently found at conventional licensing offices.

“Through meticulous planning, the integration of technology, and active community engagement, the Smart Licensing Service Centre is poised to become a significant addition to the existing infrastructure,” the MEC added.

In terms of the National Road Traffic Act (93 of 1996), the MEC for Roads and Transport is inter alia responsible for the registration, testing and licensing of motor vehicle and drivers in Gauteng.

The legislative function of licensing of learner drivers, qualified drivers, vehicles, driving schools, instructors, number plate embossers, number plate manufacturers, and many others is one of the largest portfolios in Gauteng.

Therefore, Growing Gauteng through Smart Mobility necessitates the licensing function to be modernised in the interest of good quality services.

