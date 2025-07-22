Submit Release
Presidency hosts swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, 22 Jul

The Presidency invites members of the media to the Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, which will take place this afternoon, Tuesday, 22 July 2025, in Cape Town.

The Swearing-in Ceremony will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time:15h30 (media to arrive at 14h30)
Venue: Tuynhuys, Cape Town

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Leighton Francis on 069 926 5640

The proceedings will also be live streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.

Media enquiries: 
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates 

