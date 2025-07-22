Presidency hosts swearing-in ceremony of the new Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, 22 Jul
The Presidency invites members of the media to the Swearing-in Ceremony of the new Minister and Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, which will take place this afternoon, Tuesday, 22 July 2025, in Cape Town.
The Swearing-in Ceremony will take place as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time:15h30 (media to arrive at 14h30)
Venue: Tuynhuys, Cape Town
Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony should send their details to Leighton Francis on 069 926 5640
The proceedings will also be live streamed on all PresidencyZA social media platforms.
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya
Spokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.