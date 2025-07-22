Sport, arts and culture hosts Fan Park for Banyana Banyana WAFCON semi-final, 22 Jun

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will today, Tuesday, 22 July host Banyana Banyana Fan Park in Brandvlei, Randfontein, to rally support for South Africa women's national football team ahead of the semi-final clash against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

This Fan Park seeks to galvanise and mobilise national support for women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, as they renew their historic rivalry with Nigeria’s Super Falcons. Banyana Banyana, the defending WAFCON champion will be fighting for a place in the continental tournament final. The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, will attend the event.

The Banyana Banyana Fan Park is also a nation-wide rallying call to encourage all South Africans to unite in support of Banyana Banyana as they strive to retain their African title.

The event will unfold as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025

Time: 16:00

Venue: Brandvlei, Randfontein, West Rand

RSVPs:

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

Enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#ServiceDeliveryZA