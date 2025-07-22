Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,234 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,703 in the last 365 days.

Sport, arts and culture hosts Fan Park for Banyana Banyana WAFCON semi-final, 22 Jun

The National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture will today, Tuesday, 22 July host Banyana Banyana Fan Park in Brandvlei, Randfontein, to rally support for South Africa women's national football team ahead of the semi-final clash against the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

This Fan Park seeks to galvanise and mobilise national support for women's national football team, Banyana Banyana, as they renew their historic rivalry with Nigeria’s Super Falcons. Banyana Banyana, the defending WAFCON champion will be fighting for a place in the continental tournament final. The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe, will attend the event.

The Banyana Banyana Fan Park is also a nation-wide rallying call to encourage all South Africans to unite in support of Banyana Banyana as they strive to retain their African title.

The event will unfold as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time: 16:00
Venue: Brandvlei, Randfontein, West Rand

RSVPs:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Email: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 66 301 4675 (Call & WhatsApp)

Enquiries:
Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 72 172 8925

#ServiceDeliveryZA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sport, arts and culture hosts Fan Park for Banyana Banyana WAFCON semi-final, 22 Jun

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more