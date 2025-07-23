Mouthwash Market to Nearly Double, Reaching USD 18.99 Billion by 2035 at 6.7% CAGR

Mouthwash Market

Mouthwash Market Analysis, By Product Type, By Nature, By Sales Channel, and Region

MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global mouthwash market is expected to reach USD 18,993 million by 2035, up from USD 9,306 million in 2024. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%.This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of oral hygiene, rising demand for preventive dental care, and the growing prevalence of dental issues such as cavities, plaque, and gingivitis. Mouthwash, as a convenient and effective oral care product, plays a critical role in maintaining oral health, complementing brushing and flossing routines.The rising focus on personal grooming and hygiene, particularly in urban areas, has significantly boosted the adoption of mouthwash products. This trend is especially prominent in developed regions like North America and Europe, where consumers have greater access to advanced oral care products and disposable income to spend on them. Additionally, the growing incidence of periodontal diseases and bad breath (halitosis) has fueled demand for therapeutic mouthwashes, which offer benefits such as antibacterial properties, plaque reduction, and gum health improvement. Innovations in product formulations, such as alcohol-free, natural, and herbal mouthwashes, are further propelling market growth.Mouthwash is widely used across various demographics, including adults, children, and the elderly, in households, dental clinics, and hospitals. The product is available in various forms, such as antiseptic, cosmetic, fluoride, and natural mouthwashes, catering to diverse consumer needs. The increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms has also made mouthwash more accessible, enabling consumers to explore a wide range of products and brands conveniently.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=498 "Innovations in mouthwash formulations, such as natural and alcohol-free variants, are key to meeting evolving consumer preferences. Companies must focus on sustainable packaging and eco-friendly ingredients to stay competitive in this rapidly growing market," opines a Fact.MR analyst.Mouthwash Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report highlights robust growth in the mouthwash market, driven by increasing oral health awareness and advancements in product formulations. The rising prevalence of dental disorders, coupled with growing consumer preference for preventive oral care, is a major growth driver. Natural and herbal mouthwashes are gaining traction due to consumer demand for chemical-free products, while fluoride-based mouthwashes remain popular for their cavity-fighting properties. North America dominates the market, supported by high consumer spending on oral care and strong distribution networks. However, limited awareness in rural areas of developing regions and concerns about alcohol-based mouthwashes pose challenges to market expansion.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global mouthwash market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2035.* North America holds a significant market share of 35.8% in 2024, with the United States accounting for 80.4% of the regional market.* The European mouthwash market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2035.* Based on product type, therapeutic mouthwashes dominate with a market share of 48.3% in 2024.* Supermarkets and hypermarkets lead the distribution channel segment, accounting for 42.7% of the market share in 2024.* The market in East Asia, led by China, is valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2035.Mouthwash Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global mouthwash market include Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies focus on continuous product innovation, investing heavily in research and development to introduce advanced formulations and eco-friendly packaging. Strategic partnerships with dental professionals and collaborations with e-commerce platforms are common to expand market reach. Smaller players often leverage niche segments, such as organic and herbal mouthwashes, to compete with industry giants. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, brand loyalty, and global distribution strategies.Mouthwash Market Key Companies Profiled:Colgate-PalmoliveProcter & GambleGlaxoSmithKlineUnileverJohnson & JohnsonChurch & DwightReckitt BenckiserLion CorporationSunstar GroupDabur IndiaHimalaya Drug CompanyAmwayPatanjali AyurvedCrest (P&G)Listerine (Johnson & Johnson)Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=498 Mouthwash Industry News:* In April 2023, Colgate-Palmolive launched a new line of alcohol-free mouthwashes with natural ingredients, targeting health-conscious consumers.* In August 2023, Procter & Gamble announced a partnership with a leading e-commerce platform to expand the distribution of its Crest mouthwash portfolio.* In February 2024, Johnson & Johnson introduced a sustainable mouthwash bottle made from 100% recycled plastic, aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:As per the latest data released by Fact.MR, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7%, the global vaccine management solution market size is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 290.8 million in 2024 to US$ 732.5 million by 2034.The global assistive furniture market size is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 4.93 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 10.04 billion by 2034. Worldwide sales of assistive furniture have been projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2034.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.