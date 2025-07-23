'The Broken Covenant: Netanyahu & Israeli Democracy', a Heartfelt Read by Author Robbie Michaelson

Author Robbie Michaelson with "The Broken Covenant" (July 2025)

Canadian Jewish Author Pleads for an Israeli Democratic State and to Avoid the Darkness of Dictatorial Rule

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewish Author Robbie Michaelson from British Columbia is all about the care and well-being of Israel, its people, and the quest for that country's democracy. Following the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Gaza, Michaelson, who comes from the automobile technology industry, saw what had happened and then its aftermath, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu started making debatable decisions for Israel, felt it was time to be the voice of Western civilization yearning to keep Israel the only democratic country in the Middle East.

Released through Amazon this month, Robbie Michaelson's "The Broken Covenant: Netanyahu and Israeli Democracy" is just one of those books that don't come around often as it is a plea to the leaders of Israel to avoid, what some say may be inevitable, sadly, a dictatorship. The author gets into the hearts of the people of Israel, seeking to establish a democratic society where they can live freely and safely and at the same, offer a solution to the conflict in Gaza, its tension, and not to lose faith for the survival of the Israeli people.

"The book is not about Netanyahu, it's a book of concern for the future of Israel and its people," said Michaelson. "It also demonstrates the importance of living in democracy and to enjoy what it has to offer, such as freedom. "The Broken Covenant" may be a cry for freedom for the Israeli people, but also can be a tool for anyone in the world who deeply wants democracy for them."

The background of "The Broken Covenant" is deep rooted. Representing the culmination of decades of firsthand engagement with Israeli society, politics, and security dynamics, Michaelson draws upon his experiences as a witness to these earth-shattering moments in Israel's history. He calls himself an observer, but he's purely an educator of how and why Israel must do what needs to be done to defend itself. Michaelson volunteered following the Six Day War, living through two wars and serving in the IDF as an M-109 driver in the Sinai desert, and he later reported on Jewish affairs across Europe. Robbie Michaelson's work offers a deeply contextualized examination of Benjamin Netanyahu's governance and its consequences for Israeli democracy.

In this unflinching analysis, Michaelson examines Netanyahu's systematic erosion of the democratic institutions and norms that once defined Israeli governance. Drawing on decades of firsthand engagement with Israeli society, Michaelson traces Netanyahu's evolution from conventional politician to architect of democratic decline. The Broken Convenant is not a tell-all book about Netanyahu, but rather the decisions he has made that have, in many ways, put a stranglehold on the people of Israel.

Mr. Michaelson is surely not alone. In a March 9, 2025, article in The Times of Israel (prior to the twelve-day Iranian conflict), almost 73 percent of Israelis believed Netanyahu should take responsibility for what transpired on that October 7 day and resign. That article also included a public opinion poll that found that 48 percent of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign immediately, while 24.5 percent believe he should step down following the end of the war in Gaza.

He has also contributed to a number of blog postings in The Times of Israel, most noteable was his June 25, 2025 blog where he took aim at Netanyahu and the rest of Israeli leadership discussing the horrors surrounding the Gaza situation and the continuing hostage crisis following that October 7 day. This blog went live only four days after Mr. Michaelson's June 21 blog titled in that same newspaper, "Has Israel’s Government Lost Touch with Israelis?"

Moving from Montreal to British Columbia later in life, Michaelson was born to a father who had fled Nazi Germany and lost most of his family in the Shoah. Deeply shaped by that legacy and inspired by James Michener’s The Source, Michaelson became a committed Zionist at a young age. He first journeyed to Israel as a 19-year-old volunteer immediately after the 1967 Six Day War, and later made Aliyah in 1972, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport on the same day the bodies of the murdered Israeli athletes returned from the Munich Olympics.

"The Broken Covenant" is current and timeless.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.