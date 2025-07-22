Sport, Arts and Culture on Media Accreditation for 2025 National Women’s Day Commemoration

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Government, will host the 2025 National Women’s Day Commemoration on Saturday, 09 August 2025, at Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo Province.

This year’s Women’s Month is commemorated under the theme: “Building Resilient Economies for All.”

Members of the media wishing to cover the national commemoration event are invited to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and returning it via email to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za or vanessam@gcis.gov.za.

Deadline for submission:

Tuesday, 28 July 2025 at 16:00

Please note: PDF submissions will not be accepted.

Enquiries:

Mr. Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675

Email: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za

