Sport, Arts and Culture on Media Accreditation for 2025 National Women’s Day Commemoration
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Government, will host the 2025 National Women’s Day Commemoration on Saturday, 09 August 2025, at Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo Province.
This year’s Women’s Month is commemorated under the theme: “Building Resilient Economies for All.”
Members of the media wishing to cover the national commemoration event are invited to apply for accreditation by completing the attached accreditation form in full and returning it via email to madimetjam@dsac.gov.za or vanessam@gcis.gov.za.
Deadline for submission:
Tuesday, 28 July 2025 at 16:00
Please note: PDF submissions will not be accepted.
Enquiries:
Mr. Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
Email: madimetjam@dsac.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.