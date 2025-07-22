Police on arrrest of suspects in connection with DJ Sumbody murder

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the latest breakthrough by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team working closely with Gauteng Organised Crime Detectives.

On Monday afternoon, the team arrested four men between the ages of 45 and 60 in connection with the murder of popular SA DJ, Oupa John Sefoka popularly known as DJ Sumbody.

Sefoka was killed in a hail of bullets in November 2022.

Gauteng organised crime detectives worked on the case and later roped in the SAPS Political Killings Task Team to assist.

The arrests were all effected in Gauteng on Monday afternoon and three of the suspects are believed to be hitmen and one is believed to have ordered the hit on the DJ.

The weapon allegedly used in the commission of the crime was seized and has since been linked to other murders.

All four suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.

General Masemola says this is a significant breakthrough that will hopefully provide closure to families involved.

“Well done to the teams that have been piecing together evidence since November 2022. This is a culmination of hardwork and dedication to justice. This is one of those complex cases that our teams needed to take their time in ensuring a thorough investigation so that we could ultimately bring a strong case before court,” said Gen Fannie Masemola.

Amongst the charges they are facing include murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

#ServiceDeliveryZA