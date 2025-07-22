Deputy Minister Alvin Botes delivers public lecture on solidarity with Palestine, 21 Jul
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will deliver a public lecture under the theme: Solidarity with Palestine and Reflections on the Geopolitical Landscape in the Middle East. The event will take place tonight, 21 July 2025, in Kimberley, Northern Cape.
The Ambassador of the State of Palestine accredited to South Africa, HE Hanan Na’eem Ameen Jarrar, will be among the speakers at the event.
The media are invited as follows:
Date: Monday, 21 July 2025
Time: 17h00
Venue: Mogul Park Madressa Hall, Kimberley
Enquiries:
Nelson Kgwete
Cell: 076 431 3078
