EU Balance of Payments and International Investment Position statistical sources and methods - B.o.p. and i.i.p. e-book

Introduction

The European Central Bank (ECB), with the support of the European System of Central Bank’s (ESCB’s) Statistics Committee, compiles and publishes the balance of payments (b.o.p.) and the international investment position (i.i.p.) of the euro area. These statistics depict the economic relations of the euro area as a whole vis-à-vis the rest of the world and provide important indicators of economic performance. The euro area is therefore considered as a single economic area. The ESCB analyses the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. in the context of its tasks, particularly monetary policy, macroprudential analysis and reserve assets management. The individual European Union (EU) Member States’ b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics also provide crucial indicators of economic performance. These are closely monitored by, for example, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Article IV reports, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) in the Risk Dashboard and in the context of the European Commission’s macroeconomic imbalances procedure (MIP).

The euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. are in general compiled by summing up the individual b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics of each euro area country vis-à-vis non-euro area countries (with some exceptions, as explained in the compilation methods of the euro area in each chapter). Cross-border transactions/positions of euro area countries vis-à-vis each other are therefore excluded. This publication, commonly referred to as the “B.o.p. and i.i.p. e-book”, aims to provide users with an overview of the main features of the b.o.p. and i.i.p. methodological framework and of the data sources and compilation methods used in the euro area and in the individual EU Member States.

The structure of the e-book is as follows: The background sets out the general principles and definitions of the b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics from a euro area point of view, followed by a description of the ECB requirements for compiling euro area aggregates and relevant information on the institutional framework, data availability and dissemination policy and tools for each EU Member States.

Chapters 1 to 11 describe the main methodological aspects for each b.o.p. and i.i.p. item, drawing on the sixth edition of the IMF’s Balance of Payments and International Investment Position Manual (BPM6), the worldwide reference for the compilation of b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics. This latest edition was revised in parallel with the System of National Accounts 2008[1] (2008 SNA) to ensure consistency between external and domestic macroeconomic statistics. Each chapter provides the common methodology, sources and compilation methods, with a particular focus on the special conventions of the euro area. The national country data and their contributions to the euro area external statistics are legally defined in Guideline ECB/2011/23 as amended (the ECB Guideline)[2] on the statistical reporting requirements of the ECB in the field of external statistics[3]. The chapters also highlight specificities and potential deviations from agreed international statistical standards as well as borderline classification cases that EU countries observed when compiling b.o.p. and i.i.p. data.

The last chapter describes the special conventions agreed by the Working Group on External Statistics (WG ES) on the operational implementation of the definition of special-purpose entities (SPEs) to facilitate the identification and classification of SPEs in the EU.

General principles of balance of payments and international investment position statistics

(As of July 2025)

Balance of payments

The balance of payments is a statistical statement of the economic transactions between residents and non-residents in an economy over a specific period of time. A transaction is an interaction between two institutional units which occurs by mutual agreement or through the operation of the law and involves an exchange of economic value or a transfer thereof.

Despite its name, which refers to standards applied in the past in accordance with the recommendations of the IMF Manuals up to the fourth edition, the b.o.p. is now less concerned with payments, as that term is generally understood, than with transactions. In fact, international transactions recorded in the b.o.p. may not involve the transfer of money, and some are not paid for in any sense: “change in ownership” is the relevant concept for recording transactions. This development from a financial towards an economic approach was deemed more appropriate to (i) foster a sound economic interpretation of the figures, and (ii) make the b.o.p. concepts compliant with national accounts (the b.o.p. corresponds to the “rest of the world” account).

The b.o.p. is organised in three main accounts:

current account;

capital account;

financial account.

The current account shows transactions in goods, services and income between residents and non-residents. The capital account shows transactions in non-produced, non-financial assets, and capital transfers between residents and non-residents. The financial account shows net acquisitions of financial assets and net incurrences of liabilities between residents and non-residents. The financial account is organised in five functional categories:

direct investment;

portfolio investment;

financial derivatives;

other investment;

reserve assets.

The current and capital accounts record gross transactions (or commonly denominated “flows”); the inward flows are classified as credits, whereas the outward flows are classified as debits. By contrast, the financial account records transactions in net terms, separately for each financial asset and liability (i.e. it reflects net changes arising from all credit and debit entries during the accounting period). The net acquisition of financial assets records all acquisitions minus disposals of assets, whereas the net incurrence of liabilities records all incurrences minus redemptions of liabilities.

The sum of the current and capital accounts’ balances corresponds to the net lending (surplus) or net borrowing (deficit) of an economy vis-à-vis the rest of the world. The same concept can be derived from the financial account as the net acquisition of financial assets minus the net incurrence of liabilities. Differences between these two alternative measures of net lending/net borrowing are commonly identified as b.o.p. “net errors and omissions”.

International investment position

The international investment position is a statistical statement that shows, at a specific point in time, the value of the stocks of residents’ financial assets that are non-contingent claims on non-residents in that economy or gold bullion held as reserve assets, and of the non-contingent liabilities of the residents to non-residents in that economy. As with the b.o.p. financial account, financial assets and liabilities are grouped into the same five functional categories (see above).

The difference between the financial assets and liabilities is the net i.i.p. It represents either a net claim on or a net liability to non-residents. Changes in the i.i.p. between consecutive periods can be due to transactions, as recorded in the b.o.p. financial account during that period, or to “other flows” (see below).

Associated with the i.i.p. is the concept of gross external debt, which is the outstanding amount of current, rather than contingent, liabilities that require payment(s) of principal and/or interest by the debtor at some point(s) in the future and that are owed to non-residents by residents of an economy.[4] A net external debt concept can also be derived by subtracting gross external assets in the form of debt instruments from the gross external debt concept. In practice, the concept of “debt” corresponds to debt securities, currency, deposits, loans, insurance technical reserves, trade credits and advances and other accounts receivable/payable.

Reconciliation of positions and flows

Changes in positions between consecutive points in time are explained by the following flows during that period:

transactions in the b.o.p. financial account;

revaluations due to changes in the euro exchange rate vis-à-vis the currencies in which the assets/liabilities are denominated;

revaluation due to price changes of the assets/liabilities;

other changes in the volume of assets and liabilities (such as reclassifications or write-offs).

The greater the level of detail of the basic information on both stocks and flows – namely currency breakdown, applicable market prices (especially for portfolio investment) and the timing of the transaction (using the price and exchange rate for that date) – the more precise the reconciliation of consecutive positions will be.

For equity shares of unlisted companies, the transactions recorded in the b.o.p. financial account may differ from the change in the own funds at book value (OFBV) recorded in the i.i.p. Such differences are recorded as revaluations due to price changes.

For non-negotiable instruments, namely loans, deposits and other accounts receivable/payable, financial account transactions, which are valued at market prices, will differ from the change in the nominal values recorded in the i.i.p. Such differences are recorded as other price changes during the period in which the transaction occurs.

Other changes in the volume of assets and liabilities are recorded when new assets that were not in the beginning-of-period balance sheet appear in the end-of-period balance sheet, or when existing assets that were in the beginning-of-period balance sheet disappear from the end-of-period balance sheet, and these appearances/disappearances are not the result of transactions and/or revaluations. These include write-offs of claims by creditors, statistical reclassifications (of instruments, sectors, country of residency, etc.), and monetisation and demonetisation of gold bullion.

When writing off financial instruments that are valued at nominal values, the value recorded in the other changes in volume should correspond to their nominal value prior to being written off. For reclassifications (e.g. a sector reclassification), the values of both the new and the old instruments should be in general identical.

Identification of transactions versus other changes in volume

While the concept of transactions in the international standards seems to be straightforward, the challenge normally arises in their implementation, namely in the identification of the economic flows linked to the exchange of value. The recording of cross-border corporate restructuring events involving several resident and foreign companies, with limited access to information for the statistical compilers, is one of those complex cases where a proper distinction between transactions and other changes in volume is very difficult.

For a compiler, the main challenge involved in identifying the two legs of a restructuring transaction may be the lack of traditional payments, for instance: i) there may not be any monetary fund/payments flowing between the counterparties involved, ii) the swapped assets may be difficult to identify, iii) the transferred funds may consist mostly of accounting book entries.

In principle, the compilers should be able to identify and fully determine which changes in end-of-period stocks are explained by a statistical reclassification, such as a reclassification between functional categories, instruments, sectors or geographies. An additional challenge for the compilers is to interpret or identify when a financial asset has disappeared or appeared and to record this in other changes in volume. A typical misleading situation is when a group restructuring leads to the closing down of one or more entities that were previously part of the foreign direct investment (FDI) relationship. This event should not be interpreted as if the assets in the balance sheet of the entity being closed down have disappeared, because the assets previously on its balance sheet will have been transferred – normally to other group entities – before dissolving the corporation.

The following decision tree (see Figure 1) assists EU compilers in correctly recording cross-border corporate restructuring as transactions or other changes in volume.

Figure 1 How to classify changes in stocks in presences of corporate restructuring events: transactions vs other changes in volume Note: OCV stands for “Other Change in Volume”.

In summary, the following principles should be considered in the reporting of a cross-border corporate group restructuring:

Reporting decisions should primarily follow the basic principles behind the definitions of transactions and other changes in volume: A transaction by default is an interaction between two institutional units that occurs by mutual agreement or through the operation of the law and involves an exchange of value or a transfer. The debtor-creditor approach should be applied to define the counterparties involved in the transaction. Other changes in volume can consist in:

cancellations or write-offs;

the reclassification of functional categories, instruments or institutional sectors due to changing methodological standards, without any underlying decision made by economic agents;

“migration [5] ”, i.e. a single change of residency of a company, while all other contractual agreements between creditors and debtors remain unchanged;

”, i.e. a single change of residency of a company, while all other contractual agreements between creditors and debtors remain unchanged; purely statistical factors, e.g. sampling, calibration, entry into scope or exit from scope;

the economic appearance or disappearance of an asset (following a monetisation or demonetisation) or a tax amnesty.

The list of potential other changes in volume should be well defined and consistent across statistical standards in order to avoid its misuse as a residual component.

When the information collected is not sufficient to identify the other leg of the transaction, in particular when there is no clear exchange of funds, the balance sheet of the resident company should be analysed and available mirror information used to identify the counterbalancing entries. To ensure correctness, the resulting net errors and omissions should also be analysed.

If the event does not meet the definition of a transaction, identify whether: (i) it is a statistical reclassification, e.g. due to a change in functional category, residency, instrument or sector), or (ii) the asset appears or disappears (monetisation or demonetisation of gold bullion, or assets declared under a tax amnesty[6]).

If the first interpretation is not considered correct, data should be revised once new information is obtained by the compilers (including using available mirror information, e.g. from the FDI network).

The main accounting principles for transactions and positions

Quadruple-entry system

The accounting system for national and international accounts relies on quadruple-entry bookkeeping, which results from the simultaneous application of both vertical and horizontal double-entry bookkeeping.

Vertical double-entry bookkeeping implies that each transaction is recorded with two entries in the books of the respective unit, one credit and one debit. In the current and capital accounts, a credit corresponds to exports, primary income receivable, transfers receivable, or disposals of non-produced, non-financial assets; a debit corresponds to imports, primary income payable, transfers payable, or acquisitions of non-produced, non-financial assets. In the financial account, transactions are recorded separately for assets and liabilities on a net basis, i.e. all credits minus all debits during the accounting period, and are therefore classified as net acquisition of financial assets and net incurrence of liabilities respectively. This means that, in principle, the total for all credit entries is equal to the total for all debit entries, which allows the “vertical” consistency of the accounts for a single resident unit to be checked.

Horizontal double-entry bookkeeping ensures recoding consistency between resident units and their (non-resident) counterparts. For example, an export recorded by a resident unit should be recorded as an import by a non-resident unit. This is useful for compiling accounts that consistently reflect the mutual economic relationships between different institutional units.

The quadruple-entry system deals in a coherent manner with multiple transactors or groups of transactors, each of which practises vertical double-entry bookkeeping. A single transaction between two counterparties thus gives rise to four entries, as a liability of one unit is mirrored by a financial asset of another unit.

Although the total of all the credit entries and all the debit entries should, in principle, be equal, imbalances occur in practice due to imperfections in source data and compilation systems. This imbalance is known as “net errors and omissions”. A positive value for net errors and omissions indicates that the total value of debits is higher than the total value of credits recorded in the current and capital accounts of the b.o.p., and/or the value of net increases in assets in the financial account is too high, and/or the value of net increases in liabilities in the financial account is too low. Negative net errors and omissions indicate the opposite.

Following a careful review of the euro area net errors and omissions, the ECB introduced an updated statistical methodology for the correction of these errors and omissions in 2020. The current balancing mechanism is applied jointly to the euro area b.o.p. and the “rest of the world” sector in euro area accounts (EAA) statistics, and it considers a comprehensive information set, comprising the various EAA building blocks as well as “unadjusted” euro area b.o.p. data, which primarily consist of the national contributions to the euro area aggregate. The adjustment mechanism aims to keep absolute net errors and omissions in the euro area b.o.p. and “vertical discrepancies” in EAA statistics below a threshold which is currently set at €30 billion, broadly corresponding to 1% of euro area quarterly GDP.

Time of recording of transactions

In line with the BPM6, the ECB requires, as a general principle, that flows be recorded on an accrual basis, meaning that flows are recorded when economic value is created, transformed, exchanged, transferred or extinguished. Flows that imply a change of economic ownership are recorded when ownership passes, and services are recorded when provided.

However, it is not mandatory to report the monthly b.o.p. on a full accrual basis, due to the short time frame for the collection and reporting of monthly data. In agreement with the ECB, national central banks (NCBs) and other national compilers may provide monthly b.o.p. statistics that are partially based on other recording principles, such as cash basis (flows are recorded when the respective payment/receipt occurs). However, national compilers are invited to review these data once quarterly data are available on a full accrual basis.

Geographical allocation principle for change of ownership

In order to achieve a more precise geographical allocation from a risk analysis perspective, the BPM6 requires the application of the debtor/creditor principle. This principle is also fundamental for ensuring bilateral symmetry in the transmission of country contributions to euro area aggregates. According to this principle, transactions/positions in a country’s financial assets are assigned to the country that incurs the liability (the debtor) and transactions/positions in a country’s financial liabilities are assigned to the country of residence of the creditor.

Aggregation and netting

Aggregations or combinations in which all elementary items are shown for their full values are called gross recordings (e.g. all interest credits are aggregated separately from all interest debits). The international accounts show the gross recording in their current and capital accounts.

The international accounts show the net recording in their financial account and other respective changes, meaning aggregations or combinations that show net changes (increases minus reductions) in a particular financial asset or liability. In general, the net recording of flows in financial assets and liabilities is recommended in the international accounts from both an analytical and a pragmatic perspective. Net acquisition of external financial assets and net incurrence of external liabilities are generally of more analytical interest than gross flows. Moreover, gross reporting of data may not be possible for different classes of units and for some financial instruments. Furthermore, net transactions in some financial assets and liabilities often have to be derived from balance sheet data because gross transactions are not available.

Euro area residency

In general, the term resident means having one’s centre of predominant economic interest in the economic territory of a country.

For the euro area, the economic territory comprises (i) the economic territory of those EU Member States whose currency is the euro (the euro area countries); and (ii) the ECB, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which are regarded as resident units of the euro area. The b.o.p. of the euro area is therefore the statistical statement of the economic transactions between residents in the euro area (seen as one economic territory) and residents outside the euro area. Similarly, the i.i.p. of the euro area is the statistical statement of the positions in financial assets and liabilities of the residents in the euro area vis-à-vis residents outside the euro area.

The rest of the world (RoW) comprises all third countries and international organisations, including those physically located within the euro area (except the ECB, ESM and EFSF). Consequently, all transactions of euro area countries vis-à-vis EU institutions are classified as vis-à-vis non-euro area residents and hence included in the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics.

Some territories belonging to, or associated with, euro area countries might give rise to difficulties in the statistical classification. These can be divided into the following groups:

Territories which are part of the euro area:

Helgoland: Germany;

Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla, Balearic Islands: Spain;

Monaco, French overseas departments (French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion, Mayotte), Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin: France;

Madeira, the Azores: Portugal;

the Åland Islands: Finland.

Territories associated with euro area countries which are to be included in the RoW:

Büsingen: not Germany;

Andorra: neither Spain nor France;

Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten: not the Netherlands;

French overseas territories (French Polynesia, New Caledonia, and Wallis and Futuna): not France;

San Marino, Vatican City: not Italy.

A centre of economic interest exists when a unit engages and intends to continue engaging, either indefinitely or over a finite but long period of time, in economic activities and transactions on a significant scale in or from a location, dwelling, place of production or other premises within a territory. For practical reasons, actual or intended location for one year or more is used as an operational threshold. However, the following are examples of borderline cases in the determination of residency.

Students who go abroad to study full-time generally continue to be resident in the territory in which they were resident prior to studying abroad. This treatment is adopted even though their course of study may exceed a year.

who go abroad to study full-time generally continue to be resident in the territory in which they were resident prior to studying abroad. This treatment is adopted even though their course of study may exceed a year. Patients who go abroad for medical treatment maintain their predominant centre of interest in the territory in which they were resident before they received the treatment, even if the treatment lasts one year or more.

who go abroad for medical treatment maintain their predominant centre of interest in the territory in which they were resident before they received the treatment, even if the treatment lasts one year or more. Crews of ships, aircraft, oil rigs, space stations or other similar equipment which operate outside a territory or across several territories are treated as being resident in their home country.

of ships, aircraft, oil rigs, space stations or other similar equipment which operate outside a territory or across several territories are treated as being resident in their home country. National diplomats, peacekeeping and other military personnel, and other civil servants employed abroad in government enclaves , as well as members of their households, are considered to be residents of the economic territory of the employing government.

, as well as members of their households, are considered to be residents of the economic territory of the employing government. Staff of international organisations , including those with diplomatic status and military personnel, are resident in the territory of their principal dwelling.

, including those with diplomatic status and military personnel, are resident in the territory of their principal dwelling. Border workers, seasonal workers and other short-term workers who cross borders for a short period to undertake a job are considered residents in the economic territory in which they maintain a dwelling used by members of the household as their principal dwelling.

When undertaking international transactions in land and/or buildings (e.g. holiday homes), property owners are treated as if they have transferred their ownership to a notional institutional unit resident in the country where the property is located. The notional unit is treated as being owned and controlled by the non-resident owner.

A legal entity is resident in the economic territory under whose laws the entity is incorporated or registered. This applies also to legal entities with little or no physical presence, e.g. investment funds (as distinct from their managers), securitisation vehicles, and some SPEs. If the entity is not incorporated, it is considered to be resident in the country whose legal system governs the creation and continued existence of the entity.

Subsidiaries are separate institutional units with independent legal status, either wholly owned or with majority ownership held by another entity (the parent institution). Branches are entities without independent legal status (they are wholly owned by the parent). However, when branches are located in a country other than the one in which the company controlling them is located, they are deemed to be separate institutional units.

Allocation to institutional sectors

The sector breakdowns of the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. are consistent with the European System of Accounts (ESA) 2010. Monthly b.o.p. data are required using the following sector breakdown of the resident units:

central banks;

other monetary financial institutions (MFIs): deposit-taking corporations except the central bank; money market funds.

general government;

other sectors.

For the quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data, the ECB requests that the “other sectors” category be further broken down into:

non-money market investment funds;

insurance corporations and pension funds;

other financial institutions;

non-financial corporations;

households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISHs).

The central banks sector of the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. consists of the Eurosystem, i.e. the ECB and the NCBs of euro area countries.

The other MFIs sector identified in the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. coincides with the other MFIs sector for money and banking statistics, i.e. it comprises deposit-taking corporations except the central bank and money market funds, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 1071/2013[7] of the ECB of 24 September 2013 concerning the balance sheet of the monetary financial institutions sector (ECB/2013/33).

The ECB maintains a list of MFIs based on information provided regularly by all members of the ESCB, which can be downloaded from the ECB’s website.

Transactions and positions in external financial assets are assigned to the institutional sector to which the resident creditor (owner of the asset) belongs. Transactions and positions in external financial liabilities are assigned to the institutional sector to which the resident issuer of the liability belongs.

With regard to other investment flows and stocks, the following should also be noted.

Government-guaranteed and/or bank-insured trade credits should be treated as private operations rather than as government or bank lending and should therefore be included under “other sectors”. In these cases, the debtors have incurred liabilities but have not as yet failed to discharge them; liability for such loans would not be transferred to the government or bank that guaranteed them until the loan recipient defaulted in payment. Guarantees and financial intermediation in which the intermediary is not in fact the legal creditor or debtor should not be taken into account in statistical reporting (see also standardised guarantee changes in Chapter 3.10.1).

Loans and deposits connected to repo-type agreements must be classified under the institutional sector to which the resident that extends or receives the financing belongs, regardless of the nature of the issuer of the securities acting as collateral. The residence of the borrower and lender is the decisive factor, not the residence of the issuer of the collateral.

In addition to classifying transactions and positions in financial assets/liabilities by sector of the resident creditor/debtor, the ECB requires euro area countries to classify quarterly flows and positions in portfolio investment assets by the sector of the counterpart issuer. The same principles of sector classification apply.

Compilation of euro area balance of payments and international investment position statistics

Statistical reporting requirements for national compilers

In the field of b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics, the ECB requires that NCBs report data on international transactions and international reserve assets (including revaluations) at monthly frequency. Reports on more detailed international transactions, on international positions and on respective revaluations are due on a quarterly basis.

From a euro area perspective, international transactions encompass all transactions that create or redeem, in full or in part, claims or debts, or any transaction that implies the transfer of a right over an object between residents of a euro area country or institution and non-residents of the euro area. International positions are the stocks of financial assets and liabilities of euro area residents towards non-residents of the euro area.

Revaluations are (realised and unrealised) holding gains and losses on international positions arising from changes in the exchange rate and/or in asset prices.

Monthly requirements

Monthly b.o.p.

The ECB requires NCBs to provide, on a monthly basis, a selection of the main items of the b.o.p., as well as data on the revaluations of euro area reserve assets. These data are made available to the ECB within 44 calendar days of the end of the month to which they relate. The collection of data from reporting agents is organised by the national authorities, who take this deadline into account, thereby striking a balance between accuracy and the reporting burden. Owing to the nature of the data and to this short reporting period, it is therefore common practice to use time series modelling or indirect estimation methods in the compilation of some components of the monthly b.o.p.[8]

The aim of the monthly b.o.p. is to provide an overall picture of major developments quickly enough to be of use for monetary policy decisions. This is notably reflected in the monetary presentation of the b.o.p., which is aimed at linking developments in euro area broad money (M3) with the cross-border transactions of non-MFIs resident in the euro area.

As shown in table 1, transactions in the net external assets of the MFIs sector can be presented as the mirror image of non-MFIs’ b.o.p. transactions with non-euro area residents.

Table 1 Monetary presentation of the euro area balance of payments + Current account + Capital account + Balance of financial transactions by the non-MFIs sector (assets minus liabilities) + Errors and omissions = Balance of payments of the non-MFIs sector = Balance of payments of the MFIs sector = Transactions in the net external assets of the MFIs sector

Hence, changes in the monetary aggregate M3 can be presented as the arithmetic result of changes in its counterparts, namely (i) credit to euro area residents, (ii) net external assets of euro area MFIs, (iii) long-term financial liabilities, and (iv) other counterparts (residual).

Template on international reserve assets and foreign currency liquidity

The ECB requires NCBs to report monthly data to compile the stock of international reserves held by the Eurosystem (the ECB and the NCBs of the euro area countries). The reserve assets of the Eurosystem are the financial assets held and effectively controlled by the ECB and the euro area NCBs, which are issued by residents outside the euro area and denominated in currencies other than the euro. This definition, approved by the ECB’s Governing Council in March 1999, conforms to the BPM6 (Appendix 3 on regional arrangements, paragraph A3.29).

In addition to the BPM6 standard components, (i) the foreign currency-denominated claims (i.e. claims denominated in any currency other than the euro) not included under official reserve assets, mainly claims on euro area residents held by the Eurosystem; and (ii) the predetermined net drains are shown as memorandum items in the ECB’s Statistics Bulletin. The purpose of this approach is to support an analysis for monetary purposes as well as to permit the reconciliation of the Eurosystem’s international reserves with its foreign currency liquidity position.

In addition to the information provided in the ECB’s Statistics Bulletin, the ECB publishes Eurosystem and ECB data on its website in line with the Template on International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity, set out in early 2000 in the context of the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). This information covers not only data on reserve assets included in the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p., but also data on other foreign currency assets not included as official reserve assets and the reserve-related liabilities of the Eurosystem.[9]

Quarterly requirements

The quarterly requirements are the ECB’s main statistical product in the field of b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics. With the introduction of the BPM6, these requirements are comprehensive and detailed, covering to a large extent the standard components of the b.o.p. and i.i.p., as specified in Annex 9 of the BPM6.

The ECB requires quarterly data on b.o.p., i.i.p., and revaluations to be reported within 82 calendar days after the end of the reference quarter.

In terms of breakdowns, the structure of the i.i.p. is broadly equivalent to the structure of the b.o.p. financial account.

A detailed geographical breakdown of the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. is available for some items vis-à-vis main partner countries, such as non-euro area EU countries, Canada, China, Japan, Norway, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, and counterpart groupings (namely offshore financial centres, EU institutions and other international organisations).

A detailed currency of denomination breakdown (euro, US dollar, Japanese yen and other currencies) is reported for some items of the i.i.p.

The ECB’s contribution to the euro area aggregates

The ECB’s own transactions and positions vis-à-vis non-euro area counterparts are also reflected in the external statistics of the euro area.

In practice, the ECB’s main contributions to the euro area b.o.p. and i.i.p. are related to the following items.

Reserve assets: reserve assets of the ECB are claims on non-residents of the euro area pooled in accordance with Article 30 of the Statute of the ESCB and thus under the direct and effective control of the ECB. As long as no further transfer of ownership takes place, in accordance with Article 30.4, external assets retained by the NCBs are under their direct and effective control and are treated as reserve assets of each individual NCB.

reserve assets of the ECB are claims on non-residents of the euro area pooled in accordance with Article 30 of the Statute of the ESCB and thus under the direct and effective control of the ECB. As long as no further transfer of ownership takes place, in accordance with Article 30.4, external assets retained by the NCBs are under their direct and effective control and are treated as reserve assets of each individual NCB. Other investment: transactions between the ECB and the NCBs of EU Member States not participating in the euro area related to the operation of the T2 system; repo transactions with non-residents of the euro area in euro or in foreign currency (the latter only refers to liabilities, because reverse repos are included in reserve assets); non-euro area participations in the ECB’s capital; deposits taken from other NCBs outside the euro area.

transactions between the ECB and the NCBs of EU Member States not participating in the euro area related to the operation of the T2 system; repo transactions with non-residents of the euro area in euro or in foreign currency (the latter only refers to liabilities, because reverse repos are included in reserve assets); non-euro area participations in the ECB’s capital; deposits taken from other NCBs outside the euro area. Portfolio investment: debt securities denominated in euro and issued by non-residents of the euro area (the ECB’s holdings of debt securities denominated in foreign currency, which were issued by non-euro area residents, are included in the ECB’s reserve assets).

debt securities denominated in euro and issued by non-residents of the euro area (the ECB’s holdings of debt securities denominated in foreign currency, which were issued by non-euro area residents, are included in the ECB’s reserve assets). Income on portfolio investment, other investment and reserve assets: income received (paid) by the ECB from (on) the above-mentioned investment assets (liabilities).

income received (paid) by the ECB from (on) the above-mentioned investment assets (liabilities). Financial derivatives: transactions and positions in financial derivatives, e.g. from foreign exchange interventions or foreign currency providing liquidity programs.

Professional independence

(As of October 2023)

The independence of national central banks in their capacity as members of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) is reflected in national law in accordance with Article 130 of the EU Treaty and Article 7 of the Statute of the ESCB and of the ECB, which stipulates that “when exercising the powers and carrying out the tasks and duties conferred upon them…, neither the ECB, nor a national central bank, nor any member of their decision-making bodies shall seek or take instructions from Community institutions or bodies, from any government of a Member State or from any other body. The Community institutions and bodies and the governments of the Member States undertake to respect this principle and not to seek to influence the members of the decision-making bodies of the ECB or of the national central banks in the performance of their tasks.”

Table 2 summarises the relationship between each country’s public bodies and their respective national central bank (NCB) and national statistical institute (NSI). When available to the public, the relevant statistical work programme is also included.

Mandate for data collection and compilation

(As of October 2023)

The development, production and dissemination of statistics by each country’s national central bank (NCB) are governed by Article 5 of the Statute of the ESCB and of the ECB, as well as Regulation (EC) No 2533/98, whereas the national statistical institutes (NSIs) is governed by the statistical principles laid down in Article 2 of Regulation (EC) No 223/2009. Furthermore, each NCB (as member of the ESCB) conducts quality assurance and disseminates statistics in conformity with the principles of the ESCB’s Public Commitment on European statistics.

The members of the ESCB and the European Statistical System (ESS) cooperate closely to maximise synergies, minimise the reporting burden and ensure the production of complete and coherent European statistics. The two statistical pillars also cooperate closely through the Committee on Monetary, Financial and Balance of Payments Statistics (CMFB), as well as through the European Statistical Forum. The CMFB, composed of senior representatives of NCBs, NSIs, the ECB and the European Commission (Eurostat), was set up by the Council of the European Union in 1991 and provides a platform to support operational cooperation between the two statistical pillars, particularly in statistical areas, such as the production of national accounts and balance of payment statistics, for which they share responsibility.

Table 3 summarises the national legal frameworks as well as the institutional cooperation that enable each country to compile and disseminate b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics in the European Union (EU) context.

Release calendar, frequency and revision policy

(As of October 2023)

A release calendar should include a predetermined timetable for the release of external statistics. Apart from the publication date, the release calendar also provides information on the type of statistics, reference period and frequency of the series.

A harmonised EU revision practice for b.o.p. and i.i.p. and national accounts (including government finance statistics) has been introduced for quarterly data. This practice aims at achieving consistency on three levels: (i) within European Union Member States (aligning revision practices between national accounts and b.o.p. and i.i.p.); (ii) across EU Member States (common revision practices for the various blocks of statistics reported to the European institutions according to BPM6 and European System of Accounts 2010); and (iii) on the European level, among the various statistical domains of the euro area/EU b.o.p. and i.i.p. and national accounts.

In this context, two distinct concepts of major revisions and routine revisions have been introduced; the latter are further sub-divided into monthly, quarterly and annual cycles.

Major revisions require coordination across domains and across EU Member States, which consequently entails a clear coordination role on the European level, particularly to ensure the correct timing across the two statistical domains. In the case of major revisions, the full series may be revised.

Routine monthly revisions affect only monthly data (b.o.p. and the international reserves template). When reporting monthly data, EU Member States may revise all months for which no quarterly data have yet been reported. For example, when reporting monthly b.o.p. data for October (around mid-December), EU Member States may revise all reference months from July to September since quarterly data are available only up to the second quarter; however, when reporting data for November (around mid-January of the following year), EU Member States may revise data only for the reference month of October. This practice ensures permanent consistency between monthly data and published quarterly data.

Routine quarterly and annual revisions allow for the revision of a variable number of periods (quarters) but never the full series:

when reporting quarterly data for the first quarter of year t: EU Member States may revise all observations for year t-1;

when reporting quarterly data for the second quarter of year t EU Member States may revise all observations of year T and all observations for years t-1, t-2, t-3 and t-4;

when reporting quarterly data for the third quarter of year t: EU Member States may revise all observations of year t and all observations for year t-1;and

when reporting quarterly data for the fourth quarter of year t: EU Member States may revise all observations of year t and all observations for years t-1, t-2, t-3 and t-4.

EU Member States are strongly encouraged to ensure consistency between different frequencies and between different breakdowns. Therefore, the revision of monthly b.o.p. data should follow the reported or revised quarterly data.

Table 4 Specific features Release calendar and frequency Revision policy EA The ECB publishes an advance release calendar on its website (publication calendar). The data are released at 10:00 on the day announced. The ECB releases monthly euro area b.o.p. at t+7 weeks, and quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. at t+13 weeks. The publication of euro area aggregates follows the euro area revision practice. In general, data revisions received by the ECB outside the defined windows are “frozen” until the revision practice allows for the incorporation of these data into the compilation of euro area aggregates. BE The Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique publishes an advanced release calendar on its website. The monthly b.o.p. data are published quarterly on the Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique’s website and in the Quarterly Statistical Bulletin on the last working day of the quarter following the end of the reference quarter. The i.i.p. data are published quarterly on the Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique’s website. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the revision calendar for data transmissions to the ECB/Eurostat: monthly data (b.o.p.) are revised in the subsequent quarterly production cycle;

quarterly data (b.o.p. and i.i.p.) are revised in the subsequent quarterly data production cycle;

annual data (b.o.p. and i.i.p.) referring to the preceding three years are revised in the annual revision cycle in September. The final version of data for all periods of year N is published in September N+3. The revision of a year or a quarter involves the revision of each month concerned. BG B.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics are published according to the Central Bank’s Statistical Data Release Calendar. B.o.p. data are compiled and published on a monthly basis within seven weeks following the close of the reference period, and i.i.p. data are compiled and published on a quarterly basis within three months following the close of the reference period. The revision cycle is predetermined by the ESCB’s and Eurostat’s calendars for data transmission and revisions. When ongoing changes are made due to both additional information collected and elimination of errors, Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) informs users on a timely basis through monthly press releases, as well as through notes at the end of the balance-of-payment table. When significant revisions are made due to changes in methodology for reporting certain b.o.p. components or other reasons, the Bulgarian National Bank publishes information on the changes in advance to facilitate user access to the data. Preliminary and revised data are identified in footnotes. CZ An advance release calendar that gives the precise release dates on a monthly basis for the coming year, as well as a preliminary release calendar for the first quarter of the following year, is disseminated on the central bank’s website each year at the end of October. The data are published on Česká národní banka’s website at 10:00 CET on the dates announced. The monthly balance of payments is published in preliminary form at t+7 weeks, and the quarterly balance of payments is published at t+65 days. The i.i.p. is available on a quarterly basis at t+75 days. Preliminary monthly b.o.p. data are revised on a quarterly basis when quarterly data are presented to the public. Once provisional figures for quarterly data are published, data for the preceding reporting quarter are revised. Simultaneously with the dissemination in March, all data for the four preceding quarters, as well as for the four quarters of the preceding year are revised due to the availability of more detailed data sources. At the time of the first data publication, users are informed of any methodological changes or other revisions. DK The release calendar can be accessed on the NSI's website and on the NCB’s website. Data for the current account and most financial flows are reported on a monthly basis. B.o.p. is disseminated on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis whereas i.i.p. data are disseminated quarterly. Monthly data are published 40 days following the end of the reporting period whereas quarterly data are published within 90 days following the end of reporting period. Regularly scheduled revisions: for monthly data, the two preceding months are revised each month. For quarterly data, the preceding quarter is revised each quarter; in December both first and second quarter data are revised. In June, once the i.i.p. for the first quarter is published, both the monthly and the quarterly data for the preceding three years are revised (e.g. in September 2023 data for 2020, 2021 and 2022, as well as the first part of 2023, are revised). DE An advance release calendar listing monthly and quarterly release dates for the subsequent year, as well as for January of the following year, is disseminated each year at the end of October on the website of the Bundesbank. The Bundesbank produces and disseminates full b.o.p. statistics monthly about six weeks following the end of the reference month. The i.i.p. is compiled quarterly by the Bundesbank and published at the end of each quarter, with a time lag of one quarter. When publishing the preliminary balance of payments data for a given reporting month, corresponding data for the preceding month are revised. These revisions contain new foreign trade data from the Federal Statistical Office, and late correction reports from reporting entities on external transactions, as well as other information subsequently made available. For foreign trade data an additional annual revision is released in November of the following year. Annual revisions to the b.o.p. for the preceding reporting year and the three prior years are carried out in March. This annual revision generally incorporates new information stemming from secondary sources and late reports, with provisional estimates having been revised or replaced. Methodological changes, including those for earlier periods, are generally also carried out at this point. In addition to regularly scheduled revisions, unscheduled revisions to the balance of payments may also take place if deemed necessary. In the case of Germany’s i.i.p. statistics, data for the preceding quarter are usually revised when data for the applicable current quarter are published. (In exceptional cases, data for earlier periods may also be revised). Each March, all quarterly figures for the four preceding years are revised in line with the b.o.p. revision cycle. In September i.i.p. data are again revised (for at least two preceding years) due to the availability of the annual FDI survey. (In exceptional cases, data for earlier periods may also be revised). In this context, further revisions to b.o.p. data may become necessary. Further revisions to the b.o.p. are carried out in connection with the regular revisions to the quarterly i.i.p. Thus, revisions to data from preceding quarters have an impact on the corresponding financial account transactions if new data from secondary sources are included (e.g. data from the Bank for International Settlements on deposits of German non-banks at banks abroad, as well as data on German external liabilities arising from euro banknote issuance). EE The release calendar is available on the NCB’s website. B.o.p. (monthly and quarterly) and i.i.p. (quarterly) data are disseminated on the NCB’s website, mainly presented in various tables. The timeliness for quarterly data (b.o.p. / i.i.p., external debt) is no later than t+75 calendar days. For monthly data the timeliness is t+44 calendar days. Data for preceding periods are revised to accommodate new or corrected data, as well as changes in methodology or the data collection system. Eesti Pank and Statistics Estonia use the same principles for revising statistics, which are in line with the revision policy principles, as recommended by the European Commission and European Central Bank. The revision policy is harmonised with external sector statistics and with national account sub-accounts (GDP and external sector financing statistics, as well as quarterly and annual non-financial / financial accounts). Extraordinary revisions: when significant errors or omissions have occurred, data for earlier quarters may be revised along with the release of new data; and

if the methodology or the data collection system changes, data for earlier periods may be revised as far back as possible. Extraordinary changes are announced publicly in press releases and on the relevant website. IE Users are made aware of the expected (“no later than”) date of publication four months in advance in the NSI’s monthly advance publication calendar (under IMF bulletin board arrangements). Regular users are notified each Thursday of the date of the CSO’s releases, as well as publications due in the subsequent week. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are compiled and published on a quarterly basis only. Official b.o.p. data are published nationally by the CSO on a quarterly basis, with a current time lag of no longer than three months. Monthly b.o.p. estimates are not published nationally. External debt and i.i.p. data are also published on a quarterly basis, with a three-month periodicity. In addition, the CSO issues annual statistical releases with detailed geographical analyses of foreign direct investment, international trade in services and Irish resident holdings of portfolio investment securities issued by non-residents. The CSO’s general revision policy for quarterly data is to incorporate changes when data for the calendar year are being produced, i.e. the subsequent spring/summer. The policy is flexible, however, and significant changes to previously published figures are incorporated on a quarterly basis. In the interest of publication consistency, smaller revisions are additionally included in cases where data sourced from, and published by, other divisions of the CSO also appear as separate items in the b.o.p. release. In the case of monthly b.o.p. estimates provided by the CSO, revisions are mainly made on a quarterly basis. Monthly estimates are subject to significant historical revisions each quarter, when the official quarterly b.o.p. data are published. The CSO makes it a point to ensure that users, including the ECB and Eurostat, are aware of the reasons underlying significant revisions to earlier data. When major methodological changes are contemplated, the CSO tends to make users aware of their introduction in advance, describing the methodology involved in the relevant national publications and in communications with the international organisations concerned. GR Monthly b.o.p. data are made available to the public in a press release (available in Greek and English), according to the advance release calendar. The advance release calendar provides 12 months’ advance notice of the precise release dates and is disseminated on the internet on the IMF’s DSBB and on the Bank of Greece's website. B.o.p. data are compiled and published monthly whereas i.i.p. data are compiled and published quarterly, 90 days following the reference quarter (t+90 days). Monthly data are provisional when first released and are indicated as such. The data (monthly, quarterly and annual) are revised whenever new statistical information, either from special annual questionnaires or from other sources, becomes available. Provisional, revised and final data are appropriately indicated by using footnote and endnote markers. Information on revisions is provided in notes included in the publications whereas major changes in methodology are announced in both NCB publications (Bulletin of Conjunctural Indicators (monthly) and Economic Bulletin (semi-annual)), Annual Report) and dedicated press releases. ES Publication dates for the b.o.p. and the i.i.p. can be accessed on the Banco de España’s website. B.o.p. is mainly released on a quarterly basis. The main b.o.p. indicators are provided monthly, two months following the end of the reference period. I.i.p. data are published quarterly. Quarterly data are provided one quarter following the end of the reference period. When quarterly b.o.p. / i.i.p. data are released, revisions are made to the preceding quarter. Revisions over longer periods (up to a maximum of four years) can be made in March or September of each year, according to the revision policy promoted in the EU. Monthly b.o.p. data are revised whenever necessary to maintain consistency with the respective quarterly revisions. Some b.o.p. sources are available only on an annual basis, making it necessary to estimate quarterly figures based on models and indicators such as the foreign direct investment register and the census of Spanish residents abroad, as well as data reported by Spanish residents other than credit institutions on foreign economic transactions and financial assets / liabilities below a certain threshold. Regarding the i.i.p., source data are generally reported in a timely manner to enable quarterly compilation of i.i.p. statistics. Earlier stocks are held constant from quarter to quarter until annual data are available, with any variations distributed linearly. However, data on FDI equity stocks are available with a time lag of 1 1/2 years; therefore, they have to be estimated by accumulating transaction data. Another example is the “locational banking statistics by residence” produced by the Bank for International Settlements, which are available only for the first revision of the quarterly i.i.p.. Studies and analyses of revisions (with explanations of the reasons underlying the changes and of the impact on the data) are disseminated when major methodological changes are made or when there is a break due to a new data collection system. Changes in methodology and procedures are generally described in the monthly b.o.p. press release, the quarterly b.o.p and i.i.p press release and/or the news section of the Boletín Estadístico, the methodological note on b.o.p. and i.i.p., which is publicly available (live version posted on its website) or in a specific note posted on the website in the b.o.p. and i.i.p. “statistics” section. FR A release calendar of monthly b.o.p. publications for the subsequent four months is available on the Banque de France’s website (Calendar|Banque de France). Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p data (including first revisions) are disseminated in the subsequent monthly publication (i.e. in July, October, January and April, respectively, for the first, second, third and fourth quarters). The b.o.p. monthly press release (Stat Info) is published on the Banque de France’s website. Every three months, it includes an additional table showing the revisions for the preceding quarter. Quarterly data (b.o.p. and i.i.p.) are disseminated on the Banque de France’s website 80 calendar days following the end of the quarter. Annual figures and revisions are published in the b.o.p. and i.i.p Annual Report each year, either at the end of June or in early July. The Annual Report is available both in French and in English (published later due to translation lags) on the Banque de France’s website. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the revision calendar for data transmissions to the ECB/Eurostat. Data published on a monthly basis can be revised in subsequent quarterly data production cycles, and then for three years in the b.o.p. and i.i.p annual reports published in June. The final version of the data for all periods of year t is published in June t+3. Changes in methodology are explained in the b.o.p. and i.i.p annual report and on the Banque de France’s website. HR An advance release calendar has not yet been disseminated to the public (it is still an internal document). It is planned to be disseminated on the NCB’s website in the near future. Croatian b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics are disseminated on a quarterly basis on Hrvatska narodna banka’s website three months following the end of the reference period. Monthly balance of payments are not published nationally, and there are no plans for publishing them at present. Methodological changes are generally communicated in close proximity to the publication of new data in the methodological notes under the respective data categories in the Monthly Bulletin of the Croatian National Bank at: Monthly Bulletin. At the time of the first data publication, users are informed of its preliminary status. Similarly, at the time of data dissemination, users are informed whenever data are revised. Revisions are regularly made with each new quarterly dissemination. They are explained by the availability of new data and late / corrective reporting. The most extensive revisions are usually recorded to direct investment, including income, portfolio investment liabilities, other investment assets and financial derivatives. Unusual revisions are carried out due to methodological changes or significant data corrections. An official revision policy is not yet in place but is expected to be designed soon. IT An advance release calendar providing release dates is published in a communiqué issued by the Banca d’Italia at least one quarter ahead of each publication that is also published on its website. Monthly b.o.p. dissemination on the Banca d’Italia’s statistical database takes place with a t+50 time lag and provides in-depth information with a detailed breakdown. Quarterly i.i.p. dissemination on the Banca d’Italia’s statistical database provides in-depth information with a detailed breakdown of assets and liabilities for direct investment, portfolio investment, other investment, financial derivatives and reserve assets. Quarterly i.i.p. dissemination takes place with a t+90 time lag. Together with each quarterly i.i.p., also revised monthly, b.o.p. data are disseminated. Annual figures are published in the Annual Report of the Banca d’Italia each year at the end of May. In addition, an annual statistical release is published, providing a detailed geographical breakdown of foreign direct investments. Monthly b.o.p. data are provisional when first released. They are revised together with the first compilation of quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data, approximately three months following the end of the reference quarter. I.i.p. data are revised about three months following their first release. They are further revised about nine months following the end of the reference year. Following the general revision policy adopted by the Banca d’Italia, major methodological changes are announced in the relevant publications both in advance and at the time they are introduced. The public is informed of major changes in methodology in specific methodological notes published on the Banca d’Italia's website. Moreover, public events and special news releases are organised in order to further communicate the changes either prior to or at the time they are introduced. Changes in methodology are generally described in the Banca d’Italia’s monthly Supplement to the Statistical Bulletin – Monetary and Financial Indicators: b.o.p. and i.i.p., and, if particularly significant, the quarterly Economic Bulletin and Annual Report. Studies and analyses of revisions are usually made available when major methodological changes occur, possibly causing breaks in time series. This is accomplished through press releases or other communication approaches, with explanations of the reasons underlying the change and expected impact on the data. CY The Central Bank of Cyprus publishes an advance release calendar covering all data categories required by the special data dissemination standard (SDDS). The relevant SDDS data for Cyprus are available on the national summary data page. In addition, the Central Bank of Cyprus publishes an advance release calendar on its website, which covers all forthcoming external statistics data publications that are to be posted on its website. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data, as well as external debt and annual foreign direct investment data are available on the Central Bank of Cyprus’s website, usually within five working days following dissemination to the ECB and Eurostat. As regards monthly data, the Central Bank of Cyprus publishes only foreign currency reserve data. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are compiled and disseminated to the International Monetary Fund, the ECB and Eurostat on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis in accordance with ECB / Eurostat requirements, the advance release calendar and the SDDS guidelines. The components prescribed in the SDDS are disseminated in the national summary data page on the day of their release. The revision policy of the Central Bank of Cyprus includes three types of revisions: The routine/regular revisions, which involve quarterly / annual data and are made twice a year as follows: in March, whereby monthly and quarterly data of the preceding year (t-1) are revised; and

in September, whereby monthly, quarterly and annual data of the two preceding years (t-1 and t-2), as well as the current year’s (t) data, are revised. Monthly data are subject to revision when quarterly data are published (either for the first time or upon revision). The first revision for the first quarter is published when the second quarter is released (September). The second revision for the first quarter is published when the fourth quarter is released (March), at that time the second and third quarter are also revised for the first time. Regarding annual data, a first revision of the provisional data of year t is made in September of year t+1, and the second (and final) revision in September of year t+2. When revised annual data are published, revisions are made both to monthly and to quarterly data: major revisions , which may be regularly scheduled (typically every five years) and aim to incorporate results of changes in basic data sources (in practice, this has been done from 2008 onwards, which was the year in which Cyprus joined the euro area); and

, which may be regularly scheduled (typically every five years) and aim to incorporate results of changes in basic data sources (in practice, this has been done from 2008 onwards, which was the year in which Cyprus joined the euro area); and ad hoc revisions, which originate from methodological changes or special events and usually take place in the year in which they appear. Further information and/or clarifications on external data produced and published can be obtained electronically upon request by e-mail to bop@centralbank.cy. LV The data release calendar is available on Latvijas Banka's website. B.o.p. data are compiled and published on a monthly basis, and i.i.p. on a quarterly basis. Data are published on Latvijas Banka’s website. Initially released data are subject to revisions. Monthly b.o.p. data are revised once the corresponding quarterly data are compiled or revised. Quarterly data for the preceding three years (or, if necessary, longer) are revised when data for the second quarter are disseminated (i.e. September). The revision policy is available on Latvijas Banka’s website. LT The advance release calendar for monthly and quarterly external statistics (including b.o.p. and/ i.i.p. data and other related datasets) is available on Lietuvos bankas’ website. Lithuania produces and releases monthly / quarterly b.o.p. and quarterly i.i.p. data. Monthly b.o.p. is released at t+44 days. The short statistical release of the main b.o.p. indicators is published on the website. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. is released at t+82 days. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are presented in a statistical release, and the detailed data are published on the website. When quarterly b.o.p. is compiled, data for the individual months of the reporting quarter are revised. When the b.o.p. is compiled for the second quarter of the accounting year, i.i.p. data for the first quarter are likewise revised, as reflected in the annual revisions also conducted in September, which might imply changes in the stock levels. The first revision of external statistics for all quarters of the accounting year is conducted by compiling fourth-quarter data, which takes place in March of the subsequent year. When revising quarterly data, monthly b.o.p. data are revised accordingly. The final monthly and quarterly data are prepared in September of the reporting year. A revision of b.o.p. data for the preceding three years (if necessary, the revision applies to the longer period of historical data) is conducted in September of the reporting year. Quarterly data for the i.i.p. and external debt are revised with the same periodicity as quarterly b.o.p. data. LU STATEC publishes an advance release calendar covering all data categories required by the IMF’s SDDS, including data produced by the Banque centrale du Luxembourg. The Banque centrale du Luxembourg also publishes a release calendar on its website. Luxembourg’s b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics are published on a monthly and quarterly basis by both compilers as soon as they are sent to the ECB and Eurostat, which is consistent with the ECB’s and Eurostat’s deadline. Initially released data are subject to revisions. Initial revisions are usually conducted within three months, and final data are available within 15 months (except for methodological changes). The revisions are published along with the release of the latest data, in full harmony with the ECB’s and Eurostat’s prescriptions in this matter. The provisional, revised or final nature of the data is indicated in the publication. Revisions to methodology, if any, are announced to the public, usually with the publication of the figures. HU The publication calendar for b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics is updated 12 months in advance (at the end of June and December); thus, it is always available on the NCB’s website for at least half a year in advance. The release calendar also contains the revision periods. Magyar Nemzeti Bank publishes monthly, quarterly and annual b.o.p. data whereas i.i.p. publications are available on a quarterly and annual basis. Simultaneously with the BPM6 changeover, the NCB started publishing monthly b.o.p. data on its website as a flash estimate at t+44 days. Published monthly data are available for the months of the open quarter only; they are not revised and are removed from the website upon dissemination of the quarterly statistics. The NCB releases quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. at t+85 days. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are presented in a press release, and detailed standard tables are published on Magyar Nemzeti Bank’s website. The website separately shows data with and without special purpose entities, in both Hungarian forints and euro. B.o.p. / i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the revision of the primary statistics (see page 63 of the revision policy). Revisions to initial statistics produced by the NSI included in the b.o.p. releases in March and September: trade in goods data are revised by the NSI in March for months 1-12 of the preceding year, and in September for months 1-12 of the preceding year and for months 1-6 of the reference year;

trade in services data are revised by the NSI retrospectively in March and, to a lesser extent, in September. Data are considered final in the ninth quarter following the reference year.

Data on employee compensation and related transfers (secondary income) are revised retrospectively for three years, i.e. data become final in the 11th quarter following the reference year. Magyar Nemzeti Bank publishes data derived from its annual FDI survey initially in September following the reference year. In this publication, estimates are replaced mostly by reported data on FDI equity income and position. The first regularly scheduled revision of the annual data occurs five quarters following the reference year, and the second after submitting the subsequent year’s annual reports (seven quarters following the reference year). The data of enterprises running on a financial year that differs from a standard calendar year may be revised even later. With regard to the normal revision cycle, b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are considered final (i.e. not routinely revised) 11 quarters following the reference year. The period of review is longer in March and September going back to t-3 years whereas in June and December it covers only data of the ‘open years’, either the preceding year in June or solely the reference year in December. MT Official b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are published by the NSI according to the advance release calendar available on its website. B.o.p. statistics in Malta are officially published on a quarterly basis by the NSI roughly three months following the end of the reference quarter. The Bank Ċentrali ta’ Malta/Central Bank of Malta also publishes the data on its website. The b.o.p. quarterly release published by the NSI provides a summary of the current, capital and financial accounts, featuring main headlines. The annual IIP news release includes a breakdown of foreign assets and liabilities by main headline and sub-component. External debt data are published by the Central Bank of Malta with a time lag of nearly three months. The NSI also publishes FDI data. Its biannual news release provides a breakdown of FDI in Malta and abroad by economic region and by main country, as well as by generalised economic sector. Quarterly and annual data are revised periodically in order to incorporate updates received during the three-month period from the preceding release. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the revision calendar for data transmissions to the ECB/Eurostat. Monthly data for b.o.p. and quarterly data for b.o.p. and i.i.p. are revised in the subsequent quarterly production cycle. NL De Nederlandsche Bank publishes an Advance Release Calendar each December for the subsequent year. The calendar shows future publication dates and available reporting periods within statistical time series and mainly includes monetary, financial and external data in addition to upcoming releases of b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics. Monthly b.o.p. figures are not published. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are compiled and published three months following the end of the reference period. Publication is aligned with the that of corresponding sectoral accounts by Statistics Netherlands. Reconciliation of balance of payments and net external assets is published annually. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the following scheme: in September and December, when reporting quarterly data for the first quarter of year t, revised data are published for quarter t-1;

in March, when reporting quarterly data for the final quarter of year T, revised data are published for quarters T-3 up to and including T-1; and

in June, when reporting quarterly data for the second quarter of year t, published figures include the annual revision of the integrated i.i.p. statement (financial account, other changes and i.i.p) for year t-3 (full series), ‘final’ estimates for all quarters of year t-2 and updated provisional data for all quarters of year t-1. Publication is aligned with the annual release of Dutch national accounts by Statistics Netherlands. AT The publication calendar is available on the website. The Central Bank publishes b.o.p. and i.i.p. data on a quarterly and annual basis. Monthly data are available for internal use and for compiling monthly EU and euro area b.o.p. only. The Austrian b.o.p. is compiled on a monthly basis within six weeks from the end of the reporting period. A monthly country-by-country geographical breakdown is available internally only for financial account items and related income. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. data are compiled and published within three months from the end of the reporting period, with more detailed items and country breakdown for current and financial accounts. Monthly b.o.p data are revised in line with the quarterly b.o.p such as the corresponding months and quarters are always consistent. Quarterly and annual data are published with a time lag of three months in a “provisional” version. Revisions of quarterly and annual data are usually carried out in March (complete preceding year) and September (first quarter of the relevant current year and three preceding years). The latest available figures or estimates on reinvested earnings and all other revisions that might have occurred for the reference year are incorporated at this time. The last revision of quarterly and annual data is completed 33 calendar months following the end of the reference year. Methodological changes are generally communicated in close proximity to the publication of new data within the methodological notes on the internet under the respective data categories. Major methodological changes such as the implementation of new manuals are usually coordinated at the European level. These changes are regularly communicated and explained in greater detail in the central bank’s quarterly publication “Statistiken – Daten & Analysen” (only in German). At the time of the first data publication, users are informed once again about new concepts or methods applied. Back-calculations are produced according to users’ needs and European initiatives as e.g., benchmark revisions. PL A detailed release calendar is available on the NCB’s website. The Polish balance-of-payment data is compiled and published on a monthly and quarterly basis. Narodowy Bank Polski also compiles and publishes i.i.p. data on a quarterly basis. Monthly b.o.p. is published 44 working days following the end of the respective month. Quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics are compiled and distributed three months following the end of the reference quarter. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regularly scheduled revisions in accordance with the revision calendar for data transmissions to the ECB/Eurostat. Data published on a monthly basis can be revised in the two subsequent quarterly data production cycles. Revisions to methodology are announced to the public when revised figures are published. PT The Banco de Portugal disseminates monthly / quarterly b.o.p. and quarterly i.i.p. statistics. The actual publication date is available on its website. Quarterly and monthly data are available six to seven weeks following the end of the reference period. It should be mentioned that quarterly and annual data on flows result from adding the corresponding monthly observations. The standard procedure for revisions assumes that data can be revised during the four subsequent years, considering new source data, refreshed estimation procedures, additional information on major events and alignment with other statistical domains, namely national accounts. The revision policy is also described in a document available on the NCB’s website and is fully aligned with the revision policy of the Committee on Monetary, Financial and Balance of Payments Statistics (CMFB). Ad hoc revisions can be launched whenever methodological changes are adopted or interpretation of current reference manuals results meaningful changes in the available data. The Banco de Portugal follows a user-friendly communication policy, which keeps users informed about major revisions to the disclosed data to the greatest extent possible. RO An advance press release calendar that lists the dates of monthly press releases, as well as data accessibility in the interactive public database for the subsequent year, is posted each year at the end of October on Banca Naţională a României’s website. Any change in the press release dates must be announced at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled date. B.o.p. data are disseminated on a monthly (M+44 days) and quarterly (Q+85 days) basis whereas i.i.p. data are disseminated on a quarterly basis (Q+85 days). The common EU revision policy has been broadly implemented for quarterly data, including the distinction between major and routine revisions. The routine revision for monthly data is not limited to the last monthly observations without quarterly reference data (as stated by the common EU revision policy), mainly due to the monthly revisions of external trade in goods, which are conducted for all months from the beginning of the relevant current year. All monthly data revisions maintain consistency with quarterly data. The i.i.p. statistics and major revisions follow nearly the same routine as that of b.o.p.: namely, twice a year (March and September) for quarterly and annual data. During the applicable current year, the i.i.p. is compiled for the end of each reference quarter on a cumulative basis. Major revisions, mostly generated by methodological changes, are generally communicated to the public in advance by way of an announcement on the homepage of the NBR’s website. SI Banka Slovenije publishes an advance release calendar covering all data categories in the IMF’s SDDS. B.o.p. and gross external debt are compiled and published on a monthly basis at t+6 weeks whereas i.i.p. has a quarterly frequency and is released at t+10 weeks. A short analysis of the data is published simultaneously (only in Slovene). Revisions to b.o.p. and i.i.p. and gross external debt statistics occur as follows: monthly b.o.p. and external debt data are revised every month during the corresponding year once new monthly data are released;

quarterly i.i.p. data are revised every quarter during the corresponding year once new quarterly data are released;

backdata revisions relating to years (t-1) and (t-2) occur in the second half of the applicable current year (t); in the event of major methodological changes, longer time series may also be revised. SK The release calendar of monthly data aligns with the ECB’s release calendar whereas the release calendar of quarterly b.o.p and i.i.p. statistics is in accordance with the SDDS release calendar under the IMF. Slovalia’s b.o.p. statistics are published on a monthly and quarterly basis. The release calendar is not available online. Monthly data for b.o.p. are available within two months following the end of the reference month whereas quarterly data for both b.o.p. and i.i.p. are available within three months following the end of reference quarter. The revision policy is based on ECB and Eurostat practices. For b.o.p. and main current accounts, the revision process is coordinated with the NSI and its revision policy. For example, when ITGS data are revised (FTS and NA domain), b.o.p. data are also updated. B.o.p. and i.i.p. data are subject to regular revisions in accordance with the revision calendar for data transmissions to the ECB/Eurostat. The data are preliminary when initially released. Upon receipt of definitive trade balance data and final FDI data from the annual enterprise survey, the data become final and are published. Definitive trade balance data are included at t+9 months. The annual data collected for foreign direct investments and foreign trade in services are available at t+21/t+9 months in September. Revisions to methodology are announced to the public when revised figures are published. FI Statistics Finland’s release calendar. Finnish b.o.p. statistics are published on a monthly and quarterly basis by Statistics Finland. Quarterly data are available with a three-month lag, i.e. data for the first quarter of the year are published at the end of June. Monthly data are available with a six-week lag, i.e. January data are published mid-March. Revision practice follows the schedule adopted by the ECB and Eurostat. When publishing data for the latest month, the data of the preceding month are revised accordingly. Monthly and quarterly data are consistent with time series data and revised systematically. When publishing a new quarterly data, data for the preceding quarter are revised. Annual data collected for foreign direct investments and foreign trade in services are available in early autumn of the subsequent year. The most comprehensive revisions are always carried out at the end of March, when data for the relevant current and two preceding years are revised, and at the end of September, when data for the applicable current and three preceding years are revised. The data are considered final two and a half years following the end of the reference year and not routinely revised thereafter. SE Release calendar for b.o.p. and i.i.p data. Statistics Sweden disseminates an advance release calendar covering all data categories, including data required by the IMF’s SDDS. National requirements: Statistics Sweden disseminates quarterly b.o.p. and i.i.p. statistics approximately two months following the end of the reference quarter. Results of the annual CDIS data are published in the statistical database, together with a press release, whereas results of the semi-annual CPIS are published in the statistical database, along with press releases. The results of these surveys are used for re-calculating the more detailed i.i.p. The revision policy is communicated on the internet in the methodological quality report for the balance of payments. Major methodological changes such as the implementation of BPM6 may also be communicated and explained in greater detail on the website. Information on sources and methods is also available to the public (only in Swedish).

Data and metadata availability

(As of October 2023)

Data availability is a quality indicator of official statistics. It concerns both the accessibility of information and its continuity. Short series, incomplete or inconsistent data might end up being useless to users. This can occur owing to changes in methodology, as was the case in 2009 when the methodology applied when compiling balance of payment (b.o.p.) and international investment position (i.i.p.) statistics switched from BPM5 to BPM6. The European Union (EU) implemented the BPM6 methodology in 2014.

Methodological information for b.o.p and i.i.p. compilation systems for each individual country can be also found at the country-specific links provided in table 5. In addition, metadata information on each country is available on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Special Data Dissemination Standard Plus for b.o.p. and i.i.p. and on the website of the Committee on Monetary, Financial and Balance of Payments Statistics (CMFB) under MIP quality – level 3 “National self-assessment report” on balance-of-payment and international investment position statistics.

EU add-on: additional clarifications

(As of July 2025)

In certain instances, the statistical manuals require further clarification to ensure that their concepts are operationalised in a harmonised manner, particularly within the unique context of the EU. This section serves as a compendium of operational notes agreed by the ESCB Working Group on External Statistics (WG ES) since October 2023. These notes provide essential clarifications and practical guidance, to ensure that statistical standards and practices are consistently applied across all EU Member States. For detailed information on the specifics of each agreement, please refer to the corresponding section.

In February 2024 the WG ES reached an agreement on how to address orphan entities in the data collection for special purpose entities (SPEs). As laid out in the Guideline ECB/2022/23, SPEs are characterised by being controlled, either directly or indirectly, by non-residents. However, orphan entities, which are usually owned by resident entities with minimal share capital, create a challenge owing to the ambiguity regarding their control. See for more information: 8. Treatment of orphan entities in Special purpose entities (SPEs).

In March 2024 the WG ES reached an agreement on the recording of corporate restructuring events, specifically in terms of transactions and other changes in volume, based on the interpretation of the current international statistical standards. This guidance aims to improve harmonisation within the EU and help compilers better understand the decisions taken, while reducing the risk of a recording bias towards treating restructuring events as other changes in volume. The guidance introduces a decision tree to harmonise the recording of these cross-border events. It determines whether they should be classified as transactions or other changes in volume. See for more information: Identification of transactions versus other changes in volume in General principles of balance of payments and international investment position statistics.

(As of October 2023)

1.1 Methodology

Goods are physical, produced items for which a change of ownership occurs between residents and non-residents. The goods item in euro area b.o.p. statistics covers general merchandise, branding, net exports of goods under merchanting and non-monetary gold. In accordance with general b.o.p. principles, change of ownership is the principle which determines the coverage and time of recording international transactions in goods.

The BPM6 recommends that the geographical allocation of exports be based on the country of final destination and that the geographical allocation of imports be based on the country of origin. Nevertheless, for the purpose of compiling euro area and European Union (EU) aggregates, country contributions are also to be reported according to the “country of consignment” principle, i.e. the last Member State where a change has been made to the goods, for example, where there is a change of ownership of the goods, a change of means of transport, preserving operations to keep the goods in good condition during transport or goods are repackaged or further processed in some way. Note that in the case where the goods simply transit through a Member State, this does not change the country of consignment. In this way, transactions in goods are recorded as extra-euro area/EU transactions only by the euro area/EU country in which the goods enter or exit the euro area/EU borders (Community principle). This treatment aims to avoid either double accounting (which would occur in the euro area and EU aggregates if the various euro area/EU countries through which goods are routed recorded the transactions vis-à-vis the country of final destination/origin) or omissions. Ultimately, all intra-euro area/EU merchandise transactions ought to cancel each other out, and euro area/EU aggregates should conform to international statistical standards.

General merchandise on a b.o.p. basis covers goods for which a change of economic ownership occurs between a resident and non-resident and which are not included either in other specific categories such as goods under merchanting and non-monetary gold or as part of some transactions in services. Exports and imports of goods are recorded on a free-on-board (f.o.b.) basis, i.e. at market value at the customs frontiers of exporting economies (including charges for insurance and transport services up to the frontier of the exporting country).

Branding - Quasi-transit trade is a term used to define goods that are imported into an EU Member State, cleared through customs for free circulation within the EU and subject to import duties by an entity that is not considered a resident institutional unit before ultimately being dispatched to another EU Member State. When applicable, branding is to be recorded by EU Member States affected by quasi-transit trade in order to report the gap between the value of general merchandise declared when the goods are initially imported from a third country and its value when dispatched to another EU Member State. The geographical breakdown should be compiled on the basis of the country of residence of the parent enterprise controlling the company that manages the customs procedure related to these goods in the reporting economy.

Merchanting is defined as the purchase of goods by a resident (of the compiling economy) from a non-resident, combined with the subsequent resale of the same goods to another non-resident without the goods being present in the compiling economy. Net exports of goods under merchanting represent the difference between sales and purchases of goods under merchanting. This item includes merchants’ margins and holding gains and losses, as well as changes in inventories of goods under merchanting. Acquisitions and subsequent resale of crude-oil products when in transit between the production country and its final destination are typical examples of merchanting while the product does not have any transformation. Goods acquired under merchanting are shown as negative exports/credits of the merchant’s economy. The sale of goods is shown under goods sold under merchanting as a positive export/credit of the merchant’s economy.

Non-monetary gold covers all cross-border transactions in gold other than monetary gold (monetary gold is owned by monetary authorities and held as reserve assets). It can be in the form of bullion (i.e. coins, ingots or bars with a purity of at least 995 parts per 1,000, including gold held in allocated gold accounts), as well as gold powder and gold in other unwrought or semi-manufactured forms. Allocated gold accounts are treated as arrangements for storing gold bullion. A change in ownership of an allocated gold account holding is, therefore, treated in the same way as gold bullion although it would not be a physical cross-border delivery.

1.2 Sources

International trade in goods statistics (ITGS) are the main data source for the general merchandise item of the b.o.p. goods account. They are typically compiled monthly by the national statistical institute (NSI) based on information from both Intrastat (data are directly collected from intra-EU trade operators once a month) and Extrastat (data on trade in goods with non-EU countries are collected by customs authorities based on the records of trade transactions in customs declarations).

Surveys[10] are implemented in most countries to ensure the minimum coverage of intra-EU transactions in goods, as mandated by EU regulations. Surveys are also generally used to compile data on merchanting, goods procured in ports by carriers and non-monetary gold.

Lastly, some countries use an international transaction reporting system (ITRS)[11] mostly as a complementary source whereas others either maintain a direct reporting system by corporations, use payment card data for estimating online exports/imports or make use of some administrative sources[12] for estimates of the informal economy.

Table 6 Specific features ITGS Surveys Other EA EA country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline on External Statistics. ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. BE Data compiled by the national central bank (NCB) Monthly survey on gaseous natural gas of enterprises supplying natural gas, as well as of resident members of the trading point in Zeebrugge. Goods procured in ports by carriers: services survey. Merchanting: monthly/quarterly survey based on the activity code and declarations for ITGS. Non-monetary gold without physical delivery: services survey of banks. Information from credit/payment card issuers supplement services surveys in the case of goods procured in ports by carriers and postal consignments to and from households. Mirror data: goods delivered to EU institutions in Belgium that are available on Eurostat’s website. Information on illegal activities received from national accounts. Ministry of Finance: list of domestic sales and purchases (national concept) through a combination of VAT client listings. BG Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers: quarterly survey of enterprises trading internationally in goods and services. CZ Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers: the NSI’s enterprise services survey. VAT data. DK Data compiled by the NSI Surveys on international trade in goods. VAT data, grossing up, administrative data for ships and planes, electricity, gas and fishing. DE Data compiled by the NSI The NCB’s monthly direct reporting. EE Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting, goods acquired for own use, as well as goods procured in ports by carriers: NCB’s enterprise survey. Illegal activities: ITRS, one-stop-shop (OSS) tax schemes, police, the Estonian institute of economic research and the tax and customs board. IE Data compiled by the NSI The statistics are a combination of customs-based non-EU trade statistics and data from the Intrastat survey of Irish traders involved in trade with other EU Member States. The collection of trade data is the responsibility of VIMA (a branch of the Irish tax collection agency, “the revenue commissioners”). The NSI is responsible for processing and disseminating the data (link). Goods data are also collected from large multinational firms participating in the survey of manufacturing and non-financial services companies (BOP40 – link). Merchanting and drop-shipping data are also reported on this form. GR Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers (imports): ITRS and direct reporting to the NCB. Military equipment: administrative sources used by the NSI. ES ITGS compiled by the customs department of the Spanish tax agency Merchanting: the NSI’s quarterly survey on services and other international transactions (Q+75 days). Goods for processing and goods for repair or storage: detailed ITGS data by nature of transaction and quarterly NSI’s survey on international trade in services and other international transactions (Q+75 days). Illegal activities: information from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality. FR Goods procured in ports by resident carriers from non-residents: collected via the monthly direct reporting system for large companies and annual sample survey on smaller companies. General merchandise: data from the customs administration. HR Data compiled by the NSI Goods procured in ports by resident carriers: NCB’s quarterly survey on transport services. Merchanting items: NCB’s quarterly survey on services. Goods for processing: NCB’s monthly survey on processing. Survey on consumption by foreign travellers in Croatia and domestic travellers abroad. IT Data compiled by the NSI Goods procured in ports by resident carriers: NCB’s quarterly survey on non-financial transactions. Merchanting: NCB’s quarterly survey on non-financial transactions. CY Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods acquired/sold by residents abroad: quarterly services survey (which also collects information on trade in specific goods not covered by ITGS. e-commerce (imports): (not covered by ITGS) estimated from card payment data. LV Data compiled by the NSI Quarterly report on transportation and intermediary services (3-MB). Monthly report on non-bank external payments; Monthly report on incoming external payments received by banks (1-IB). Goods procured in ports – information from survey on transportation and intermediary services compiled by Latvijas Banka on goods procured by non-resident carriers for own consumption in Latvia (exports) and resident carriers for own consumption abroad (imports). Imports of second-hand cars by households – estimate based on data from the Road Traffic Safety Directorate on registration of used cars and data from the NSI on average prices. e-commerce of goods: payment card data. Latvijas Banka’s profit and loss statement. Payment statistics reports on card-based payment transactions. LT Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers: NSI’s quarterly survey on cross-border transactions of non-financial enterprises. Merchanting: interdepartmental tax data warehouse. LU Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: monthly and annual surveys on international trade in services. Card payment data. HU Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers: NSI’s survey on international trade in services. MT Data compiled by the NSI Cross-border e-commerce on goods: ad hoc surveys complemented by administrative sources. Goods procured in ports by carriers (for imports and fuel procured by resident transport operators from non-resident providers): surveys on a monthly basis. Merchanting: direct-reporting questionnaire. NL Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: NSI’s quarterly services survey. The NSI supplies information for the estimations of: exports/imports of goods related to illegal transactions;

online trade;

goods sent abroad for processing;

global production arrangements;

goods procured in ports by carriers;

c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment imports. AT Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting is collected through the quarterly services survey. PL Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: quarterly services survey. Valuable goods transported by individuals: travel surveys. Import of second-hand cars from EU: based on Ministry of Finance data. VAT data: for non-resident adjustment. PT Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: direct reporting to the NCB. Goods procured in ports by carriers (imports): direct reporting to the NCB. RO Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: international trade in services quarterly survey conducted by the NCB. Illegal imports of goods and second-hand car imports by households: data estimated by the NSI. E-commerce (imports) by households: card payment data. SI Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: monthly direct reporting (reports on trade in services, partly on trade in goods and on current/capital transfers with non-residents – BST). E-commerce (imports) by households and exports of fuel (purchases by foreign transporters): card payment data. Imports of motor vehicles from EU, by household (not covered by Intrastat System): administrative data. SK Data compiled by the NSI Merchanting: NCB’s quarterly services statistical survey. Illegal goods (smuggling, drugs): data from the NSI. FI Data compiled by Finnish Customs Merchanting, goods related to global production and imports of goods procured in ports by carriers: ITS quarterly survey conducted by the NSI. SE Data compiled by the NSI, customs statistics and Intrastat. Merchanting and goods procured in ports by carriers: survey on services. exports of fuel in ports by carriers: (focused) monthly survey. Cross-border e-commerce on goods: survey on credit card data.

1.3 Compilation methods

To align ITGS with b.o.p. methodology for compiling the goods account, a number of adjustments to ITGS are traditionally necessary. ITGS include transactions that belong in the services account instead of the goods account (e.g. goods for processing); ITGS do not include transactions in goods that do not cross the reporting economy’s borders (e.g. merchanting); ITGS include transactions that need to be nullified in the b.o.p. (returned goods). Finally, transactions in non-monetary gold need to be allocated to the corresponding sub-category in the b.o.p. goods account.

The following transactions are typically deducted from ITGS when compiling general merchandise:

costs of transport and insurance on imports (c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment);

returned goods;

goods for processing;

goods for repair or storage;

goods exported/imported for construction projects abroad/in the reporting economy;

non-monetary gold (separate goods item, not included in general merchandise);

estimate of imports / exports by non-resident enterprises registered for VAT purposes.

The following transactions are commonly added to ITGS:

goods procured in ports by carriers on the import side (on the export side, they are already included in ITGS);

goods changing ownership entering/leaving the territory illegally;

goods acquired from other economies for processing abroad;

goods sold abroad after processing in other economies;

valuables and durable goods purchased abroad that have to be recorded under goods instead of travel;

goods under merchanting;

estimate of imports / exports by resident enterprises registered for VAT abroad.

By default, all countries are deemed to make the aforementioned adjustments, as needed. Specific information on these adjustments, when available, is detailed in tables 7 and 8. In addition, depending on the circumstances of individual countries, other adjustments may be necessary; these are also listed in the above-mentioned tables.

1.3.1 General merchandise

Table 7 Specific features and deviations Adjustments to ITGS Other estimates EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) following the consignment principle vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE C.i.f/f.o.b adjustments are based on ITGS. Gaseous natural gas: cross-border movements in ITGS are deducted and replaced with the results of a monthly survey, mandatory for all the resident enterprises that have a licence to supply natural gas and for all resident members of the trading point in Zeebrugge. Goods delivered to EU institutions in Belgium. Postal consignments to and from private individuals. Import / export extrapolations based on VAT and VIES data, respectively. Illegal goods: provided by the national account unit of the NCB. Cross-border e-commerce on goods: based on detailed payment card data. BG C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: the NCB and NSI have jointly developed an estimation methodology based on the analysis of c.i.f./f.o.b. correlations for imports of goods, depending on the various delivery categories, mode of transportation and carrier nationality. Smuggled goods (tobacco, oil, drugs and textiles): provided by the national accounts unit of the NSI on a quarterly basis. Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. CZ C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: calculated by the NSI. Goods under operational leasing (e.g. identification of aircrafts): using nature-of-transaction codes. Goods under processing: identified according to the nature-of-transaction codes. Goods procured in ports by carriers: based on the NSI’s enterprise services survey. Excluded information (due to the Intrastat reporting threshold): based on VAT data (also used to identify resident/non-resident institutional units). Illegal goods (tobacco, oil, drugs and textiles): provided by the national account unit of the NSI on a quarterly basis. DK C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: based on data from ITGS and ITSS surveys. Illegal goods: estimated by the NSI. Cross-border e-commerce on goods: based on card payment data. DE C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: model-based. The model uses weight of goods transported from monthly ITGS data, information on distances, freight rates and modes of transport to estimate adjustments. Freight rates are obtained from publicly available price indices compiled by the NSI and commercial providers. Estimates of informal economic activities are included for smuggling of drugs and cigarettes. The NSI’s monthly data on ITGS include estimations to cover missing information due to the Intrastat reporting threshold and for missing or late reports. This includes cross-border e-commerce on goods. These adjustments are based on monthly data on VAT declarations. EE C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: based on c.i.f./f.o.b. ratio methodology, developed by the NSI. Ratios are regularly updated (the latest update was completed in 2019). Illegal imports of goods (drugs, alcohol, tobacco): estimated by the NSI, using information from police, the Estonian Institute of Economic Research and the Tax and Customs Board. Cross-border e-commerce: using OSS scheme data (VAT on digital services). IE The c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment for imports is based on Intrastat (intra-EU trade in goods data survey) data, which is used to create a matrix of conversion factors for different trading regions and product types. High value Intrastat respondents provide both invoice value and statistical value for their goods imports, and these are used to calculate the conversion factors. (for more information: link). Purchases of aviation fuel abroad by Irish resident airline. Illegal cross-border trade. Price adjustments applied in order to more accurately reflect the impact of merchandise exports / imports on the Irish economy. Storage and provision costs. (for more information: link). GR C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: the NCB applies a fixed 5% c.i.f./f.o.b. conversion coefficient, and the resulting difference is allocated as follows: 80% to transportation and 20% to insurance services. Goods procured in ports by carriers (only imports; data derived from the ITRS/DIREQT reporting system). NSI data include estimates of the value of undeclared imports relating mainly to illegal activities (illegal trade of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, narcotic drugs and other products, e.g. clothing). Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. ES C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment for merchandise imports: calculated by the NSI’s department of national accounts, which consists of two components: adjustment for freight services : linked to the transport of merchandise imports between frontiers. Total tonnes/km transported are broken down according to means of transport. This information is collected in primary statistics on trade in goods. Three legs of freight services are identified: within the territory of the exporting country, between the borders of the two countries involved in the transaction and within the territory of the importing country. This information is not available in ITGS. To overcome this obstacle, distances for the three legs have been determined for each partner country. Prices to be applied to physical flows are obtained from multiple sources, including the main national transport companies, Asociación de Navieros Españoles (ANAVE), SeaRates and Port Authority (Ministry of Public Works) for sea services, the NSI and administrative sources (Ministry of Public Works) for road transport;

: linked to the transport of merchandise imports between frontiers. Total tonnes/km transported are broken down according to means of transport. This information is collected in primary statistics on trade in goods. Three legs of freight services are identified: within the territory of the exporting country, between the borders of the two countries involved in the transaction and within the territory of the importing country. This information is not available in ITGS. To overcome this obstacle, distances for the three legs have been determined for each partner country. Prices to be applied to physical flows are obtained from multiple sources, including the main national transport companies, Asociación de Navieros Españoles (ANAVE), SeaRates and Port Authority (Ministry of Public Works) for sea services, the NSI and administrative sources (Ministry of Public Works) for road transport; adjustment for insurance services on merchandise imports based on information from ITGS data and the directorate general of insurance and pension funds (Ministry of Economy and Business). Illegal goods: estimated on a quarterly basis by the NSI, (Q+40) within the framework of national accounts following the methodology and procedures recommended by Eurostat. FR C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: estimated by the customs administration as an aggregate correction rate. Goods under leasing arrangements are reclassified as leasing services. Illegal goods import (tobacco and drugs): estimated by the NSI. HR C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: calculated by the NCB using the available NSI data on goods imports. The ratios of transportation and insurance services are calculated separately each year based on the goods imported at f.o.b. value and similar parities. Goods sold to foreign travellers and tourists: added to exports based on the survey on consumption of foreign travellers in Croatia and domestic travellers abroad. Goods purchased by domestic travellers and tourists from neighbouring countries (shopping expenditures) are added to imports. IT C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: estimated by the NCB as the average unit transportation costs per means of transportation and counterpart geographical area multiplied by the volume of imports using information from its survey on international transports of Italy. Illegal goods imports (drug trafficking and smuggling of alcohol and tobacco): estimated by the NSI. Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. CY C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: based on c.i.f./f.o.b. coefficients provided by the NSI on a monthly basis. Goods under operational leasing: excluded from b.o.p. data. Illegal goods imports (e.g. narcotics): estimated by the NSI. Valuable goods acquired by travellers (e.g. jewellery): excluded from travel and recorded under goods. Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. LV C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: Intrastat adjustments are performed separately for each country of consignment whereas Extrastat data adjustments are calculated separately in the breakdown by resident and non-resident carrier for each mode of transport and each country of the goods’ origin. Customs warehouse adjustment: the NCB makes adjustments to the NSI trade data in order to account for trade from and to customs warehouses that are not included in ITGS. Exports from shipping vessels: data compiled by the NSI on exports from Latvian shipping vessels fishing in extraterritorial waters are added to ITGS. Banknote production and coinage costs retrieved from the NCB’s profit and loss statement are added to ITGS. Data on goods procured in ports by carriers are added to ITGS based on information from the survey on transportation and intermediary services compiled by the NCB. Illegal goods imports: estimated by the NSI. LT C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: freight is individually calculated for each means of transportation and depending on the sender country. Non-monetary gold is identified in foreign trade statistics by CN codes. Data on goods procured by Lithuanian carriers in ports/airports abroad are received from a quarterly survey on cross-border transactions of non-financial enterprises. Illegal goods (drugs, alcohol and tobacco): compiled by the NSI in its annual data. Monthly estimates are calculated by the NCB according to imports of goods and structure of illegal activities. Illegal activities are considered to be relevant only on the import side. Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. LU Goods delivered to EU institutions and other international organisations in Luxembourg. Goods procured in ports (including fuel sold in the national economy to non-resident carriers, as well as fuel procured by resident transport operators mainly for road and air transport from non-resident providers). Missing monthly data are estimated on an individual basis with reference to past reporting periods. Estimates of informal economic activities are provided together with national accounts. Cross-border e-commerce in goods is estimated based on credit card data. HU C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments: estimated as ratio to import data, excluding neighbouring countries. Valuables and consumer durables are deducted from travel and recorded under goods. Illegal goods (drugs and tobacco): based on administrative sources. Cross-border e-commerce on goods is not covered. MT C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: statistical and invoice values contained in Intrastat and Extrastat forms are used to calculate shipment costs included in the value of goods imports. For items lacking this detail, a margin of 10% is applied, 90% of which is allocated to freight, and the remainder to insurance. Imports/exports of oil by non-resident companies registered in Malta only for VAT purposes are deducted. These are identified by VAT number; since this oil is not for local consumption, is re-exported and is deducted from goods imports/exports. Adjustments are carried out monthly. Yachts and aircraft operationally leased are deducted from goods imports/exports. Such data is identified by HS code and VAT number. Adjustments are carried out monthly. Illegal goods: provided on a quarterly basis by the NSI’s National Accounts Unit. Cross border e-commerce in goods: compiled from ad hoc surveys complemented by administrative sources. NL Trade in goods in the quarterly b.o.p. is aligned with trade in goods in the national accounts. Integrated national accounts data for trade in goods include adjustments to ITGS for merchanting, goods sent/received from abroad for processing or repair, other global production arrangements, goods returned to sender, flows between affiliated enterprises, goods procured in ports by carriers and c.i.f./f.o.b. Illegal goods and cross border e-commerce in goods estimated to balance the three approaches to GDP Detailed information on these adjustments can be found in the GNI Inventory 2015 -The Netherlands (Chapter 5.14) (link). AT C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: based on distance and freight rate. Additions/corrections to ITGS are taken from national accounts (illegal transactions), from additional survey (humanitarian assistance, valuables) and from estimates. Estimates of transactions in goods with no cross-border settlement are derived from input/output analysis. By merging reported data for various statistical purposes at an enterprise level, assumptions are made on missing import and export values. PL C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: based on various statistical sources. Goods under processing identified according to the nature of the transaction codification system. Valuable goods based on travel surveys. Other goods transported across the border in larger quantities (i.e. vegetables, fruit, furniture, footwear and clothing): estimates made by the National Accounts Department of the NSI. Illegal goods (drugs, cigarettes and alcohol, without excise duty): estimates by the NSI. Estimate of imports / exports by non-resident enterprises registered for VAT purposes in Poland: based on VAT data. Adjustment for imports of second-hand cars from the European Union: based on information from the Ministry of Finance. PT Goods under operational leasing (reclassified as services). C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment takes into account the country of origin (by country for EU Member States and by continent for other countries). Illegal goods (drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling). Cross border e-commerce on goods by households. RO C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: calculated by the NSI, according to c.i.f./f.o.b. coefficients, by geographical region (Intrastat/Extrastat) and by type of commodities. Goods under processing identified according to the nature of the transaction codification system. Illegal goods and imports of second-hand cars of residents: estimated by the NSI for national account purposes. Cross border e-commerce in goods (imports): estimated from data on credit cards issued by resident banks. SI C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: estimated from detailed goods data and checked every five years with a survey of the largest transporters and goods exporters/importers. Goods exported / imported without customs declarations: BST reports, data on coverage adjustments to goods items, as well as data on current and capital transfers (excluding transfers within the EU budget) from 2008 onwards. Fuel purchases abroad by Slovenian carriers (from 2008 onwards) (monthly BST reports) and estimates of non-resident carriers’ fuel purchases in Slovenia (quarterly data on card payments). Cross border e-commerce in goods: estimates included from 2010 onwards based on payment card providers’ estimation of the purpose of payment (coefficient recalculated every five years); quarterly data with monthly breakdown. Illegal goods (drugs): the NSI’s annual estimates of net imports. Monthly data are extrapolated from recent data. Estimated imports of second-hand motor vehicles from the EU by households not covered by the Intrastat system, using Ministry of Finance data sources on a quarterly basis with a monthly breakdown. SK C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment calculated by the NSI. Goods for processing (both inward and outward) calculated mainly from ITGS and nature of transaction codes. Illegal goods (alcohol/tobacco smuggling and drug trafficking): estimated by the NSI, which assumes responsibility for the estimates. These activities are currently considered to be relevant on the import side only. Household import of cars: estimation of individually imported cars (mainly second-hand cars) is calculated based on monthly statistics of the Ministry of Interior of Slovakia. As this is not part of the official merchandise trade, an estimate is required. Cross-border e-commerce: estimates currently developed with respect not only to goods but also to services (travel item). The main data source is payment card statistics in MCC code structures. Estimate of imports / exports by non-resident enterprises registered for VAT purposes is obtained from the NSI. FI C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: based on a sample survey of goods importers, which Finnish Customs carries out every five years. The survey outcome provides the share of freight and insurance items by commodity and region. The shares are verified at the macro level using asymmetry analysis in the Eurostat quality report, as well as data from the Finnish transport infrastructure agency, for example. Goods not changing ownership are analysed and corrected by national accounts on a case-by-case basis. Global production based on the ITS survey and analysed / corrected by national accounts on a case-by-case basis. Cross-border e-commerce (imports): estimated by the NSI based on commercial reports and added to ITGS. Imports of second-hand cars estimated by the NSI using data from the tax authority. Illegal goods (drugs) (imports): estimated by the NSI based on multiple sources. SE C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment: estimated using ratios between statistical and invoice values for Extrastat to reallocate from goods to services. Information from Extrastat and latest surveys on invoice values are used to estimate the same adjustments for Intrastat. Country-specific quotas for amendments on both goods and services are obtained from the sources mentioned. The latter is broken down by mode of transportation and freight insurance. No adjustment is made to avoid double counting for durable goods and valuables that may also be included in the travel item. Data on cross-border e-commerce in goods: based on quarterly sample survey on services. Estimate of fishing abroad: estimate based on information from ITGS, as well as from Swedish agency for marine and water management.

1.3.2 Other goods

Table 8 Specific features and deviations Net exports of goods under merchanting Non-monetary gold EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) following the consignment principle vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) following the consignment principle vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Merchanting data are collected through specialised monthly/quarterly surveys; selections are based on the activity code and ITGS declarations; estimations for non-response are the same as for the services surveys. Data on non-monetary gold without physical delivery are added to ITGS (from the services survey of credit institutions). BG Merchanting is valued at transaction prices as agreed by the parties. Non-monetary gold: monthly data provided by the NSI. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. CZ Merchanting data are collected within the NSI’s enterprise services survey on quarterly basis. Non-monetary gold: monthly data provided by the NSI. DK Merchanting data are collected through surveys. Non-monetary gold is part of the goods survey. DE Merchanting data are collected via the direct reporting system. Non-monetary gold: information from monthly ITGS and the monthly direct reporting system. EE Merchanting data are reported in the Central Bank’s enterprise survey. Non-monetary gold without physical delivery: added to ITGS data using information from the Central Bank’s enterprise survey. IE Merchanting data are estimated as an adjustment to a net basis (link). Data on non-monetary gold: not included in goods but included in “Acquisitions less disposal of valuables” transaction, which consists of the acquisitions less disposals of precious stones, non-monetary gold, antiques, art objects and jewellery acquired and held primarily as stores of value. In the national accounts this transaction is mostly combined with changes in inventories. (link for further details). GR Merchanting data are derived from the ITRS and the direct reporting system on a cash basis. Non-monetary gold: information from monthly ITGS. ES Merchanting is calculated using quarterly data obtained within the NSI’s survey on services and other international transactions. ITGS data on non-monetary gold are supplemented with data from the market operations department of the NCB. FR Merchanting is collected by the NCB via monthly direct reporting by large companies and complemented by data collected from an annual sample survey. Not significant. HR Data on net value and commissions, as well as other income from merchanting, are collected through the survey on revenue and expenditure on foreign trade in services on a gross basis. IT Merchanting data are obtained within the NCB’s quarterly survey on non-financial transactions. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. CY Merchanting data are collected via the direct reporting system. Non-monetary gold: monthly data provided by the NSI. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. LV Net exports of goods under merchanting are derived from non-bank external payment data (ITRS). LT Data on merchanting are compiled on the basis of quarterly surveys on cross-border transactions of non-financial enterprises by the NSI and data from state information system “interdepartmental tax data warehouse”. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. LU Data are collected through direct surveys. Sales and purchases of non-monetary gold without physical delivery because the gold is held at specialised bullion storage centres are included. HU Merchanting data are collected through direct surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. Data are collected through direct surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. MT Survey data are available at three different frequencies, depending on the size of the enterprise surveyed. The adjustment is carried out monthly. Not significant. NL Quarterly merchanting data are included in the quarterly services survey received from Statistics Netherlands. Monthly data are derived from these quarterly figures. Monthly and quarterly data for non-monetary gold are provided by the NSI. AT Data are collected through direct surveys and closely monitored by the structural business survey based on the definition of merchant. Reports are fully covered by foreign trade statistics (IMTS). PL Data are based on the ITS survey compiled jointly by the NSI and NCB on a quarterly and annual basis. Export/import data are collected within the scope of the surveys. A geographical breakdown by country is also available. Non-monetary gold: information from monthly ITGS. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. PT Merchanting operations data are calculated based on direct reports to the Central Bank. Information from monthly ITGS. RO The data source for merchanting is the quarterly international services statistics survey conducted by the Central Bank. The ITS survey sample includes economic agents involved in triangular commerce with goods (based on fiscal data) (separately for imports and exports). Exports and imports are collected for each month in the quarterly report. A geographical breakdown by country is also available. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. SI Merchanting data are obtained from monthly BST survey with geographical detail. Non-monetary gold obtained from NSI (ITGS data base). SK Merchanting data are obtained within the scope of the NCB’s quarterly services survey. A geographical breakdown for this item is available. Non-monetary gold exports / imports; data obtained from the NSI. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery. FI ITS survey. Included in ITGS. SE Merchanting data are collected through the quarterly sample survey. No estimation is made for transactions of non-monetary gold with no physical delivery.

(As of October 2023)

2.1 Methodology

Services are the result of a production activity that changes the conditions of the consuming units or facilitates the exchange of products or financial assets. Services are not typically separate items over which ownership rights can be established, and they cannot generally be separated from their production.

The services account of euro area/European Union b.o.p. statistics consists of the items presented below, which are to be recorded the moment they are delivered:

Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others cover processing, assembly, labelling, packaging, etc. undertaken by an enterprise that does not own the goods in question (ownership of the goods does not change) and that is paid a fee by the owner. The value of the fees charged is not necessarily the same as the difference between the value of goods sent for processing and their value subsequent to processing. Assembly of prefabricated constructions (included in construction), as well as labelling and packaging incidental to transport (included in transport), is excluded.

Maintenance and repair services not included elsewhere (n.i.e.) cover maintenance and repair work by residents on goods that are owned by non-residents (and vice versa). The repairs may be performed at the site of the repairer or elsewhere. Repairs and maintenance of ships, aircraft and other transport equipment are included in this item. Cleaning of transport equipment is included in transport. Construction maintenance and repairs are included under construction. Maintenance and repairs of computers are included under telecommunications, computer and information services.

Transport covers all transportation services (sea, air and other – including land, inland waterway, rail, space and pipeline) that are performed by euro area residents for non-residents or vice versa and that involve carrying people or objects from one location to another, as well as related supporting and auxiliary services. Postal and courier services are also included. Passenger services provided to non-residents in the euro area by euro area carriers within euro area economies or vice versa (included under travel) are excluded.

Construction covers the creation, renovation, repair or extension of fixed assets in the form of buildings, land improvements of an engineering nature and other engineering constructions (including roads, bridges, dams, etc.). It includes related installation and assembly work, site preparation and general construction, specialised services such as painting, plumbing and demolition and management of construction projects. The construction contracts covered in international trade in services are generally of a short-term nature. A large-scale construction project contracted by a non-resident enterprise that takes a year or more to be completed will usually give rise to a resident branch.

Travel includes goods and services which euro area/EU travellers acquire from non-residents of the euro area/EU or which euro area/EU residents provide to travellers residing outside the euro area/EU during visits of less than one year, net of any purchases made with money earned or provided locally. Unlike other services, travel is not a specific type of service but an assortment of goods and services consumed by travellers. Travel includes local transport (i.e. transport within the economy being visited and provided by a resident of that economy) but excludes personal international transport in connection with travel, which is included under transport. Travel excludes goods for resale or other goods exceeding customs thresholds, which are to be included in general merchandise.

Insurance and pension services cover direct insurance, reinsurance, auxiliary insurance services, pensions and standardised guarantee services. These services are estimated or valued by the charges included in total premiums rather than by the total value of premiums.

Financial services cover intermediary and auxiliary services, excluding insurance and pension fund services, and are usually provided by banks and other financial corporations. In euro area b.o.p. statistics these services are broken down into (i) explicitly charged and other financial services and (ii) financial intermediation services that are measured indirectly (FISIM).

Many financial services are explicitly charged and require no special calculation. They include fees for deposit-taking and lending, fees for one-off guarantees, early or late repayment of fees or penalties, account charges, fees related to letters of credit, credit card services, commissions and charges related to financial leasing, factoring, underwriting and clearing of payments. Financial advisory services, custody of financial assets, financial asset management, monitoring services, liquidity provision services, risk assumption services (other than insurance), merger and acquisition services, credit rating services, stock exchange services and trust services are also included. Dealers in financial instruments may charge, in full or part, for their services by incorporating a spread between their buying and selling prices; these margins on buying and selling transactions are also included in explicitly charged and other financial services.

Actual interest can be considered to include both an income component and a charge for service. Lenders and deposit-takers operate by providing rates of interest to their depositors that are lower than the rates that they charge their borrowers. The resulting interest margins are used by financial corporations to defray their expenses and generate an operating surplus. By convention, these indirect charges of interest apply only to loans and deposits and only when the loans and deposits are provided by, or deposited with, financial corporations. For loans from financial corporations, FISIM is the difference between the interest actually payable on loans and the amount that would be payable if a reference rate were used; for deposits with financial corporations, FISIM is the difference between the interest that would be earned if a reference rate were used and the interest actually earned. Such a reference rate should not contain a service component and should reflect the risk and maturity structure of deposits and loans (the rate prevailing in interbank borrowing and lending is usually a suitable choice).

Charges for the use of intellectual property (n.i.e.) include: (i) charges for the use of proprietary rights (such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, industrial processes and designs, including trade secrets and franchises) that may arise from research and development, as well as from marketing; and (ii) charges for licences to reproduce or distribute intellectual property embodied in produced originals or prototypes (such as copyrights on books and manuscripts, computer software, cinematographic works and sound recordings) and related rights (such as for live performances and television, cable or satellite broadcasts).

Telecommunications, computer and information services encompass the transmission of sound, images or other information by telephone, telex, telegram, radio and television cable and broadcasting, satellite, electronic mail, facsimile services, etc., including business network services, teleconferencing and support services. They do not include the value of the information transported. Mobile telecommunication services, internet backbone services and online access services, such as providing access to the internet, are also included. Installation services for telephone network equipment are excluded since they are included in construction.

Computer services consist of hardware and/or software-related services and data-processing services. Also included are hardware and software consultancy and implementation services; maintenance and repair of computers and peripheral equipment; disaster recovery services; provision of advice and assistance on matters related to the management of computer resources; analysis, design and programming of ready-to-use systems (including web page development and design) and technical consultancy related to software; licences to use non-customised software; development, production, supply and documentation of customised software, including operating systems made to order for specific users; systems maintenance and other support services such as training provided as part of consultancy; data-processing services such as data entry,; tabulation and processing on a time-sharing basis; web page hosting services (i.e. provision of server space on the internet to host clients’ web pages); and computer facilities management. Charges for licences to reproduce and/or distribute software included in charges for the use of intellectual property (n.i.e.) are excluded. Leasing of computers without an operator is included in technical, trade-related and other business services.

Information services comprise news agency services, database services (database conception, data storage and dissemination of data and databases, including directories and mailing lists), both online and through magnetic, optical or printed media; and web search portals (search engine services that locate internet addresses for clients who input keyword queries). Direct, non-bulk subscriptions to newspapers and periodicals, whether by mail, electronic transmission or other means, as well as other online content provision services and library and archive services are also included. Bulk newspapers and periodicals are included under general merchandise.

Other business services include: (i) research and development services; (ii) professional and management consulting services; and (iii) technical, trade-related and other business services.

Research and development services are associated with basic research, applied research and experimental development of new products and processes. In principle, such activities in the physical sciences, social sciences and humanities, including the development of operating systems that represent technological advances, are covered in this category. Commercial research related to electronics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology is also included.

Professional and management consulting services include: (a) legal services, accounting, management consulting, managerial services and public relations services; and (b) advertising, market research and public opinion-polling services.

Technical, trade-related and other business services encompass: (a) architectural, engineering, scientific and other technical services; (b) waste treatment and de-pollution, agricultural and mining services; (c) operating leasing services; (d) trade-related services; and (e) other business services (n.i.e).

Personal, cultural and recreational services include audio/visual and related services, as well as other personal, cultural and recreational services. Audio/visual and related services are services and associated fees related to the production of motion pictures (on film or videotape), radio and television programmes (live or on tape) and musical recordings. Rentals of audio/visual and related products, as well as access to encrypted television channels (such as cable or satellite services); mass-produced audio/visual products purchased or sold for perpetual use that are delivered electronically (downloaded); fees received by performing artists (actors, musicians and dancers), authors, composers, etc. are included. Charges or licences to reproduce and/or distribute audio/visual products are excluded, as these are included in charges for the use of intellectual property (n.i.e.). Other personal, cultural and recreational services include: (a) education services, (b) health services, (c) heritage and recreational services and (d) other personal services.

Government goods and services (n.i.e.) is a residual category covering government transactions (including those of international organisations) in goods and services which cannot be classified under other items. Included are all transactions (in both goods and services) by enclaves such as embassies, consulates, military bases and international organisations with residents of economies in which the enclaves are located. Transactions of the enclaves with residents of the home economies are excluded.

2.2 Sources

Surveys are the main data sources across the various components of the services account in most countries. However, overall services data include data from other sources, for example administrative sources and estimates, as well as reclassifications such as from goods to freight and insurance services (c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment) and from primary income to financial services (FISIM), ITRS information, etc. Table 9 presents the main surveys implemented in euro area/EU countries, together with other general data sources.

Table 9 Specific features Surveys Other

(ITRS, direct reporting system, administrative sources, etc.) EA Euro area country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline. ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. BE The NCB is responsible for collecting services surveys. For the non-financial sector, the system is made up of two subsystems: an exhaustive survey, on a monthly or quarterly basis, for major enterprises; and a non-exhaustive survey, on a quarterly basis, for other companies. An exhaustive survey is also foreseen for head offices, insurance brokers and tour operators. The financial sector is surveyed in exhaustive detail. Estimates of non-response to exhaustive surveys are based on a constant-sample estimation method. The growth rate between two periods for companies having completed the survey is applied to companies that had not responded. Extrapolations are performed for companies not included in the survey samples (grossing-up to the population). These adjustments are based on VAT grids 44, 46, 48 and 84, 86, 88. Extrapolation and non-response estimates are carried out by a statistical tool developed in-house. The declarations in the service surveys are based on respondents’ bookkeeping. Respondents are instructed to report transactions when they occur and not when they are paid (accrual basis). The main other sources are: payment card data;

imports and exports from the EU institutions (mirror data);

FISIM and c.i.f./f.o.b.estimates. BG Quarterly surveys of enterprises engaged in international trade in services (ITSS) are conducted by the NCB. Estimation models are described in detail under the corresponding categories. CZ The NSI is responsible for primary data collection on exports/imports of transportation and other services whereas the NCB compiles the travel item, as well as providing margin and FISIM estimates. The direct reporting system of the NSI is completed by SNA estimates for insurance and pension schemes. The NCB provides, in addition to margin and FISIM estimates, financial services for the MFI sector based on ITRS and travel data (data provided by foreign exchange offices and collected from payment cards). DK The monthly survey on international trade in services from the largest enterprises covers approximately 80% of total transactions. Smaller enterprises report either on a quarterly or on an annual basis. The most important data source for services is a combination of monthly reports from approximately 390 enterprises and annual reports from approximately 1,300 enterprises reporting on behalf of 45,000 enterprises in total. Data from overnight stays and interviews are used for the travel item. Data from one-stop shop (OSS) are used for e-commerce services, and data from public finance are used for public services. DE Most service data are obtained from the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system. Household survey (for travel debits). Other sources include: administrative sources;

debit and credit card transactions;

additional sources. EE The service items are mainly compiled from the NSI’s ITSS. The survey is supplemented by monthly data from the ITRS. The number of non-resident visits to Estonia and the number of resident visits abroad are estimated using mobile positioning data provided by OÜ Positium LBS (including a geographical breakdown). Administrative sources are used for the government sector and MFIs: namely, the general government’s system of accounts, credit institutions’ report on services that are sold to, and bought from, non-residents and the NCB’s financial statement. An OSS is used to supplement service data, i.e. mainly digital services purchased by private individuals. IE The quarterly b.o.p./i.i.p. compilation system is based on surveys and administrative data and is closely integrated with the compilation of the rest-of-the-world account in the national accounts. The NSI does not operate a full monthly data collection system, largely because of the additional heavy burden it would place on b.o.p./i.i.p. survey respondents and, more generally, because of resource constraints concerning the collection and compilation of b.o.p./i.i.p. statistics. Tourism, travel and transport data are collected by other divisions of the NSI and included in the b.o.p. statistics. As a result of these constraints, monthly estimates which are prepared by the NSI rely largely on data collected by the NCB, along with some supplementary data collected by the NSI. The latter also uses a modelling approach for some elements of the monthly current account. GR Most service categories are compiled from monthly direct reporting system DIREQT. Travel services are compiled on a monthly basis from the NCB’s frontier survey results. Additionally, with the exception of travel and sea transport services, most services categories are compiled from ITRS data on a monthly basis. Cross-border trade activity in sea transport services is estimated on a monthly basis according to the Greek shipping estimation model. ES For services other than travel, the main source of information is the survey on international trade in services and other transactions (ITSS) carried out by the NSI, complemented by other sources for certain types of services Until 2022, the population framework was mainly based on data declared by payment service providers and survey results were enhanced by an estimate of transactions for resident units that operate exclusively under the reporting threshold. From 2023 onwards, the population framework relies on recapitulative statements of intra-EU services operations compiled by the Tax Agency. FR Monthly direct reporting system: complete survey of approximately 700 major non-financial enterprises (with total international transactions in at least one service or income entry exceeding €30 million a year), as well as monthly and annual transaction reports provided by financial intermediaries on their trade in services. The direct reporting system is supplemented by an annual sample survey of approximately 3,500 companies. HR Surveys concerning revenues and expenditures on foreign trade in services and other special transactions with non-residents (USPB) are the sources of data on services (excluding travel, insurance, construction, manufacturing services and transport). Special surveys collecting data on insurance services, construction, manufacturing services and transport are conducted separately due to the complexity of recording transactions relating to these services in the b.o.p. The travel estimate is based on a survey of travellers (stratified sample) at border crossings, combined with data from the Ministry of the Interior and Croatian Bureau of Statistics on the number of foreign and domestic travellers. IT For services other than travel and transport, the main data source is the direct reporting system questionnaire TTN (Transazioni trimestrali non finanziarie), which is a quarterly survey to collect non-financial transactions from a sample of resident non-financial and insurance enterprises. There are around 5,000 statistical reporting units, and the non-response rate is below 5%. The stratification variables are total turnover;

Foreign direct investment presence (inward and outward);

cross-border payment (executed via a resident bank) presence. Specific surveys are designed for travel and transport, which are described in the respective tables. Other data sources used for various estimates included in the service item are: annual estimate of the supplementary premium and insurance service coefficients, segregated into life and non-life classes and based on the profit/loss account and balance sheet of the entire Italian insurance sector, as supplied by the national statistical institute;

Central Bank reports on settlements made on behalf of the general government;

data provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance relating to EU disbursements in favour of Italy;

OSS data. CY For the compilation of international trade in services, a mixed collection system is in place that involves specific surveys conducted by the NCB or the NSI at various intervals. Details are indicated under the corresponding categories. Other data sources are: financial statements of legal entities;

an international database for the compilation of shipping data (identification of economic owner and information for the grossing-up procedure);

internet transactions of services of natural persons;

c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments on FTS;

estimates of imputed rent for non-residents owning a secondary residence in Cyprus, as well as for Cypriots owning real estate abroad;

the Treasury of the Republic of Cyprus for government transactions;

estimates of e-gambling services, as calculated by the NSI;

illegal activities in the field of services – adoption of the NSI’s estimate;

Eurostat’s database for service transactions vis-à-vis EU institutions. LV Quarterly report on foreign assets and liabilities (1-MB)

Quarterly financial report (1-FP)

Quarterly report on transportation and intermediary services (3-MB)

Quarterly report on services (4-MB) Other data sources are: MFI balance sheet statistics;

Latvijas Banka’s profit and loss statement;

payment statistics reports on card-based payment transactions (starting with data for 2020);

monthly reports on non-bank external payments;

monthly reports on incoming external payments received at a credit institution (1-IB);

Treasury data on the general government sector:

NSI foreign trade statistics;

NSI surveys on persons entering and/or leaving the country (up to end-2019)

NSI and SJSC Riga International Airport data on the number of persons entering and/or leaving the country (up to end-2019)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs data on revenue and expenditure of Latvian embassies;

State Revenue Service data on VAT repaid to foreign embassies;

Ministry of Finance data on contributions to the EU budget;

data on direct insurance and reinsurance premiums and claims compiled by Latvijas Banka within the scope of supervision statistics. LT Quarterly survey of non-banking enterprises; more than 4,000 enterprises participate in the survey conducted by the NSI, with a non-response rate of below 5%.

Quarterly report from MFI data The NSI provides: quarterly reports on travel agencies providing reservation services (F-09);

quarterly reports on housing services (HOT-01);

quarterly reports on private housing services (HOT-02);

outbound tourism statistical survey TUR-02 (primary data collected through surveys of Lithuanian residents: number of travels and nights spent, purpose of travel, vehicle used, type of accommodation, country visited and expenditure);

inbound tourism statistical survey TUR-04 (primary data collected through surveys of foreigners: number of travels and nights spent, purpose of travel, vehicle used, type of accommodation, place of permanent residence and expenditure);

monthly statistical information on the number of passengers at airports;

monthly statistical information on exports and import of goods;

one-stop-shop data. The NCB provides: quarterly statistical information on FISIM;

quarterly reports from EMI on financial services (NCB).

Administrative sources are also used:

monthly data on the number of foreigners coming into Lithuania from non-EU countries and residents departing from Lithuania, as provided by the State Border Guard Service at the Ministry of the Interior;

monthly data on services collected from the interdepartmental tax data warehouse. LU For the compilation of international trade in services, a hybrid collection system is in place with a multitude of data sources and a range of treatments. Monthly and annual survey on international trade in services conducted by the NSI (“take all, take some”): “Take all” covers monthly reporting of big players in services (approximately 300 respondents). The stratum selection criterium depends on the relative share in past b.o.p. transactions, the NACE classification, employment and the importance of international trade in services based on VAT returns. All necessary breakdowns are requested. The time lag is 15 working days following the end of the reference month. The “take some” survey covers annual reporting of a sample of companies, likewise across all necessary breakdowns. Grossing-up is done on an individual basis using VAT figures on exports/imports of services. Bank reporting (ITRS): all resident banks, regardless of their legal status, report their cross-border transactions (on their own account) in services to the Central Bank on a monthly basis. No threshold applies. The time lag is ten working days following the end of the reference month, but daily reporting is also accepted. Administrative and other sources are also used. HU Trade-in-service data are provided quarterly by the NSI, based on various sources such as ITGS and direct surveys conducted by the NSI. Administrative data are also used in the case of government goods and services (n.i.e.). MT Service transactions are mainly collected using questionnaires and reports. For the financial sector – including MFIs, insurance corporations, investment funds and other financial institutions – services are collected by a census from reports on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis, depending on the respondent sample size. Service transactions of the non-financial sector are collected through a survey. Large enterprises are surveyed on a monthly basis, medium enterprises on a quarterly basis and small enterprises on an annual basis. Administrative data are used to estimate c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments. Gross earnings from tourism and gross expenditure by residents travelling abroad are derived from monthly frontier surveys carried out by the population and tourism statistics unit of the NSI. NL Data on the service trade in b.o.p. are based on the service trade in the national accounts, which in turn are primarily derived from data on international trade in services statistics (ITSS) collected and compiled by the NSI on a quarterly basis, mainly via direct reporting by large enterprises and through a survey of small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as direct reporting by monetary financial institutions and special purpose entities (SPEs). Geographical detail in b.o.p. is based on ITSS. Travel, government services, insurance/pension services and financial services are (partly) collected from other sources (see tables for corresponding services). Several statistical sources are combined at the national accounts department in order to balance the three approaches against GDP, resulting in adjustments to source data for imports/exports of services. AT On behalf of the Central Bank, the NSI compiles quarterly data on service exports/imports from non-financial corporations, excluding agriculture, forestry, banks, insurance companies, the public sector and non-profit organisations. The survey covers all service categories except travel (which is compiled separately, making use of multiple primary and secondary data sources). Approximately 4,800 non-financial enterprises are regularly surveyed. The basic threshold for the reporting obligation is set at €500,000 for exports or imports, respectively, in the preceding calendar year to reach a coverage of 90% of the concentration sample in each industrial sector (two-digit NACE). Additionally, in 2021 a threshold of €5 million was set for quarterly reports to capture “large case” transactions. Transactions below the reporting threshold (quarterly and annually) are estimated using administrative data sources (value added tax information exchange system). The general enterprise survey is supplemented by a separate compilation among 120 non-profit organisations. The Central Bank conducts a similar survey of the financial sector, mainly banks and insurance companies. Statistical and administrative data are used to estimate the c.i.f./f.o.b. correction, travel, the insurance service charge, life insurance imports, online gambling, FISIM and dealers’ margins, as well as digital transactions of households. PL The main source of data on services is a joint ITSS survey conducted by the NSI and NCB. The survey covers transport services, manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others, maintenance and repair services and other services. The data are collected on a quarterly and annual basis (large and smaller companies, respectively) and broken down by required component type and country. For travel items, two separate surveys are conducted. The first is a household survey (debit side) and the second is a survey on the outflow of foreigners from Poland (credit). The surveys are conducted jointly by the NSI, NCB and Ministry of Tourism. Other data sources included in services data compilations: c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment compiled using multiple statistical sources of information;

administrative data (VAT MOSS);

FISIM (based on MFI sector data);

illegal activity (NSI estimates);

survey of short-term non-resident workers and Polish short-term workers (relative to their expenditures);

insurance estimates (financial supervisory authority data);

Ministry of Finance data on contributions to the EU budget (government services). PT Direct reporting is the main source for compiling services. The NCB also uses data produced by the NSI (ITGS, tourism statistics and FISIM). RO The main data source for international service statistics is a quarterly survey conducted by the Central Bank in cooperation with the NSI. In the quarterly report, exports/imports of services can be separately identified for each month of the corresponding quarter. The statistical population consists of about 8,500-9,000 reporting entities (public and private companies and institutions) and is derived from administrative sources (fiscal declarations) in close cooperation with the NSI. The coverage is about 85% of total transactions, segregated into intra-EU export, extra-EU export and intra-EU import, extra-EU import, respectively, in the preceding year. An automatic IT grossing-up procedure is used to ensure 100% coverage of data collected from the cut-off sample. Administrative sources, resident banks’ direct reporting and NSI estimates. For travel the main data source is represented by monthly data reported by banks on the credit/debit card transactions of non-residents in Romania (credit) and of residents abroad (debit). It is estimated that specific ratios of online payments are travel-related. Data are approximated according to the results of the annual information & communication technology survey conducted by the national statistics institute, which offers details on customer preferences regarding online purchases. Additional data are collected from foreign exchange bureaus and through the quarterly ITSS survey. Estimates of illegal activities involving international trade are provided by the NSI and included in b.o.p. statistics by the NCB. Specific mathematical algorithms are applied to calculate insurance services and FISIM. Provisional monthly data (available at t+45 days) are estimated based on historical data and revised once the survey results are available. SI Monthly direct reporting (NCB’s BST report) is the main source for trade in services except travel. The BST report consists of 163 items (reported as receipts and expenditures), of which approximately 120 are sub-items and used as sources for multiple items. For data on services, approximately 70 items from the BST report are used as sources on the import side and, correspondingly, also on the export side. Specific surveys are conducted by the NCB and NSI for travel services. Data from administrative sources (e.g. VAT data from the Ministry of Finance on the government’s exports of services) and from the NSI are also used for a number of services items. SK The main data source for services is the quarterly survey on external trade in services. Currently, the NCB obtains data from 2,000 respondents (financial and non-financial enterprises) to the quarterly survey on services. The register of enterprises surveyed is updated each year. No threshold is applied. Respondents report transactions according to the BPM6 classification, and a full geographical breakdown is available. The other main data sources are: monthly payment card data;

quarterly payment card data (geographical breakdown);

monthly surveys of travellers at accommodation establishments and tourism providers (NSI);

annual surveys of tourist intermediaries (NSI);

annual household surveys (NSI);

MOSS information. FI The international trade in services survey conducted by the NSI is the main source for compiling services data. It is carried out among large enterprises on a quarterly basis. Smaller enterprises are encouraged to respond annually. Insurance services are based on a survey of resident insurance enterprises conducted by the Financial Supervisory Authority. Administrative sources are also used. SE Statistics Sweden conducts a quarterly sample survey on services and transfers. Since 2012, the survey covers roughly 6000 entities, of which the majority are companies. Governmental agencies, non-profit organisations, municipalities and counties are also represented. The respondents are stratified by economic activity, size and likelihood of trade. A geographical breakdown of services and transfers is mandatory for all respondents. The VAT register provides information on exports/imports of services. Credit card use both abroad and in Sweden is reported by credit card companies.

2.3 Compilation methods

Services are to be compiled on a gross basis, the correct service category and counterpart country need to be identified carefully. Many service items can be directly obtained from surveys or ITRS, while some items need to be estimated based on different data sources as they cannot be observed directly, such as FISIM or insurance services. Item-specific compilation methods, including the use of specific data sources, are summarised in table 10 to table 15 by type of service.

2.3.1 Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others and maintenance and repair services

Table 10 Specific features and deviations Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others Maintenance and repair services

(n.i.e.) EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Adjustments to coverage of manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others are based on foreign trade statistics. Adjustments to coverage of maintenance and repair services (in the compiling economy) are based on foreign trade statistics. BG Data are identified according to the nature of the codification system for classifying transactions compiled for ITGS purposes, received monthly by the NSI. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. CZ Data compiled by the NSI are based on foreign trade statistics data and estimates. Sample of respondents involved in maintenance and repair services reporting directly to the NSI. DK Direct reporting. Direct reporting (ITSS survey of enterprises). DE NCB’s monthly direct reporting system is used to compile manufacturing services statistics on physical inputs owned by others. Maintenance and repair services (n.i.e.) are collected via the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system. EE The NSI’s International Trade on Services Statistics survey is supplemented by estimates calculated using ITGS. NSI’s International Trade on Services Statistics survey is supplemented by the ITRS. IE Contract manufacturing: Once the production cycle is completed for a product, it is sold to a customer abroad and a change of economic ownership takes place between Ireland and the buyer country. The export of the good is then recorded in the Irish National Accounts and Balance of Payments. The value added that accrues to Ireland from this manufacture and ultimate sale of a product is the sale price of the good produced less the following costs associated with production: import of manufacturing services;

supply of material inputs used in production;

import of royalties for use of the patents;

imports of other services, including transport. Repairs and processing work are reported to the extent that the service provided has not been reflected in the value of the goods concerned as shown on customs declarations. GR Manufacturing services are compiled monthly from direct reporting system (DIREQT) and ITRS data. Maintenance and repair services are compiled monthly from direct reporting system (DIREQT) and ITRS data. ES Until 2022, the sample design of the survey on ITS was based on NCBs foreign credits and debits provided by payment service providers (PSPs). From 2023 onwards, the sample design relies on recapitulative statements of intra EU services operations compiled by Tax Agency (VIES). The sample is further stratified by NACE, size (employment and VIES statements) and ownership. Customs ITGS data are used as complementary source. See compilation methods for manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others. FR HR A special statistical survey has been conducted since 2014 for collecting data on manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others. The monthly survey is based on a sample and collects data on manufacturing services provided/received to and from non-residents, as well as the value of goods for processing. The value of goods is used for goods account adjustments. IT This item is directly estimated by the NSI and derived from the procedure that excludes transactions on goods for processing from ITGS data. Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. CY The FTS division provides monthly data to b.o.p. compilers on both imports and exports of goods-under-processing trade, broken down by nature of transaction (from ITGS). Based on the nature of the transaction, the net amount of processing is calculated and recorded in the services account. Supplemental data on processing are collected quarterly, as well as directly from the NCB (ITSS), and cross-checked at company level to avoid double-counting. The FTS division provides monthly data to b.o.p. compilers on both imports and exports, with the net amount of repairs calculated and recorded in the services account. Additionally, the NCB collects supplemental data through its surveys (mainly services and ship-owning surveys). Data are cross-checked at company level to avoid double-counting. LV Based on ITGS data (NSI). The survey on transportation and intermediary services is complemented by non-bank external payment data from the NCB. LT Manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others are included in quarterly reports on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents, as collected by the NSI. Maintenance and repair services are included in quarterly reports on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents, as collected by the NSI. LU The NSI’s monthly and annual direct reporting system is used to compile manufacturing services on physical inputs owned by others. HU Data are collected through direct reporting surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. Data are collected through direct reporting surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. MT Sources include a survey of non-financial companies (NFCs) and SPEs, the census for the largest NFCs (monthly) and a sample of other companies (quarterly or annually, depending on the size of the companies). There are estimates for non-responding units. Sources include a survey of non-financial companies and SPEs, the census for the largest NFCs (monthly) and a sample of other companies (quarterly or annually, depending on the size of the companies). There are estimates for non-responding units. NL Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI. Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI. AT Manufacturing services are principally compiled as part of the basic services survey in the non-financial sector. Additionally, information from ITGS, as well as input/output tables, is used to explore the reporting population. PL Data are based on the ITS survey conducted jointly by the NSI and NCB on a quarterly and annual basis. Data are based on the ITS survey conducted jointly by the NSI and NCB on a quarterly and annual basis. PT This item is estimated based on direct reporting to the NCB, as well as information from the NSI (ITGS). This item is estimated based on direct reporting to the NCB. RO Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB. Correct sampling of reporting entities is done in cooperation with the NSI, which conducts ITGS (which also includes manufacturing services). Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB. SI The NCB collects manufacturing services in the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of ITGS data. The NCB collects maintenance and repair services in the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of data on companies' annual reports delivered to AJPES. SK Data (ITGS) are collected by the NSI. The nature-of-transaction codes specific to inward and outward processing is used. All information is available on a monthly basis with a full geographical breakdown. Data are compiled based on quarterly ITSS. FI SE Data are compiled based on quarterly ITSS. Data are compiled based on quarterly ITSS.

2.3.2 Transport and construction

Table 11 Specific features and deviations Transport Construction EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Direct reporting is complemented by payment card data from card issuers. Adjustments to c.i.f./f.o.b. are included. Long-term construction projects (over one year) are considered to be construction services, not direct investment. However, it is assumed that significant contracts lead to the creation of an affiliate and thus are in fact registered as direct investment. BG Freight: Receipts and payments are estimated according to the mode of transportation and carrier nationality. Due to the time lag in receiving detailed data from the NSI on trade with EU Member States (42 days following the end of the reporting period), the preliminary compilation of freight transportation transactions is based on data for the preceding year. These estimates are subject to revision after receiving preliminary detailed data on trade, with a breakdown by trade partner and type of goods. Passenger transport: Data are estimated on the basis of the border survey conducted by the NCB and NSI, which includes monthly data on the number of cross-border travels. Other transport, postal and courier services are collected in the quarterly survey of enterprises trading internationally in services. Data for construction services carried out abroad according to the guideline cover less than one year. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Construction projects for longer than one year are classified as FDI relationships. CZ Data on transportation of goods and passengers are included in the regular quarterly questionnaire reported by respondents directly to the NSI. Passenger transport paid by border, seasonal and other short-term workers is not estimated in the services balance. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. DK Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly, and c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments are subsequently applied. Special reporting and modelling are in place for some companies. Direct reporting (survey on ITSS from enterprises); some estimations are applied for foreign enterprises operating in Denmark. DE Information on passenger transportation is obtained via the NCB’s monthly direct reporting. Freight transportation services are obtained using an estimation model. The results are supplemented by the NCB’s monthly direct reporting. Data for construction services are collected via monthly direct reports. Construction does not include exports/imports of goods from and to the customs territory. These goods are included in the goods account. EE The services items are compiled mainly from the NSI’s ITSS survey and supplemented by monthly data from the ITRS. Data on transport services are broken down by mode of transport, as well as by passenger, freight and other forms of transportation. Electricity transmission includes transfer charges if distinguishable from cost of production and distribution of electricity; cost of electricity being transmitted and of distribution services to consumers are excluded. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI and supplemented by ITRS data. IE For tourism/travel, the credit item represents receipts of residents from non-resident visitors other than passenger fare receipts of Irish passenger carriers from non-residents; the latter are included under transport credits. The tourism/travel debit item represents foreign expenditure by Irish residents on foreign travel. Because of the difficulty of separately distinguishing passenger fares paid to non-resident carriers, this component of expenditure is generally included in the tourism/travel debit item (rather than being more appropriately categorised as a debit item under transport). Payments made to Irish passenger carriers by Irish residents are excluded. Because of the presentation of merchandise imports on an f.o.b. (rather than c.i.f.) basis, the freight component of the c.i.f.-to-f.o.b. adjustment is included in transport. Information on air and sea transport is collected from a small number of carriers. “Other services not elsewhere specified” covers construction services. GR Transport services are determined mainly from direct reporting and ITRS data. Sea transport services are collected through the direct reporting system and the ITRS; however, a new estimation model for estimating b.o.p. items related to cross-trade shipping activity has been implemented since 2015 based on administrative data, international databases and sound econometric techniques. Monthly data (ITSS) are reported directly and supplemented by ITRS data. ES The main source is quarterly ITSS data for transport other than freight services (including passenger transport, auxiliary services, postal and courier services). Until 2022, the ITSS sample design mainly relies on the NCBs foreign credits and debits provided by PSPs. From 2023 onwards, it is based mainly in recapitulative statements of intra EU services operations compiled by the Tax Agency. FR Some of the data on freight services come from direct reporters’ filings and annual supplementary survey on international trade in services. Some of the amounts are calculated by the NCB using the c.i.f./f.o.b. ratios estimated by customs (see also previous section on goods). Data on air passenger transport come from direct reporters’ filings, as well as direct reporting by foreign airlines (payments related to flight and sales activity, as well as cash transactions with head offices and affiliates in other countries). HR Revenues and expenditures arising from transportation of goods and passengers, as well as the value of accompanying services, which together constitute the total value of these services, are compiled on the basis of results of the statistical survey on international transportation services, as carried out by the NCB. Owing to an exceptionally large population of road carriers, revenues and expenditures of road freight are not collected from this survey. This item is instead compiled on the basis of data from export customs declarations and c.i.f./f.o.b. estimates by the Road Freight Transporters Association. Monthly data (ITSS) are reported directly. The sample is revised quarterly. IT Freight services are calculated by combining information from the “sample survey on international transportation costs” and foreign trade statistics. Data are calculated consistently with the c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment of goods: average transport unit costs are multiplied per resident/non-resident market share and per volume of imports/exports. For passenger transport, data are derived from the “sample survey on international tourism”. Passenger services and freight services do not include rentals of vessels without crew. Supporting and auxiliary services are separately identified for each mode of transport. Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. The questionnaire includes a specific section for construction services. CY The NCB’s semi-annual survey of ship-managing companies (all resident companies providing ship management services to ship-owning companies that are registered both in Cyprus and abroad), as well as the NCB’s annual survey of ship-owning companies (all resident ship-owning companies). Credit card data are used for passenger transport payments and FTS, as compiled by the NSI for freight services. Data for all other sub-categories of transportation services are obtained through quarterly services survey. The main source is the direct reporting system. LV Survey on transportation and intermediary services (NCB) LT Transportation services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments are based on the NSI’s ITGS. The NCB makes some adjustments for freight. Freight is individually calculated for each means of transportation, depending on the sender country. Freight transportation costs are added to transportation service imports, while freight insurance expenses (which are deducted) are included in insurance services imports. Construction services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. LU The NSI’s monthly and annual direct reporting system is used to compile transport services. Monthly and annual data (ITSS) are reported directly to and compiled by the NSI. HU Data are collected through direct surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. Reported data are adjusted on the basis of c.i.f./f.o.b. estimates (also by the NSI). Monthly data (ITSS) are reported directly to, and compiled by, the NSI. MT Survey of non-financial companies and SPEs (census for the largest companies and sample for the rest).

Frequency: monthly, quarterly and annual

Estimates for non-response are included. Survey of non-financial companies and SPEs (census for the largest companies and sample for the rest).

Frequency: monthly, quarterly and annual

Estimates for non-response are included. NL Data are provided by the NSI from the ITSS survey, as well as adjustments based on information from several statistical sources, which is combined at the NSI’s NA Department. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to, and compiled by, the NSI. Long-term construction projects are classified as construction services instead of foreign direct investment. AT Non-financial sector survey results (by mode of transport) are complemented by estimates of the c.i.f./f.o.b. correction (distance/freight rate method) and estimates of transport components in travel packages, as well as fuel exports according to price differentials with neighbouring countries. Data on cross-border construction are taken from the general services survey in the non-financial sector. In particular, information on joint ventures is coordinated with the survey on direct investment. PL The main data source is the ITSS survey (quarterly and annual), conducted jointly by the NSI and NCB. Additionally, the special procedure for c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments is applied. Estimates are based on the ITGS, prices indexes, geographical distance, insurance data and share of non-resident-owned means of transport. Airplane ticket estimates from travel surveys are also used (quarterly survey among Polish households). Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected jointly and directly by the NSI and NCB. PT Information on transport collected under the direct reporting system distinguishes between means of transportation (sea, air, rail or other transport), as well as transportation category (passenger, freight or other transport). Information for the debit side of the category “freight” for the various means of transportation is taken from the conversion process from c.i.f. to f.o.b. valuation of goods imports. Information on construction is collected under the direct reporting system covering operations with non-residents. RO Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB and accompanied by direct reporting of resident banks for international construction services transactions performed on their own account. A percentage of the international card transaction data reported on a monthly basis by resident banks are used to complete the data on the air passenger transport item. Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB and accompanied by direct reporting of resident banks for international construction services transactions performed on their own account. SI The NCB collects the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of data on companies’ annual reports delivered to AJPES. Grossing-up procedures for total population and non-response estimates in the final month are included. The NCB collects the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of data on companies’ annual reports delivered to AJPES. Grossing-up procedures for total population and non-response estimates in the final month are included. SK Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected directly. C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments are from ITGS (NSI). Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected directly. FI SE Transport services are collected through the quarterly ITSS survey and complemented by a c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment. Air transport is part of the quarterly survey on services. Another survey is addressed to a large player on the market that is co-owned by the Swedish government and two other Nordic countries. There are difficulties in aligning b.o.p. guidelines for construction services with ITGS guidelines. The construction services item is not recorded as a whole since trade in goods includes all cross-border-related goods.

2.3.3 Travel

Table 12 Specific features and deviations Travel EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Travel statistics are based on card payment transactions from card issuers and are complemented by data from the National Social Security Office, as well as mirror data from Luxembourg. Estimations of exports of prostitution services are also added to the travel component. BG The estimation model for travel is based on the number of cross-border travels (received monthly by the NSI), multiplied by the respective expenditure by type of travel purpose. Estimates of expenditures (receipts) by travel purpose are based on data collected from the border survey of travelling Bulgarians and foreigners, as conducted by the NCB during the period August 2007-July 2008. CZ The NCB is responsible for compiling the travel item, in cooperation with the NSI. Data on business and personal travel, including seasonal workers as part of business travel, are provided by the NSI. Educational statistics are used as a primary source for personal travel (number of non-resident students studying in the Czech Republic and number of resident students studying abroad). Health-related transactions are provided by the centre for international reimbursements on a yearly basis. Data on credit card transactions for travel purposes (cash and non-cash transactions) are provided by the bank card association on its website. DK The most important source of travel revenue statistics is the questionnaires for foreign travellers conducted by the NSI in cooperation with Visit Denmark. Travel expenditure is compiled using different information collected by the NSI from railway, airline and shipping companies on consumption by residents abroad, number of nights abroad and transport abroad from mirror data. DE Travel debits are based on the results of a household survey representing the population of Germany. The continuous survey is conducted by a research institute via telephone and supported by written procedures. For current monthly and quarterly results, preliminary monthly figures are estimated using direct reporting data and regARIMA estimates. Credits are estimated on the basis of debit/credit card transactions reported by card issuers. For cross-checking purposes, partner country data and accommodation statistics from the NSI are used. With respect to commuters and students, data from the German social security system; as well as statistics on higher education from the NSI, are reflected in the travel expense estimate. EE The number of non-resident visits to Estonia and of resident visits abroad s are estimated using mobile positioning data provided by OÜ Positium LBS (including a geographical breakdown). Inward/outward travel expenditures per capita are estimated from the household survey and travel motivation survey conducted by the NSI. IE Tourism and travel: The passenger card inquiry collects information from incoming/departing passengers at seaports and airports. It captures information such as the purpose of journey, length of stay, country of residence, type of accommodation and approximate expenditure. The household travel survey collects information from private households through postal surveys to measure outbound/domestic travel patterns by inquiring about residents’ overnight stays, purpose of each journey, type of accommodation used and related expenditure. Each month, over 4,600 households (approximately 0.3% of all private households) are randomly selected from the electoral register, where the selection is stratified by district electoral division. Following collection at ports and airports and from households, the data are used to produce the statistics in the tourism-and-travel release. The data are then used in the balance of payments and subsequently provided to national accounts. Different adjustments are made to the data according to the distinct methodology of each publication. The necessary variations in treatment result in different final figures due to the varying definitions across the standards that apply for the outputs, such as: exclusion of fares; exception to one-year residency threshold for students; cross-border shopping; imputed rent. GR The NCB has commissioned a monthly frontier travel survey since May 2002. Incoming non-residents are surveyed on their expenditure in Greece upon departure, and outgoing residents are surveyed on their expenditure abroad upon arrival. The survey takes place at airports, seaports, road crossings and railway stations. It provides a breakdown by travel purpose (such as personal and business purposes), with a further breakdown of personal travel into leisure, studies, health, visits to relatives and other, as well as a geographical breakdown into euro area, EU and other major countries. The overall statistical treatment of the results is performed by the NCB on a monthly basis. ES For travel credits, the main source of information is the tourist expenditure survey (EGATUR) conducted by INE. The survey results are adjusted to exclude items corresponding to margins of non-resident travel agencies and tour operators. For debits, estimates are based mainly on information on external transactions settled with bank cards issued against accounts in Spain and available through the NCB’s payment system. This information, broken down by type of transaction (through automated teller machines, point-of-sale terminals and e-commerce), is complemented by data disseminated by the Telecommunications Market Commission and broken down by e-commerce economic activity to isolate sectors related to travel. On both the credit and debit side, when non-residents (residents) temporarily occupy their own dwellings located in Spain (abroad), a travel service (rental expense) is imputed (partly offset against direct investment income). These estimates are made by the NSI within the framework of national accounts, combining information on overnight stays in own dwellings (from EGATUR for credits and from the residents travel survey carried out by the NSI for debits) together with information on average household size and average rentals in secondary dwellings. FR Residents’ expenditure abroad is tracked by means of a monthly survey of a panel of 20,000 resident households on their personal travel (tourism demand survey/suivi de la demande touristique(SDT)). Another survey of a panel of 10,000 resident individuals provides information on business travel (survey on business expenditure abroad/enquête sur les dépenses professionnelles à l’étranger(EDPE)). Expenditure by non-residents visiting France is measured by means of surveys of foreign visitors (80,000 questionnaires per year) in airports, ports, motorway rest areas and on major international rail routes (Survey of Foreign Visitors – Enquête auprès des visiteurs venant de l’étranger(EVE)). In addition, a monthly survey of cross-border credit/debit card transactions polls credit institutions and payment institutions handling card payments and provides further information on foreign visitor spending in France and resident spending abroad. HR Since 2012, the travel account has been based on a combination of the level of tourism consumption in 2011 (estimated) together with an econometrically computed indicator, using the following variables: foreign tourist arrivals and nights; number of foreign travellers at border crossings; total tourist consumption according to the Central Bank’s survey; number of the employed in accommodation and food service activities; revenues of hotels and restaurants; price index of hotel and restaurants services; real retail trade turnover index; currency outside banks; foreign credit card transactions; banks’ turnover in transactions with natural persons in the foreign exchange market; EU industrial production. IT The primary source for the travel account is the NCB’s “sample survey on international tourism”, based on the so-called “inbound/outbound frontier” collection method. It covers all relevant border points: about 100,000 face-to-face interviews, supported by a structured questionnaire and 200,000 annual counting operations. Mobile phone data are also used to estimate the number of international travel arrivals/departures at each border point, which is essential information in order to gross up the sample data to the reference population. Additional information on total monthly flows of international travellers for each type of border originates from national transportation authorities and private transportation companies. The survey provides a detailed breakdown by travel purpose. Data on travel expenditures are broken down by a number of classification characteristics, both of the traveller and of the trip. CY Travel services are compiled from various sources: the NSI’s monthly traveller surveys, the NCB’s annual surveys on education services (combined with mirror data from the UK and Greece) and the survey on spending both by Cypriots abroad and by non-residents in Cyprus, with estimates of imputed rent and spending by non-residents with a secondary residence in Cyprus also included. Quarterly data on spending abroad are derived from monthly departures by travel purpose (travellers’ survey), their spending abroad (credit card information) and length of stay abroad. Currently, the NSI provides only annual data on the actual expenditure of Cypriot travellers abroad. The survey on education services covers all resident colleges/universities with non-resident students; the total number of students per country is multiplied by the average cost of studies. LV Data on travel are obtained from the NSI on persons entering and leaving Latvia. State joint stock company Riga International Airport conducts random surveys of travellers on a permanent basis; travellers are surveyed at other border checkpoints four times a year, thus providing information on non-resident spending in Latvia and resident spending abroad. The number of travellers crossing the state border at border checkpoints with Russia and Belarus, as well as railway, sea and airport checkpoints, is provided by the state border guard of Latvia. LT Travel credit/debits consist of various data sources. Travel credits are derived from the number of travellers arriving at frontiers (state border guard service data) combined with NSI data (statistical survey on inbound tourism, statistical survey on visitor flows at border crossing points, statistical survey on tourism enterprises and statistical survey on accommodation services), multiplied by average expenditure per person (statistical survey on inbound tourism and statistical survey on visitor flows at border crossing points). Travel debits are compiled using the number of Lithuanian travellers returning from abroad (NSI’s survey on outbound tourism) combined with NSI’s survey on tourism enterprises, multiplied by average expenditure per person (NSI’s survey on visitor flows at border crossing points). LU Sales (including fuel and tobacco) to non-resident commuters are considered services in business travel (credit). A mix of basic information (administrative sources, regular surveys and accommodation statistics) is used to compile travel services. Travel debits are partially based on a quarterly survey and expenditures by residents paid through debit/credit cards. Education-related travel data are based on monthly per capita estimates by country. HU Travel credits/debits are estimated by the NSI on the basis of administrative sources (number of travellers crossing non-Schengen borders, as well as illegal activities) and surveys (number of travellers crossing Schengen borders and per capita traveller spend). MT Gross earnings from tourism and gross expenditure by residents travelling abroad are derived from monthly frontier surveys carried out by the population and tourism statistics unit of the NSI. NL External sources of health-related expenditures (the Care Institute Netherlands), education-related expenditures (travel information provided by Nuffic), expenditures during holidays (continuous holiday survey (CVO) conducted by NBTC-NIPO Research, sample data from accommodation statistics (SLA survey conducted by Statistics Netherlands) and information on inbound one-day trips from NBTC), border/seasonal/short-term workers (information from the Migrants Monitor 2014-2015 compiled by Statistics Netherlands and multiple external sources) and expenditures during business trips (sample data from accommodation statistics, as well as household survey (continuous business travel survey) conducted by NBTC-NIPO Research). AT Due to the special nature of travel transactions (mode 2, not directly observable and mainly part of household consumption), data are estimated by means of a so-called hybrid compilation system, i.e. making utmost use of existing statistical and administrative data. For exports, the compilation is mainly based on tourism statistics (overnight stays), which are complemented by information from business and price statistics, as well as the ECB’s payment statistics. Additional data sources for transactions of students, cross-border workers and private room rentals are also used (Erasmus statistics, social security system and income tax system). For imports, a household survey is conducted by the NSI, and the results are complemented by information from mobile positioning data and payment statistics. Additional statistical and administrative data sources are used to capture specific transactions, e.g. students, cross-border workers and car imports. PL For travel items, two separate surveys are conducted. The first is a household survey (debit side), and the second is foreigner outflows from Poland (credit). The surveys are conducted jointly by the NSI, NCB and Ministry of Tourism. The surveys cover expenditures made by tourists and one-day travellers. Estimates of expenditures by seasonal and border workers are based on surveys of Polish short-term workers abroad and short-term non-residents working in Poland. Travel estimates are supplemented by illegal transactions estimated by the NSI. PT Travel estimates are based on a breakdown of accommodation and other expenses. The breakdown is performed for debits and credits. For accommodations, the estimate is based on the results of the 2016 international tourism survey, extrapolated from monthly data published by the NSI on tourist expenditures (credit side) and bank card payment data (debit side). For other expenditures, the estimate relies on means of payment used to make these expenses, broken down into three components: payments with cards; cash withdrawals with cards; an estimate of cash use. RO The main data source for travel is the monthly banking reports on credit/debit card transactions of non-residents in Romania (credit) and residents abroad (debit). Specific ratios are applied to these values. Other additional data sources used in the compilation and validation of travel services are data collected from foreign exchange bureaus, quarterly surveys on international trade in services and the NSI’s surveys on travel services. The breakdown by business and personal travel (further broken down into health, education and other) is performed by applying ratios to the total value of travel export. The ratios are estimated based on the quarterly survey on tourism expenditure of non-residents , as conducted by the NSI. Acquisition of goods and services by border, seasonal and other short-term workers is derived from the compensation-of-employees item by using a mathematical algorithm. SI The NCB is responsible for compiling the travel item, in cooperation with the NSI. For export of travel, the following elements are used: the survey on foreign tourists is used to estimate the primary aim of travel (business travel, health care, education and other) and expenditures by each of these types. The survey on foreign travellers is used to estimate the structure of travellers by same-day travellers and by transit travellers, as well as their respective expenditures;

arrivals and overnight stays of foreign tourists, broken down by country of residency (monthly administrative source), which is the basis for the number of tourists who stay more than one day;

number of border crossings (to define the population of foreigners entering Slovenia, NSI data from automatic counters and monthly data). Based on these data sources, the following six categories of data are calculated and broken down by country, using data from mobile phone operators: business travel;

health-related travel;

education;

other;

same-day travellers;

transit travellers. For travel debits, the following elements are used: the quarterly survey on travel of domestic citizens providing the value of expenditures of the domestic population travelling abroad (same-day trips and longer trips);

the amount spent on transportation to and from the foreign destination, which is then subtracted from total expenditures in order to avoid double-counting (since it is already included in transport services). Based on this survey, the following five categories of data are calculated and ultimately broken down by country, using data from mobile phone operators: business travel; health-related travel; education; other; same-day travellers. SK For travel, the source data are: the monthly survey of travellers at accommodation establishments and tourism providers (NSI);

monthly payment card data (banks and card issuers);

quarterly payment card data (geographical breakdown);

quarterly frontier surveys (NSI);

the annual survey of tourist intermediaries (NSI);

the annual household survey (NSI). In addition, the NSI incorporates illegal activities (namely, exports of prostitution services). FI The major source on the debit side (residents travelling abroad) is the monthly travel survey, in which 2,350 Finnish residents are interviewed. The survey is carried out as a mixed-mode data collection (web and telephone interview survey). Statistics Finland’s interviewers conduct telephone interviews. Based on the survey data, weights are compiled for every trip and the expenditure for each country is estimated. The main sources on the credit side (tourists in Finland) are accommodation data and the consumer price index (CPI). The border survey (discontinued in 2012) is still the basis for the credit side. Credit values are calculated using accommodation data and CPI data linked to the base values from 2012. In the future, we hope to launch border surveys again to obtain up-to-date figures on incoming travel. SE The use of Swedish credit cards abroad and foreign credit cards in Sweden is reported by credit card companies. Sales and purchases of banknotes and traveller’s cheques are reported by banks and other companies that trade in currencies with the general public.

2.3.4 Insurance and pension services and financial services

Table 13 Specific features and deviations Insurance and pension services Financial services EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Insurance and pension services are collected in the services survey. For registered insurance and reinsurance companies: exhaustive monthly or quarterly survey. For insurance brokers (if a company has full annual accounts available and more than ten employees): exhaustive monthly or quarterly survey. FISIM is computed by the national accounts unit of the NCB on the basis of interest matrices with information by counterpart sector (“who to whom”). Annual accounts of resident undertakings of collective investment are used by the national accounts unit of the NCB to compute an estimate of asset management costs (equivalent to the sum of the expenses not covered by commissions explicitly charged to shareholders), which are taken out of income and included in financial services. Other financial institutions (institutions for occupational retirement provision, collective investment undertakings, stockbroking firms and asset management companies) are targeted by an exhaustive monthly, quarterly or annual survey. BG Annual data are received by the NSI, and quarterly ITSS data are collected. Financial services without FISIM are collected in ITSS. FISIM is computed by the NSI’s national accounts unit. CZ Exports of life and non-life insurance services and exports/imports of reinsurance services are calculated by the NSI’s national accounts unit and imputed in b.o.p. by the NCB. The NSI does not provide standardised guarantee schemes, as their provision is assumed to be insignificant (result based on testing). The NCB collects and compiles data on financial services provided and acquired by the domestic banking sector. Monetary and financial statistics are the source of data. Commercial banks report fees charged for exports and imports either for their own financial transactions or on behalf of their clients. Margins on portfolio investment sales and purchases are obtained via direct security-by-security reporting of stocks using estimated selling and buying margins for the main financial markets. The calculation of FISIM exports and imports takes into account a calculated external reference interest rate as a ratio of interest received and paid by domestic commercial banks vis-à-vis foreign banks related to relevant stocks of deposits and loans. Accordingly, FISIM exports include the difference between the interest rate received by resident banks from loans extended to non-resident non-financial institutions and the calculated external reference interest rate;

the difference between the interest rate paid by domestic banks on deposits of non-resident non-financial institutions and the calculated external reference interest rate. For FISIM imports, the external reference interest rate is compared to: the interest rate paid by the government and other (non-financial) sectors on financial loans received from non-resident banks;

the interest rate received by resident non-financial institutions and households on deposits held with non-resident banks. The territorial allocation of FISIM exports/imports reflects the geographical structure of the underlying assets/liabilities. DK Premiums and claims are collected through direct reporting (ITSS survey of enterprises). Services are estimated as a percentage of premiums. For auxiliary services, direct reporting is used. Pension services do not exist. C.i.f./f.o.b. adjustments are applied to freight insurance. Financial enterprises report financial services to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authorities and are subsequently sent to the NSI. This covers both direct service fees and margins. FISIM is calculated as part of the national accounts and based on data collected for this purpose. DE Exports of insurance and pension services are estimated in close collaboration with the NSI on the basis of the production value of German insurers, as derived from annual data provided by the insurance supervisory authority. Monthly reported premium receipts are used to calculate the share of cross-border insurance services. Imports of insurance and pension services are calculated according to the method stated in BPM6 Section 10.114(b). The ratio of premiums to insurance services on the export side is used to calculate imports of insurance services. FISIM data are calculated by the NSI within the scope of national accounts. For details, see Destatis publication “Finanzserviceleistung, Indirekte Messung (FISIM)”. Fees related to the purchase or sale of securities (and not invoiced separately) are included in portfolio investment because they are reported as a lump sum together with the purchase price of the securities. EE Information on insurance services is obtained mainly from the various surveys of companies and insurance companies (including branches and insurance brokers). Respondents report premiums and claims. For transactions of residents with non-resident insurance firms, a simplified approach is used allocating a pre-defined share of services to premiums. Non-resident transactions with resident firms are estimated using the ratios calculated from annual total insurance sector data. The assumption is that non-residents behave similarly to the sector as a whole. Aggregated reports on profits/losses and balance sheets are used, as is previously calculated information from the NSI on insurance services, as well as reinsurance and its components. This information is used to estimate the ratios of services to gross premiums, and premium supplements to gross premiums. Life and non-life insurance and reinsurance are calculated separately. Cross-border provision of pension and standardised guarantee services is assumed to be insignificant and therefore not covered. In order to compile FISIM, the average interbank rate to be applied to stocks is derived using resident credit institutions’ stocks vis-à-vis non-resident financial intermediaries, differentiated by currency and by maturity. Each stock is multiplied by the corresponding contractual interest rate obtained in the same report. The amounts to be paid or received are then divided by the total stock. The resulting average weighted interbank rate is used as reference rate. The domestic subsector “Other financial intermediaries, except insurance corporations and pension funds” is not included in the calculation of the external reference rate, as it has a very negligible impact on the reference rate. IE See “Financial services”. Quarterly surveys of financial services companies are very comprehensive and designed to collect information relevant to b.o.p./i.i.p. compilation for wider national and financial account purposes. The surveys are customised for the main types of financial services activity, namely: collective investment schemes (including money market funds); insurance (differentiating between life and non-life enterprises) and reinsurance; stand-alone treasury activity; banking, asset financing, securities trading, and agency and captive treasury activities; Irish investment managers and stockbrokers. Larger companies are required to provide the relevant information each quarter whereas smaller ones file annual returns. Administration and management companies, as well as custodians and trustee companies, are also included; the principal b.o.p./i.i.p. interest in these latter “service provider” companies concerns transactions in service fees although full b.o.p./i.i.p. details are required. The system is designed to ensure complete coverage of all financial services activities over the full year. The various surveys are survey of non-life insurance/reinsurance (quarterly and annual);

survey of life insurance/reinsurance (quarterly and annual);

survey of stand-alone treasury (quarterly and annual);

survey of banks, asset finance and securities trading companies, agency and captive treasury companies and other related financial services companies (quarterly and annual). Respondents: administrative or management companies that provide financial services to collective investment schemes, captive investment (including insurance/reinsurance) companies and agency and captive treasury companies. Stand-alone companies (e.g. banks and treasury companies) are also covered. GR Insurance and pension services are compiled on a cash basis using monthly data from direct reporting and the ITRS. Explicitly charged financial services are compiled using monthly data collection from the direct reporting system and the ITRS. Estimates for FISIM are included in b.o.p data from 2021 onwards. They have been developed in cooperation with the NSI. ES The quarterly survey on international trade in services and other transactions (ITSS) carried out by the NSI provides data on premiums and claims. Estimates made by the NSI within the scope of national accounts include the ratio applied to declared gross premiums to obtain insurance services. Until 2022, the ITSS sample design mainly rlelies on the NCB’s foreign credits and debits provided by PSPs. From 2023 onwards, the population framework is based on recapitulative statements of intra EU services operations compiled by the Tax Agency (VIES), The sample is stratified according to NACE, size (employment and VIES statements) and ownership. The INE’s NBR is used for stratification.Estimate of transactions correspond to units not included in the population framework of the ITSS (transactions below the €50,000 threshold). The ITSS provides data on services explicitly charged. FISIM data are estimated by the NCB as the difference between reference rates applied to financial intermediaries and rates applied to consumers. The reference rates are calculated as the ratio of: the sum of interests on loans and deposits of resident FIs with non-resident FIs;

the sum of the stocks on loans and deposits of resident FIs with non-resident FIs. Estimate of transactions corresponding to units not included in the population framework of the ITSS (transactions below the €50,000 threshold). FR Survey data are supplemented by data from the statement of technical reserves of insurance corporations: resident insurance and reinsurance corporations that are full direct reporters disclose the technical reserves shown on their balance sheets to cover their contractual liabilities vis-à-vis non-residents. These amounts are broken down by type of insurance, country and nature of the reserves (“premiums” or “claims payable”). Estimates of the investment income earned on technical reserves are also disclosed. The filings are made quarterly. Methodological work is under way to use collected data more comprehensively. Explicitly charged financial services are collected from financial intermediaries monthly (for the 30 largest declarants) and annually (for the 1,500 others). Cross-border transactions are identified by their economic purpose. Data collection covers the economic nature of the transaction, counterparty country and transaction currency. FISIM is estimated using the reference rate calculated by national accounts compilers. HR Monthly survey: the sample is revised quarterly. IT The NSI’s annual survey on the balance sheet and profit/loss accounts of Italian insurance companies provides the NCB with an estimate of the premium supplement and service charge coefficients, separately for life and for other insurance services. The coefficients are estimated only on the credit side; they are applied to the debit side on data collected from the quarterly survey of non-financial corporations. For life and other insurance, estimated service charge coefficients are applied to premiums reported directly. For freight insurance, the service charge coefficients are applied to the premiums estimated in coherence with the c.i.f./f.o.b. conversion method. For explicitly charged financial services on the debit side, data reported directly are complemented by an estimate of commissions that are paid by residents for managing mutual funds and that are hidden in the value of the mutual fund share. FISIM is calculated using the monthly report from resident MFIs on loan and deposit positions vis-à-vis non-resident counterparts (indicating currency and sector), as well as their quarterly report on interests paid to, and received by, central banks, other MFIs and other sectors. The reference rate is computed as a weighted average of interbank rates on loans and deposits between resident MFIs and non-resident financial intermediaries, mainly related to financial operations denominated in euro and US dollars; based on this evidence, two reference rates are computed (in euro and US dollars). Interbank FISIM is included in the estimate. CY The quarterly survey on insurance services covers all data included in the technical account for the life and non-life insurance business in the income and expenditure statement of insurance brokers, as well as data on investment activities of insurance companies. Data for financial services are derived from ITSS and the quarterly profit/loss statement. Data on the income of financial SPEs and FISIM are calculated by the NSI. SPEs pay fees to local lawyers, auditors and consultants (for services acquired by them), and they usually charge a fee to their parent companies. If SPEs do not charge an explicit fee, a fee equal to the cost is imputed. Given this treatment and the fact that their output should, by definition, be the sum of their costs, their revenue to be reported in financial services is estimated indirectly based on the turnover of resident services providers. LV In addition to the quarterly survey on services, the financial and capital market commission provides data on disbursed direct insurance/reinsurance premiums and claims. MFIs’ monthly balance sheet data and treasury data on government accounts abroad are used. Margins are calculated. LT Insurance and pension services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. The NCB makes some adjustments for freight. Freight transportation costs are added to transportation services imports, while freight insurance expenses (which are deducted) are included with insurance services imports. Financial services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. MFIs provide their quarterly reports (including data on services), and EMI provides quarterly financial services data directly to the NCB, additionally the NCB reports own financial services. The NCB provides the stocks of loans and deposits, as well as interest flows of non-financial corporations, financial corporations, general government and the household sector, to the NSI, which is responsible for the calculation of the total FISIM. The NSI forwards this figure to the NCB for inclusion in the b.o.p. LU Insurance services are based on data from the national supervisory authority. Data on individual companies make it possible to estimate services by type of insurance. This output of insurance is allocated to policyholders in proportion to gross premiums earned. Important transactions (e.g. cross-border insurance payments related to a satellite launch) are treated on an individual basis. In Luxembourg most of the international trade in financial services (other than FISIM) is linked to the resident investment fund industry. Fees for management and administration are implicitly charged to investors. As the residence of holders of these portfolio investment liabilities is not known, the breakdown by country is based on the annual report of the supervisory authority (Commission de surveillance du secteur financier), which includes a list of the main countries in which units or shares of the UCI are marketed, along with an estimate of the percentage of shares or units invested in each country. On the other hand, resident management companies pay financial services to non-resident sub-managers, advisers and distributors; otherwise, large portions of the fees previously received implicitly from investors retrocede to non-resident promoters’. The corresponding geographical breakdown is based on the residence of investment managers and advisers. This information is obtained either from the funds’ annual reports or from prospectuses. In terms of FISIM, source data originate from the Bank of International Settlements and the NCB and are compiled by the national account unit of the NSI. HU Data collected through direct surveys and then grossed up by the NSI. Monthly MFI balance sheet statistics.

FISIM is estimated by the NSI, using loan and deposit positions and related income flows collected and compiled by the NCB. The country and instrument breakdowns of FISIM are estimated by the NCB. No FISIM is recorded on the NCB’s transactions, on interbank transactions or for entities in FDI relationships. MT Data are collected through separate surveys for the financial sector and the non-financial sector. Data for financial services are collected from the financial sector such as MFIs, insurance companies, investment funds and other financial institutions, as well as from the non-financial sector. NL Exports of insurance services are based on information on the production of insurance services and insurance premiums received by Dutch insurance companies from resident versus non-resident policyholders. See GNI Inventory 2015 the Netherlands (Section 3.18) for more detailed information. For imports of insurance services, information is available from the ITSS survey on premiums paid by Dutch companies to foreign insurance companies. Imports of insurance services are calculated on the assumption that the ratio of service to premium as calculated for Dutch insurance companies is also valid for foreign insurance companies. Data collected by the NSI through the ITSS survey are supplemented by estimates for FISIM, margins and fund fees. Data on FISIM, as a component of financial services, are compiled by the national accounts in keeping with international guidelines. The geographical distribution of FISIM is based on the geography of the deposit and loan stocks, reference sectors S122 and S125 for exports and all counterpart sectors for imports. Estimates of margins on buying and selling transactions (part of SG1) are based on quarterly direct reporting of transactions data. Estimates of investment funds’ fees (part of SG1) are based on reported positions and public information on fees. AT The NCB conducts a quarterly survey covering the financial sector, mainly banks and insurance companies. In addition, the NCB makes use of administrative data from the financial market authority on insurance services exports in particular. Quarterly data on premiums and claims from insurance services exports in all direct insurance divisions, as well as from reinsurance, are reported to the NCB. Annual data include financial claims and liabilities from insurance transactions and insurance technical reserves. The financial market authority also gathers mirror data from other EU countries on insurance services imports. Although the data become available with a time lag, they are especially important for calculating life insurance imports by households. FISIM is calculated by the NSI within the scope of the national accounts, using detailed information on deposit and loan stocks for all sectors from the NCB. Data on interest rates for financial and non-financial corporations, as well as households, are taken from the monthly monetary and interest rate statistics compiled by the NCB. PL Estimates are based on several data sources. Claims and premiums are reported in the ITSS survey conducted jointly by the NSI and NCB. Further input such as insurance reserves, premium supplements and others come from the financial supervisory authority. Part of the insurance services’ value is estimated in the c.i.f./f.o.b. adjustment procedure. Explicitly charged financial services and other financial services are obtained from the ITSS survey conducted jointly by the NSI and NCB. To determine FISIM imports and exports, the external reference rate is calculated as the ratio of accrued interest on loans plus accrued interest on deposits between resident financial institutions and non-resident financial institutions to the stock of loans plus the stock of deposits between resident financial institutions and non-resident financial institutions. The external reference rate is calculated on a quarterly basis, broken down by currency (the Polish zloty and other currencies). Exports and imports of FISIM are calculated separately for each country. PT Non-life insurance premiums are split into service and transfer components. Data on life premiums and pension funds are also split into services and other investments. Estimates are included in the service component of insurance to value imports on an f.o.b. basis. Explicitly charged financial services and other financial services are obtained via direct reporting. FISIM is calculated by the NSI, using data on financial stocks and interest rates for all institutional sectors of the economy. RO Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB and accompanied by direct reporting of resident banks for insurance premiums and claims in relation to non-residents, performed on their own account. Statistical modelling is used to estimate the value of insurance (segmented into life and non-life reinsurance) and pension services, based on the collected data on premiums and claims. Data are not adjusted for claim volatility. Direct reporting of resident banks concerning financial services explicitly charged, performed on their own account. Statistical modelling is used to estimate financial intermediation services indirectly measured (FISIM). Calculations for FISIM are performed using different maturities (short-term and long-term) and different currencies (national currency, euro and others). The reference rate used is the average interbank rate applied to the stocks of loans and deposits between resident and non-resident financial intermediaries. SI The NCB collects insurance and pension services on the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of data on companies' annual reports delivered to AJPES. Grossing up procedures for total population and non-response estimates are included. The NCB collects financial services in the monthly BST report. The population is determined on the basis of data on companies' annual reports delivered to AJPES. Grossing up procedures for total population and non-response estimates are included. FISIM is calculated by the NSI on a quarterly basis. The monthly allocation and country breakdown are performed by the NCB according to the corresponding principal amount. SK In addition to the quarterly ITSS survey, an insurance scheme is calculated from balance sheets of insurance companies for different types of insurance (life and non-life reinsurance) and adjusted for claim volatility. The calculation of exports and imports of FISIM takes into account the calculated external reference interest rate as a ratio of interest received and paid by domestic commercial banks vis-à-vis foreign banks in relation to relevant stocks of deposits and loans. The territorial allocation of exports and imports of FISIM reflects the geographical structure of the underlying assets and liabilities. FI Insurance services are based on a survey of resident insurance enterprises carried out by the financial supervisory authority. Bank reports used for the FISIM calculation are collected from all resident credit institutions by the financial supervisory authority. Exports and imports of FISIM are allocated in proportion to country in stocks of corresponding loans/deposits for each resident sector. To calculate imports of FISIM, stock and flow data from i.i.p. are also used. SE Pensions and insurance data are collected in the monthly survey on other investments. Interest rates regarding the non-financial sector and monetary financial institutions are collected on a quarterly and monthly basis respectively. FISIM is estimated in cooperation with national accounts on a quarterly basis. The model relates the collected interests to current market interests. Sector and duration are taken into consideration. Prior to the implementation of security-by-security reporting, margins on buying and selling transactions were estimated using a percentage standard amount reflecting the level of service and applied to gross transactions in securities. Security-by-security reporting has been implemented, but there is development work needed regarding financial services. Standard amounts will continue to be used until a new estimation model is implemented.

2.3.5 Charges for the use of intellectual property (n.i.e.) and telecommunications, computer and information services

Table 14 Specific features and deviations Charges for use of intellectual property (n.i.e.) Telecommunications, computer and information services EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Data on charges for use of intellectual property are collected by the NCB via direct reporting and supplemented by mirror data from EU institutions’ b.o.p. Data on telecommunications, computer and information services are collected by the NCB via direct reporting and supplemented by mirror data from EU institutions’ b.o.p. BG Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Monthly estimates are based on historic data. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Monthly estimates are based on historic data. CZ Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. DK Data (ITSS) are reported directly. Data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by additional data from tax authorities on imports by private consumers. DE Data on charges for the use of intellectual property are collected by the NCB via monthly direct reports. Data on charges for telecommunications, computer and information services are collected by the NCB via monthly direct reports. EE Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI and supplemented by ITRS data. Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI and supplemented by ITRS and OSS scheme data (VAT on digital services). IE For the most part, these data are collected from large multi-national firms in the survey of manufacturing and non-financial services companies (BOP40). A minor amount is collected from the government under the heading “foreign receipts from patents credits”. These data are collected across a variety of survey forms, split by sector. The bulk is collected from non-financial corporations (S11) that are directly involved in the export of this service. Further data are collected in the survey of manufacturing and non-financial services companies (BOP40). The import or domestic purchase of these services is also collected on the following surveys: BOP40 (S11), BOP42 and BOP43 for non-life and life insurance firms (S128), BOP45 for asset finance companies, securities trading, captive treasury and aircraft leasing firms and from the Central Bank of Ireland’s survey of credit institutions return (S122). Communications covers postal and courier services, as well as telecommunications services. Postal and courier services include the pick-up, transport and delivery of letters, postcards, printed matter, parcels and packages. Telecommunications services include the transmission of sound, images and other information by telephone, radio and television broadcasting, electronic mail, facsimile services and satellite delivery. Also included are cellular telephone and internet access services. Details of expenditures by resident enterprises on services purchased from non-residents are obtained from the b.o.p. surveys of these enterprises. Information on receipts from non-residents in respect of their purchases of Irish-produced communications services is obtained from resident service providers. GR Data on charges for the use of intellectual property are compiled using monthly data collections from the direct reporting system and ITRS. Telecommunications, computer and information services are compiled using monthly data collections from the direct reporting system and ITRS. ES Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. FR HR IT Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. VAT data (one-stop shop) are an additional source for estimating services purchased by the household sector. CY Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by credit card data (for the payment side). LV Data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB. This item combines non-bank external payment data reported to the NCB, ITSS (NCB), MFI statistics (NCB). LT Charges for the use of intellectual property (n.i.e.) are included in quarterly report on corporate financial-commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06) collected by the NSI.

MFI and NCB quarterly data. Telecommunications, computer, and information services are included in quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06) collected by the NSI; further sources are one-stop-shop data (MOSS) received from the NSI.

MFI and NCB quarterly data. LU The NSI’s monthly and annual direct reporting system is used to compile services linked to the use of intellectual property. The NSI’s monthly and annual direct reporting system is used to compile telecommunications, computer and information services. HU Data (ITSS) directly reported to the NSI are complemented by data collected on specific transactions (sales/purchases of ownership rights) by the NCB. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. MT Survey data are collected by the NSI. Data for telecommunications, computer and information services are collected from various returns/schedules from the financial sector and surveys from the non-financial sector. NL Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI. Data (ITSS) are collected by the NSI. AT Data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by information from MOSS.[13] Data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by information from MOSS. PL Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected jointly by the NSI and NCB. Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected jointly by the NSI and NCB. Additionally, data from VAT MOSS (from the Ministry of Finance) are used for computer services. PT Item is compiled based on data reported directly to the NCB. Item is compiled based on data reported directly to the NCB. RO Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB and complemented by direct reporting of resident banks for international services transactions on their own account. Quarterly data (ITSS) are collected by the NCB and complemented by direct reporting of resident banks for international services transactions on their own account. SI Monthly data from the BST report are collected by the NCB. Monthly data from the BST report are collected by the NCB. SK Data are compiled from quarterly surveys on external trade in services. Data from quarterly surveys on external trade in services are complemented by information from MOSS. FI SE Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Credit/debit card data are used as a complement to cover household transactions.

2.3.6 Other business services, personal, cultural and recreational services and government goods and services (n.i.e.)

Table 15 Specific features and deviations Other business services Personal, cultural and recreational services Government goods and services

(n.i.e) EA Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. Addition of euro area country data (incl. ECB, ESM, and EFSF) vis-à-vis extra euro area counterparts. BE Data on other business services are collected by the NCB via direct reporting and supplemented by mirror data from EU institutions’ b.o.p. Export estimates of administrator services and services supplied by the ancillary corporations to their parent office are added. Data on personal, cultural and recreational services are collected by the NCB via direct reporting and supplemented by mirror data from EU institutions’ b.o.p.. Import estimates of prostitution services are included in this category. Data on government imports/exports of services are collected by the NCB via direct reporting and supplemented by information from NATO. BG Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Monthly estimates are based on historic data. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Monthly estimates are based on historic data. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Monthly estimates are based on historic data. CZ Quarterly data are reported directly to the NSI. Quarterly data are reported directly to the NSI. Quarterly data are reported directly to the NSI. DK Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by data from tax authorities on private-consumer imports (streaming and gambling). Import data are estimated by using information from public finances. Export data are based on the NSI’s special survey on the number of employees at embassies and international organisations in Denmark, combined with roughly estimated expenditure. DE Monthly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Monthly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Transfers of funds to German embassies abroad, as reported by the Department for Foreign Affairs, are used as a proxy for their purchases from non-residents. Private consumption data for German military bases abroad are compiled analogously based on information from the Federal Ministry of Defence. Additionally, the government supply of licences/permits and other governmental fees (n.i.e) is covered by the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system. For credits, private consumption data for military bases in Germany are estimated (per country) using average per capita income, a consumption rate and the number of soldiers stationed in Germany. Additionally, information from the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system is used for this position. Furthermore, information on expenditures of foreign embassies located in Germany originates from the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system. Estimates that differentiate material costs (included in services) from personnel costs (included in primary income) are also part of this position. For international organisations (e.g. ECB and ESA), an analogue estimation is established based on their annual reports. Lastly, the government supply of licences/permits and other governmental fees (n.i.e) are obtained from the NCB’s monthly direct reporting system, as are costs for collecting customs duties. EE Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI and supplemented by ITRS data and administrative records. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI and supplemented by ITRS data and administrative records. The data are taken from the general government’s system of accounts. IE These data are collected across a variety of survey forms, classified by sector. The bulk is collected from firms (S11) directly involved in the export of this service, with data also collected through the survey of manufacturing and non-financial services companies (BOP40). The import or domestic purchase of these services is also collected through the following surveys: BOP40 (S11), BOP42 and BOP43 for non-life and life insurance firms (S128), BOP44 for stand-alone treasuries, BOP45 for asset finance companies, securities trading, captive treasury and aircraft leasing firms and from the Central Bank of Ireland’s survey of credit institutions return (S122). Personal, cultural and recreational services cover audio/visual and related services, as well as other personal, cultural and recreational services. Included are services and associated fees related to the production of motion pictures, radio and television programmes (live or recorded) and musical recordings and performances. Fees for distribution rights (for television, radio and film) are also included. Excluded are purchases and sales of films, television and radio programmes, recorded music, musical compositions and manuscripts, as well as the rights to these. The estimates included are based on information obtained from a number of sources, e.g. data provided by representative and industry bodies, as well as media reports and articles. As described above under the heading “royalties and licence fees”, the current treatment of royalty receivables and payables mainly in connection with film distribution and musical recordings and performances deviates from international standards. These amounts are excluded from royalties and licence fees; they are included under personal, cultural and recreational services. Government services include the value of expenditure abroad (i.e. imports) by Irish embassies, consulates and military units (e.g. associated with UN peace-keeping engagements) among residents of economies in which the embassies, consulates and military units are located; receipts by Irish residents from foreign embassies and consulates located in Ireland are correspondingly included (as exports). Constituting a general exclusion under international standards, transactions by embassies, consulates and the like, as well as their staff, among residents of the home economies of the embassies, consulates, etc. are not recorded in international services transactions (or in balance of payments) statistics. The data are obtained from government departments and from embassies and consulates located in Ireland. GR Other business services are compiled through monthly data collection from the direct reporting system and the ITRS. Personal, cultural and recreational services are compiled through monthly data collection from the direct reporting system and the ITRS. Government goods and services are compiled through monthly data collection from the ITRS. ES This item also includes data collected by the Spanish Treasury on government services receipts (20% of the payments to the EU for “traditional own resources”), on account of services rendered by the Spanish government to the EU for collection of these funds. FR Data received from public administration HR IT Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. Quarterly data (ITSS/TTN questionnaire) are reported directly. CY Data (ITSS) are reported directly. Data (ITSS) are reported directly. Moreover, illegal activities and e-gambling are also incorporated following the adoption of relevant estimates made by the NSI. The main source of information for this type of service is the Treasury of Cyprus. Additionally, the NCB, which acts as banker to the government, provides information on government transactions. LV This item combines non-bank external payment data (NCB), the survey on services (NCB) and MFI statistics (NCB). Non-bank external payment data (NCB) and the survey on services (NCB). Aggregates are based on: data on revenue and expenditure of Latvia’s embassies, representative offices and consulates (Ministry of Foreign Affairs);

data on VAT repaid to foreign embassies, representative offices and consulates (state revenue service);

data on contributions to the EU budget (Ministry of Finance). LT Other business services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. Additionally, one-stop-shop data received from NSI, MFI and NCB quarterly data are incorporated. Personal, cultural and recreational services are included in the quarterly report on corporate financial (commercial) activities with non-residents (F-06), as collected by the NSI. Additionally, one-stop-shop data received from NSI, MFI and NCB quarterly data are incorporated. Data are based on information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: on expenditure of Lithuania’s embassies abroad;

on salaries paid to Lithuanian employees working abroad;

on technical assistance provided by non-residents. Another source is quarterly VAT refunds to embassies and international organisations from the Ministry of Finance. LU Monthly and annual data (ITSS) are directly reported to, and compiled by, the NSI. Monthly and annual data (ITSS) are directly reported to, and compiled by, the NSI. Monthly direct reporting of the general government. HU Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI and complemented by data collected on specific transactions (sales/purchases of ownership rights) by the NCB. Data are collected through direct surveys and data reports by tax authorities and then grossed up by the NSI. MT Data for other business services are collected through schedules (returns) submitted by the financial sector and surveys from the non-financial sector. Personal, cultural and recreational services are compiled by the NSI through surveys. Government goods are featured in the trade in goods statistics whereas service data are collected through surveys with government institutions. NL Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NSI. Based on data on perception costs, which the Dutch government obtains for collecting European customs and agricultural levies, as well as data on spending by international organisations in the Netherlands. AT Data are mainly gathered through the general service surveys. Respondents are urged to assign transactions to specific services items. Data from the general services survey in the non-financial sector are complemented by information from MOSS and the national accounts. Information is gathered from the federal financial statement. PL Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected directly and jointly by the NSI and NCB. Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected directly and jointly by the NSI and NCB. Additionally, the item consists of illegal economic transactions adjustment as estimated by the NSI. Quarterly and annual data (ITSS) are collected directly and jointly by the NSI and NCB. This item includes costs associated with the collection of traditional own resources, mainly from customs duties on imports from outside the EU and sugar levies (based on data from the Ministry of Finance). PT Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Item estimated through information on bank liquidations by embassies and consulates. RO Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly to the NCB. The sample of ITS surveys includes the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence. SI Monthly data from BST survey. Grossing up procedures in place to cover whole population. Monthly data form BST survey. Grossing up procedures in place to cover whole population. Government services reported on BST survey by government institutions. In addition, consumption of foreign embassies in Slovenia is calculated form tax data obtained from Tax Authority. SK Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly and include a detailed structure of other business services items. Quarterly data (ITSS) are reported directly. Information on government services is received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance. This item includes costs associated with the collection of traditional own resources, mainly from customs duties on imports from outside the EU, as well as sugar levies. FI Data (ITSS) are reported directly. SE Data (ITSS) are reported directly. Credit/debit card data are used as a complement to cover household transactions. Data (ITSS) are reported directly. Credit/debit card data are used as a complement to cover household transactions. Data (ITSS) are reported directly and complemented by administrative data reported by Swedish governmental entities to the National Financial Management Authority.

Primary income is the return that accrues to institutional units for their contribution to the production process, either for providing labour or for providing financial assets and renting natural resources to non-resident institutional units. It therefore comprises compensation of employees, investment income and other primary income.

3.1 Compensation of employees

(As of October 2023)

3.1.1 Methodology

Compensation of employees is the total remuneration, in cash or in kind, payable by resident/non-resident employers (the producing units) to non-resident/resident employees in return for work. This includes the contributions paid by employers, on behalf of employees, to social security schemes or to private insurance or pension funds to secure benefits for employees. It is important to establish whether an employer-employee relationship exists; if not, the payment constitutes a purchase of services.

3.1.2 Sources

Administrative sources such as social security agency records from border countries, aggregated income statements from private individuals with country breakdown, and tax declarations are very common for the exports in this category. For the imports, administrative sources include information on authorisation and employment contract data, social security information, and wages. EU institutions, embassies and other international organisations voluntarily report data to cover staff who are resident in the country where the institution is located.

Surveys are also frequently used sources. These include the International Trade in Services Survey (ITSS), International Tourism Survey (ITS), Labour Force Surveys, and surveys of national workers abroad.

Mirror data are normally used by countries that have established data sharing and cooperation, along with strong commuting links.

Finally, some countries still use an international transactions reporting system (ITRS), usually as a complementary source, while others maintain a system of direct reporting by corporations.

Table 16 Specific features Administrative sources Surveys Mirror data Other EA ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. Euro area country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline on External Statistics. BE The main sources are: National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (INAMI - NIHDI);

Federal Public Service Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation;

National Social Security Office (NSSO);

Annual accounts of some large international institutions;

Brussels Institute of Statistics and Analysis (BISA). International Trade in Services Survey (ITSS). B.o.p. of the EU institutions and Luxembourg. National accounts of neighbouring countries. BG National Revenue Agency for debit side. Estimation model based on border surveys for credit side. CZ Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs. Czech Statistical Office’s (NSI) data on wages, salaries, remittances, taxes and social security schemes. NSI’s data, based on a model that combines results from the quarterly Labour Force Sample Survey, administrative sources and data estimates. DK Automated system hosted by the Danish eIndkomst (eIncome) register on an individual level, e.g. possible to allocate income to non-resident by country. DE The main sources are: Employment statistics of the Federal Employment Agency, based on social security data;

Data on foreign military forces from the Ministry of Finance;

Deutsche Bundesbank for mirror data. Belgium, Denmark, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland. OECD, Eurostat database, federal budget plan, education statistics for students abroad, annual reports of ECB and international organisations. EE Tax and Customs Board data, public sector financial statements database for embassies. Statistics Estonia’s Labour Force Survey. ITRS. IE The main sources are: earnings by students abroad;

Irish residents working in Northern Ireland;

Northern Irish employees working in Ireland;

earnings of workers abroad;

social contributions;

earnings of embassy employees and other government employees. Estimation of household income using: census;

Quarterly National Household Survey (QNHS);

EU Statistics on Income and Living Conditions (EU-SILC);

earnings data.

All firms surveyed are required to provide details of compensation of employees by geography. GR Data on compensation of employees are compiled using a monthly collection from the ITRS. ES For non-EU/ European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries (debit): authorisation and employment contract data from Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration. For local staff hired in extraterritorial enclaves: direct reporting by the Government of Spain. For residents working for establishments abroad (credit): National Statistics Institute’s Labour Force Survey. For non-residents from EU/EFTA countries who enter the country for business purposes (debit): tourist surveys. Mirror data (credit) on average wages in counterpart countries from national accounts data. Average remuneration data (debit): Spanish National Accounts broken down by activity sector. Minimum wages are also taken. FR Social security administration. Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland HR For compensation of employees paid to non-residents (import): ITSS. For institutions not included in the ITSS sample: separate survey on income paid to non-residents. On the revenues side, estimates use a model based on the aggregate data of banks on inflows of resident natural persons from non-residents. IT International organisations (e.g. headquarters of Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome). For the estimation of the number of seasonal and frontier workers from other countries: ITS. Principality of Monaco, Republic of San Marino, Switzerland, Vatican City. Direct reporting (Transazioni Trimestrali Non Finanziarie, TTN – quarterly survey for non-financial transactions) collects compensation of employees paid by resident companies. Immigration Quota Decree (Ministry of the Interior), concerning the number of non-EU seasonal workers employed in the agriculture and tourism sectors. Additional information from the OECD. CY Gross figures on compensation of employees are collected through the quarterly “Services” survey. Estimations are made to capture the wages and salaries of foreign students in Cyprus and of Cypriot students abroad. LV State Revenue Service data on social security contributions for foreign embassies. Ministry of Foreign Affairs data on revenue and expenditure of Republic of Latvia embassies. Monthly report on natural person job contracts for working abroad (5-MB). Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia’s quarterly report on labour. Estimated average revenues of Latvia’s employees abroad Estimated average revenues of Latvia’s sportspeople abroad and of non-resident sportspeople in Latvia. Aggregated data on compensation of employees received by Latvia’s residents working in EU institutions (from Eurostat database). LT Social insurance contributions paid by foreign embassies to resident employees received from the State Social Insurance Fund Board under the Ministry of Social Security and Labour. Expenditure of Lithuania’s embassies abroad from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; quarterly reports from the Public Employment Service at the Ministry of Social Security and Labour on the number of work permits issued for up to one year. Quarterly reports of non-financial enterprises; monthly and quarterly reports from monetary financial institutions. The information on compensation of resident employees collected from the sources listed is cross-checked with the data on Lithuanian seasonal workers abroad using information in Statistics Lithuania’s Labour Force Survey, as well as with data on compensation of employees derived from those countries in which Lithuanians have found employment. LU The main sources are: Social security information (debits);

State accounts for embassies abroad;

Voluntary data from international institutions and embassies. National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies’ annual survey to international institutions. Belgium, Germany, France. Eurostat database for EU institutions in Luxembourg. HU Personal income tax. Central Statistical Office’s Labour Force Survey. MT Foreign embassies. Monthly and quarterly surveys for both the financial sector and the non-financial sector. NL Employees’ Register of the Employee Insurance Agency, available on a monthly basis (debit). Data are compiled by Statistics Netherlands and shared with the NCB. The growth of the total received by Dutch households (credit), as determined by the labour accounts of Statistics Netherlands, is used as a proxy to determine the growth received from abroad (debit). AT Social security system and income tax system. NSI Statistics Austria’s Labour Force Survey. Exchanged regularly with Austria’s neighbouring countries. ECB’s payment statistics. PL The main sources are: Statistics Poland’s data on the number of Polish migrants abroad;

Data of registrations in social security systems in Germany, Ireland and United Kingdom;

Data on salaries from the Eurostat database;

Number of work permits issued and number of employers’ declarations from the Ministry of Family and Social Policy;

Data on registrations of foreigners in the Polish social security system and their salaries;

Data on workers in international organisations (such as Frontex and NATO) and embassies. Credit side: Survey for Polish residents working abroad (Germany, Ireland, Norway, United Kingdom). Debit side: Survey for Ukrainian workers in Poland. PT Annual fiscal declarations of households on income received from abroad. Compensation of employees is compiled using direct reporting to Banco de Portugal from corporations and fiscal declarations of households. For income paid to non-residents, the estimate is based on direct reporting to Banco de Portugal by corporations. Compensation of employees includes an estimate of social security contributions and taxes on income and wealth. RO Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity – for the number of foreign workers in Romania with work contracts of less than one year, by country of origin, provided on a quarterly basis. Quarterly Household Labour Force Survey – AMIGO – conducted by the National Institute of Statistics, for the number of Romanians working abroad with work permits issued for less than one year, by country of destination. Quarterly ITS – for non-residents working for Romania’s embassies abroad. National Institute of Statistics estimations – for residents working for foreign embassies in Romania. Public databases (national statistical institutes, Eurostat, etc.) – for data on wages, taxes and social contributions, by country. SI Labour Office register (debit side), data provided by the NSI. NSI Labour Force Survey (credit side). Used in combination with the Labour Force Survey (credit side). SK Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family on the number of working non-residents in Slovakia with contracts of up to one year, based on the data on information cards and permits (debit side) provided by the NSI. The statistical survey on the number of residents working abroad with contracts of up to one year, broken down by country, which is part of the Labour Force Survey (credit side); data provided by the NSI. Comparison with b.o.p. data from the Eurostat database. FI Tax Administration to compile the figures. Tax information on wages paid by resident entities to non-resident employees and on wages received by residents from non-resident entities. SE Income statements from individuals reported to the Swedish Tax Agency

3.1.3 Compilation methods

The models used to estimate imports (residents in the rest of the world who obtain income in the compiler country) are based on the number of employees, average salary in the relevant economic sector and rates for taxation and social security contributions. The population data are obtained from various sources, depending on the country of origin of the workers: the International Trade in Services Survey (for workers coming from other EU and EFTA countries), or the number of work permits issued by the ministry of migration/labour in the case of workers who need special permission to work in the EU. The social security administration may be also a useful source for the number of non-resident employees.

Imports may also be recorded directly by companies and complemented by general government reporting on remuneration paid to local (non-resident) staff hired in embassies abroad.

Export models (residents who obtain income abroad) are based on an estimation of the number of employees per foreign country multiplied by the average salary in the relevant country and economic sector (if available), including taxation and social security contributions. The number of border workers can usually be obtained from the compiler country’s own social security agency or that of the partner country, or from data on the number of work permits issued. It can also be estimated using, for example, data from International Tourism Surveys where travellers for business purposes are identified or from Labour Force Surveys. Some models use banking reporting, with payments to individuals from non-residents, or direct reporting if the subject of the payments is identified.

Credits are complemented by data collected from international organisations located in the country as well as embassies that hire resident workers.

Partner/mirror data can also be added for border workers in some circumstances, when there is a relevant link with the partner country. Mirror data are sometimes used to assess and correct structural under/over-estimation.

Estimates of non-registered workers employed, for example, in construction services, agriculture and the tourism sector are also produced for countries where this phenomenon is relevant. The seasonality of certain work is considered in this type of estimation.

Specific features

The majority of the countries use mixed approach of data estimation and a data collection to compile this item. For Croatia, Hungary, and Austria the item is calculated based on data estimations. For Denmark and Greece, the item is calculated based on data collection, including ITRS.

In Finland, Tax Administration information classifies as residents, foreign employees, and vice versa, after six months. A correction of 50% is therefore made to account for foreign employment lasting 6 to 12 months.

3.2 Investment income

(As of October 2023)

3.2.1 Methodology

Investment income is derived from a resident’s ownership of a financial asset issued by a non-resident (credit) or, conversely, from a non-resident’s ownership of a financial asset issued by a resident (debit). Investment income includes income on equity (dividends, withdrawals from income of quasi-corporations, reinvested earnings and investment income attributable to investment fund shareholders) and on debt (interest), as well as investment income attributable to policyholders in insurance, pension schemes, and standardised guarantee schemes. Capital/holding gains and losses (realised or unrealised) are not classified as income on investments but as revaluations (due to exchange rate or other price changes).

In euro area statistics, investment income is broken down by functional category of underlying investment, i.e. income on direct investment, portfolio investment, other investment or on reserve assets, and further detailed according to the type of instrument and resident / non-resident sector. Financial derivatives and employee stock options do not give rise to investment income.

Dividends

Dividends are distributed earnings allocated to owners of equity shares for having placed funds at the disposal of corporations. Dividends are to be recorded the moment that shares go “ex-dividend”, gross of any withholding taxes. The following borderline cases apply:

distribution of earnings in the form of stock dividends (when stockholders elect to receive dividend payments in the form of a new share issuance) is a capitalisation of current earnings and an alternative to distributing cash dividends. Distributions of such earnings are recorded in the euro area b.o.p. in the same manner as reinvested earnings (i.e. as investment income in the current account and as offsetting equity investment in the financial account);

bonus shares (new shares distributed to all stockholders in proportion to existing ownership) are not treated as transactions or income, as no new resources are involved, i.e. shareholders’ claim on the entity remains the same following issuance of the shares;

liquidating dividends refer to the distribution of assets in the form of a dividend from a corporation that is going out of business. Payment of liquidating dividends may take place when a firm goes bankrupt or when a company’s assets are sold and the proceeds passed to shareholders. As liquidating dividends represent more of a repayment of capital than a distribution of earnings from current income, they are to be recorded as withdrawals of equity in the financial account and, consequently, should be excluded from investment income;

super-dividends are exceptional payments that are made by corporations (including quasi-corporations such as branches) to their shareholders and that consist of accumulated reserves or asset sales. These are to be recorded as withdrawals of equity in the financial account and should consequently be excluded from investment income.

Withdrawals from income of quasi-corporations

Withdrawals from income of quasi-corporations (unincorporated enterprises that exercise some functions of corporations which, in legal terms, cannot distribute income in the form of dividends) are income that owners draw from their profits. From an economic point of view, the withdrawal of such income is equivalent to the distribution of corporate income through dividends and is treated the same way. Withdrawals of funds realised by the sale or disposal of a quasi-corporation’s assets are excluded; these (so-called super-dividends) should be recorded as a reduction in the equity of quasi-corporations in the financial account.

Reinvested earnings on foreign direct investment

Reinvested earnings are associated with the concept of attributing retained earnings of corporations to their ultimate owners. In macroeconomic statistics, corporations are defined as entities separate from their owners and able to take economic decisions. Owners receive dividends and face other financial gains and losses arising from the activity of corporations they own. For corporations, the notion that institutional units are decision-making entities implies that retained earnings are treated as income and savings of that entity rather than of its owners. Accordingly, undistributed income derived from net operating surplus, net property income and net current transfers is recorded as retained earnings or net savings of corporations. When owners decide to retain earnings deliberately for reinvestment purposes, however, treating these earnings as “retained” by corporations would not reflect economic reality.

Although most economic relationships between a corporation and its owners may be considered to take place “at arm’s length”, distribution of net earnings to its owners may, in some cases, be subject to the control and influence that the owners have on corporate decisions. Therefore, earnings retained by investment funds or by direct investment enterprises are imputed to their owners and shown in the primary income account as “reinvested earnings”, with corresponding flows recorded in the financial account as “reinvestment of earnings”. These reinvested earnings are to be recorded in the period in which they are earned.

Reinvested earnings on foreign direct investment represent the direct investors’ proportion, in terms of equity held, of earnings that foreign subsidiaries, associates and branches do not distribute as dividends. They are defined as the direct investors’ share of the total consolidated profits earned by the direct investment enterprise in the reference period (after allowing for tax, interest and depreciation – see below) minus dividends due for payment in the reference period, even if these dividends relate to profits earned in previous periods.

Investment income attributable to investment fund shareholders

Investment income attributable to shareholders in investment funds, including mutual funds and unit trusts, consists of the following separate components: i) dividends paid to collective investment fund shareholders; and ii) retained earnings attributable to collective investment fund shareholders. The dividend component is recorded in the same manner as dividends for individual corporations, as described above. The retained earnings component is recorded using the same principles as those described for foreign direct investment enterprises.

Earnings from investment funds can be viewed as being passed on to their shareholders (or unit holders), as they are earned in the form of investment income on their equity. Investment funds earn income by investing funds received from shareholders. Shareholders’ income from investment funds is defined as investment income earned on the fund’s investment portfolio after deducting operating expenses. Where only a portion of net earnings is distributed to shareholders as dividends, the retained earnings should be treated as though they were distributed to the shareholders and then deemed to be reinvested.

As for other income components, investment funds’ holding gains and losses in their portfolio are recorded in the revaluation account.

Interest

Interest is a form of investment income that is receivable by owners of certain kinds of financial assets (debt instruments) – namely, deposits, debt securities, loans and other accounts receivable – for the purpose of placing the financial assets at the disposal of another institutional unit. Income on special drawing rights (SDR) holdings and SDR allocations are also classified as interest.

Interest is recorded on an accrual basis; that is, interest is recorded as accruing continuously over time to the creditor on the amount outstanding. Depending on the contractual arrangements, the rate at which interest accrues may be a percentage of the amount outstanding, a predetermined sum of money, a variable sum of money dependent on a defined indicator or some combination of these.

In view of the short deadline for providing monthly euro area b.o.p. data, deviations from accrual accounting, where unavoidable, are tolerable and methods such as cash recording are acceptable.

As interest accrues before it is actually paid, the amount of the respective claim must be recorded under investment income in the current account, with a counterbalancing entry in the financial account in the underlying instrument (e.g. other investment loans). When actual payment occurs, it should not be recorded again under investment income (where the respective value has been accruing) but should instead be recorded in the financial account as a reduction in the underlying instrument (e.g. as in the example above, other investment loans), cancelling out the interest that had been accruing. For the creditor, the actual receipt of interest on loans, for example, would typically correspond to an increase in deposits as a counterpart to a reduction in loans.

The primary income account records so-called “pure interest” by excluding its FISIM component (see description in the “Services” chapter).

For the purpose of defining and measuring interest, it is useful to distinguish between two types of arrangements: i) fixed-rate instruments (the contracting parties determine at inception all future cash flows that the debtor must make in domestic currency); and ii) index-linked instruments (the indexation mechanism links the amount to be paid at maturity, periodic payments – such as coupons – or both to indicators agreed by the parties; the values of the indicators are not known in advance).

In general, interest accrual on deposits, loans and accounts receivable/payable is determined by applying the relevant interest rate, as specified in the contractual arrangements between parties, to the amount outstanding at each point in time throughout the accounting period. For each period, the relevant interest rate should be used to calculate interest accrued in that period.

Fees for securities lending without cash collateral and gold loans are payments for putting a financial instrument at the disposal of another institutional unit. Accordingly, fees for securities lending (equity securities, as well as debt securities) and for gold loans accrue to the owner of the security/gold and are treated as interest (with corresponding entry in other investment – other accounts receivable/payable).

Amounts outstanding of non-performing debt remain a legal liability of the debtor, so interest should continue to accrue unless the liability has been extinguished (e.g. repaid, written off or rescheduled as a result of a bilateral arrangement between debtor and creditor). Following the accrual principle, arrears on debt repayments (both periodic payments and amount to be paid at maturity) that have not been paid on the due dates should continue to be shown in the same instrument until the liability is extinguished.

Income on non-participating preference shares is treated as interest rather than as dividends and is generally recorded under direct investment income on debt instruments. Interest recorded on debt securities has the following characteristics:

On debt securities traded in secondary markets – defining / measuring interest on debt securities traded in secondary markets is not straightforward. While debtors have obligations to settle according to the terms and conditions set at the inception of the debt instruments, holders of securities acquired in the secondary markets may not know about the interest rate at the time of issue. Therefore, there are three approaches to defining / measuring interest on these debt instruments. In international accounts, however, interest is recorded using the so-called debtor approach: Interest is equal to the amounts debtors will have to pay to their creditors over and above the repayment of the amounts advanced by the creditors. Interest accrual on a debt instrument is determined over its entire life by conditions set at the inception of the instrument. Interest accrual is determined using the original yield to maturity. A single effective yield, established at the time of security issuance, is used to calculate the amount of accrued interest in each period to maturity.

With known cash flows – for debt securities where issue and redemption prices are the same (i.e. issued at par), total interest accruals over the life of the securities are given by the periodic coupon payments. If coupon payments are fixed, accrued interest can be calculated by allocating the coupon payment to the relevant period using a daily compound formula.

Certain debt securities, e.g. short-term bills of exchange and zero-coupon bonds, are such that the debtor is under no obligation to make any payments to the creditor until the liability matures. In effect, the debtor’s liability is discharged by a single payment covering both the amount of the funds originally borrowed and the interest accrued / accumulated over the life of the liability. Instruments of this type are said to be discounted because the amount initially borrowed is less than the amount to be repaid. The difference between the amount to be repaid at the end of the contract and the amount originally borrowed is interest that must be allocated over the accounting periods between the beginning and end of the contract. A slightly more complicated case is a deep-discount bond, which is a discounted instrument that also requires periodic coupon payments. In such cases, interest accrual is the amount of the coupon payable periodically plus the amount of interest accruing in each period attributable to the difference between the redemption price and issue price.

In some cases, debt securities are issued at a premium rather than at a discount. The method of determining the interest accrual is identical to the case of a discounted instrument except that, when issued at a premium, the difference between the redemption and issue price is amortised over the life of the instrument and reduces (rather than increases as in the case of the discounted instrument) the amount of interest accruing in each period.

Index-linked debt securities: In the case of index-linked debt securities, an indexation mechanism links the amount to be paid at maturity or coupon payments (or both) to indicators agreed by the parties. The values of the indicators are not known in advance. Therefore, in order to estimate interest accruals before the values of the reference indicators are known, some proxy measures need to be used.

When only coupon payments are index-linked, the full amount resulting from indexation is treated as interest accruing during the period covered by the coupon. It is most likely that, by the time data are compiled for a reporting period, the date for the coupon payment has passed and hence the value of index is known. When the date for the coupon payment has not passed, the movement in the index during that part of the reporting period covered by the coupon may be used to calculate the interest accrual.

When the amount to be paid at maturity is index-linked, the calculation of interest accruals becomes uncertain because the redemption value is unknown; in some cases, the maturity time may be several years in the future. Two approaches can be followed to determine the interest accrual in each accounting period: i) interest accruing in an accounting period due to the indexation of the amount to be paid at maturity may be calculated as the change in the value of this amount outstanding between the end and the beginning of the accounting period due to the movement in the relevant index; and ii) interest accruals may be determined by fixing the rate of accrual at the time of issue. Accordingly, interest is the difference between the issue price and the market expectation, at inception, of all payments that the debtor will have to make, which is recorded as accruing over the life of the instrument.

For debt securities with embedded derivatives, such as call, put or equity conversion options, the accounting for accrued interest is the same as for securities that do not have such features. For all periods leading up to the exercise of the option, the interest accrual is unaffected by the presence of the option.

Investment income and functional categories

Direct investment income includes all investment income arising from direct investment positions between resident and non-resident institutional units. Debt between selected affiliated financial intermediaries is not included in direct investment, so the corresponding income on these instruments is also classified as portfolio or other investment income. Rare cases of other primary income, such as compensation of employees and rents between direct investors and direct investment enterprises, are not included under direct investment income. Dividends, withdrawals from income of quasi-corporations and interest can apply to any of the types of direct investment relationships.

Transfer pricing at values that differ significantly from “arm’s length” prices is usually associated with shifting resources between related enterprises, so it relates to direct investment income measures. Transfer pricing may be motivated by income distribution (hidden dividends), equity build-ups or withdrawals. Examples include providing goods and services without explicitly charging or at understated / overstated values. Where transfer pricing is identified and quantified with a high degree of certainty, the relevant income entries should be adjusted to an “arm’s length” value.

Portfolio investment income includes income flows between residents and non-residents arising from positions in equity and debt securities other than those classified under direct investment or reserve assets. Three types of portfolio investment income are distinguished at the first level: namely, income on equity securities (dividends), income attributable to investment fund shareholders and income on debt securities (interest). The income attributable to investment fund shareholders includes both dividends and reinvested earnings. Interest is further classified by type of debt security and by maturity. Income from investments in investment fund shares is, by assumption, always classified in the portfolio investment functional category, as it is established that to hold more than 10% of the investment fund shares does not qualify as a direct investment relationship (see also the “direct investment” chapter).

Other investment income covers flows between resident and non-resident institutional units with regard to interest on deposits, loans, trade credits/advances and other accounts receivable/payable; income on other equity not classified as direct investment; and investment income attributable to policyholders of insurance, standardised guarantees and pension funds. Fees for non-monetary gold loans should also be included in interest under other investment income.

Reserve asset income covers income on equity and investment fund shares, as well as interest from securities included in reserve assets. Fees on securities lending and monetary gold loans, as well as interest on unallocated gold accounts, are also included under interest on reserve assets. Interest on SDR holdings is also shown on a net basis under income on reserve assets, i.e. the value of interest payable on SDR allocations (other investment) is deducted.

3.2.2 Sources

In the b.o.p. the various components of investment income are presented according to the functional categories of the financial account. This section presents a description of the sources used to compile each of these components.

Direct investment income is usually collected through the quarterly or annual FDI surveys; however, compilers may make use of more timely sources or variables to compile some preliminary estimates. Portfolio investment income is generally compiled from positions collected on a security-by-security basis, either directly or indirectly from custodians, and CSDB is the securities database used as reference for securities with an ISIN code. CSDB contains information on dividends of equity securities and interest of debt securities.

Sources for compiling other investment income are more diverse across the EU, while income related to intra-ESCB operations (such as transfers of international reserves from NCBs to the ECB, reallocation of monetary income, distribution of ECB profit to NCBs, intra-Eurosystem “technical” balances resulting from the issuance and circulation of euro banknotes and target balances), as well as reserve assets, is collected on a monthly basis from the accounting department of the NCB. The major practical problem associated with the latter is the challenge of bridging the concept of income both in the statistical standards and in the accounting system.

Table 17 Specific features Direct investment Portfolio investment Other investment and reserve assets EA Euro area country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline. ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. Euro area country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline. ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. Euro area country contributions as determined by the ECB Guideline. ECB, EFSF and ESM accounting data. BE Dividends: FDI monthly survey (major enterprises) and income derived from annual FDI surveys. BG Quarterly direct reporting from a sample survey of income on equity and debt of non-financial enterprises, with banks reporting at monthly frequency. Data on non-financial enterprises are further supplemented by annual direct reporting data from census surveys. Income on debt comprises interest on loans collected from quarterly direct reporting for loans above €250,000, as well as annual forms for loans below that threshold. Bulgarian securities database. Quarterly reporting forms on debt securities issued by residents. The central depository is the main source of data on securities that are issued on the internal market and unlisted on the stock exchange: shares, debt securities, warrants and rights. The financial supervision commission as complementary source for all sectors and all types of securities. The Bulgarian Stock Exchange is the main source for listed shares and listed debt securities. The Ministry of Finance is the main source for government debt securities issued abroad. Electronic system for registration and servicing of trade in government securities (ESROT). Investment fund statistics are the main source for investment fund shares. Dividends are reported directly to the national central bank. Loans: quarterly direct reporting for loans above €250,000 and annual forms for loans below this threshold. Deposits: monthly BSI data. Ministry of Finance for other investment. of government. Data on income on reserve assets are received by the General Accounting Directorate of the Bulgarian National Bank. CZ Final data on direct investment income are collected in the annual FDI stock surveys. Preliminary monthly and quarterly data are based on quarterly surveys and derived from annual FDI surveys. Profit/loss reports from investment funds are used to estimate reinvested earnings of investment funds (debits). Monetary and financial statistics are the source of information for the monetary financial institution (MFI) sector’s other investment income, providing quarterly data resulting from loan and deposit holdings. Income on other investment of non-financial corporations is collected by direct reporting on an accrual basis (loans and deposits abroad), and income on trade credits is estimated from stock. Data on general government income are received from the central system of accounting information of the Ministry of Finance. Data on income on reserve assets and other assets/liabilities of the central bank are collected on a cash basis. DK For listed enterprises, the central bank receives information on dividends paid from VP Securities (Danish central depository custodian); for non-listed enterprises, the central bank collects the information via direct reporting. Reinvested earnings on FDI are based on direct reporting by Danish enterprises owned by non-residents (liabilities) and by Danish enterprises with foreign subsidiaries (assets). The population count is updated using information from an external data provider (Bureau van Dijk) on all transactions involving Danish and non-resident enterprises. Reported holdings (stocks) by resident investors of securities issued by non-residents. Custodian reports on behalf of resident investors, mainly households and small non-financial companies. On the liability side, information from VP Securities (Danish central depository custodian on both dividend paid and interest payments, combined with direct reporting by both financial and non-financial enterprises. The main data source for interest on loans and deposits is reporting by banks and mortgage banks, as well as direct reporting by enterprises. Investment income attributable to insurance policyholders is reported by resident insurance companies in a quarterly survey. The distinction between resident and non-resident policyholders is reported in an annual survey. Investment income payable on pension entitlements is reported by resident pension funds and life insurance companies in a quarterly survey. DE For dividends and interest on loans between affiliated enterprises, information is collected through monthly direct reporting (interest for the most recent periods is estimated based on stocks and interest rates in order to comply with the accrual principle); sources for listed and unlisted equity are identical. Balance sheet information of direct investment enterprises is available with a time lag of 15 to 18 months. Generally, dividends are collected via the direct reporting system. Due to the reporting threshold of €12,500, reported data are supplemented by an estimate. For interest from loans and deposits, information is collected by monthly direct reporting; interest is currently estimated based on stocks and interest rates in order to comply with the accrual principle. For income attributable to policyholders, pension schemes and standardised guarantee schemes, see the corresponding section under “Services”. EE NCB’s enterprise survey. NCB’s enterprise survey, credit institution survey, including reports on investment services, central bank data and the public sector financial statements system. For credit institutions, interests on deposits and loans are compiled using income statements. For other enterprises, the central bank and government sector, interests are obtained directly from surveys, financial statement reports and the public sector financial statements system, respectively. Income attributable to insurance policyholders is covered by enterprise surveys, the public sector financial statements system and ITRS. Non-resident flows have been estimated using the ratio of total insurance sector premium supplements to premiums. IE All investment income data are collected directly from respondents in several quarterly and annual surveys addressed to financial and non-financial institutions. Data on income and expenses of investment funds are collected by the central bank in the Money Market Fund and Investment Fund Return. All investment income data are collected directly from respondents through surveys. GR For dividends, information is obtained monthly through the direct reporting system and ITRS, as well as cross-checked with information derived on a security-by-security basis via the SHSDB. Annual FDI survey. Interest on inter-company debt is collected monthly from the direct reporting system and ITRS. Portfolio investment dividends are obtained monthly through the direct reporting system and ITRS. Information is cross-checked with data derived on a security-by-security basis via the SHSDB. Monthly stock data reported to the NCB by domestic custodians and end investors on a security-by-security basis. Data on other investment income are obtained monthly on a cash basis through the direct reporting system and ITRS. General government interest payments (including on SDR allocations) are collected monthly on a cash basis from the financial operations department of the NCB. ES MFIs report data on total income (equity or debt) and dividends directly to the NCB under the integrated system of financial statement reporting on a monthly and quarterly basis. For the other resident sectors, the key source is the Foreign Investment Register of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism. This information is supplemented by direct reporting to the NCB (dividends) and information from the central balance sheet division of the NCB. Interest on loans and other accounts receivable and payable by the non-MFIs are declared directly to the NCB by reporters on a monthly basis. Dividends and distributed earnings of investment funds are declared directly by banks or custodians on behalf of their clients and are checked against CSDB entries and Spanish stock exchange information. Mirror data from Luxembourg and Ireland for undistributed earnings of investment funds. Statements of income declared by banks to the NCB. Information sources are generally the same as for financial transactions and stocks. Investment income of the NCB is reported by the operations department of the NCB. In the case of MFIs, it is reported directly in the integrated bank reporting to the NCB. Investment income of trade credits, other accounts receivable / payable and other equity are declared directly by the reporters. Investment income earned on insurance technical reserves is provided by the NSI. FR Dividends are reported directly by financial intermediaries and major resident companies on a monthly basis Annual FDI survey (for resident companies) and fiscal statements (for resident investment firms). Interest charges on inter-company loans stem from quarterly and annual surveys on non-financial companies. BdF securities database. Income of banks stems primarily from quarterly data gathered from bank reports (RUBA data collection), pooled between Banque de France and the French supervisory authority (ACPR)). Other investment income in other sectors is calculated on the basis of positions in financial assets and liabilities measured by a quarterly survey of financial assets and liabilities vis-à-vis non-residents. Investment income attributable to policyholders, pension schemes and standardised guarantee schemes is estimated using services data and firms’ data. HR Reinvested earnings and dividends are reported separately in the quarterly survey on direct and other equity investment, as conducted by the central bank. Securities statistics (security-by-security) are the main source of data on income from equity (dividends) and debt securities (interest). External debt statistics are the main source of data on income from deposits and loans (interest). IT Dividends are collected on a monthly basis through the EMF (eventi mensili finanziari) questionnaire on financial events in FDI equity and dividends, which is reported directly within one month from the end of the reference period by the non-financial and insurance sector and through the integrated bank reports for banks and other financial institutions. Annual FDI survey. Combination of CSDB and internal data sources (bank reports, enterprise survey, etc.) Combination of information on official interest rates and internal data sources (bank reports, enterprise survey, etc.) CY The main source of data is the external financial statistics (EFS) survey. The EFS is a quarterly survey (conducted annually for smaller companies). In addition, annual financial statements collected with a time lag of 9 months are used to compile FDI income. These are used for SPEs (with the exception of some very large SPEs, which are covered by the EFS survey) and small investment firms (medium and large investment firms are covered by the EFS survey) Quarterly survey addressed to credit-acquiring companies (census). Quarterly survey addressed to mineral exploration companies (census). Income on the debit side: holdings data are collected from resident MFIs and the Ministry of Finance; for investment funds, the investment fund survey conducted by the NCB is used, along with some imputations. The remaining sectors are based on data for issues (either equity or debt securities) as obtained from the SEC, the coupon rate is applied to the outstanding amount prevailing at the end of the reference period and the non-resident percentage holding. For cases in which issues are not covered by the above, the EFS survey and financial statements are used. MFIs’ income is collected from the quarterly “selected profit and loss account data” survey conducted by the central bank and addressed to all other MFIs. The main source for government income is the Ministry of Finance. Moreover, data received from Eurostat regarding the EFSF are also used. Income for the remaining sectors (other than NCB, government and other MFIs) is collected through the quarterly EFS survey, as well as annual financial statements. Investment income attributable to insurance policyholders is collected directly from domestic insurance companies. On the export side, investment income on insurance contracts to resident policyholders is estimated by the Central Bank of Cyprus. LV Quarterly report on foreign assets and liabilities (1-MB). Quarterly financial report (1-FP). Monthly report on equity holdings. MFI balance sheet statistics. Monthly report on non-bank external payments. Monthly report on incoming external payments received at a credit institution (1-IB). Data on assets and liabilities of insurance companies, private pension funds, pension plans managed by private pension funds, state-funded pension scheme funding, investment funds, brokerage firms, investment management companies, authorised payment institutions, authorised electronic money institutions compiled by Latvijas Banka within the framework of supervision statistics. Quarterly report on foreign assets and liabilities (1-MB). Quarterly financial report (1-FP). Monthly report on securities with ISIN codes. Latvijas Banka’s profit and loss statement. MFI balance sheet statistics. Quarterly report on foreign assets and liabilities (1-MB). Quarterly financial report (1-FP). Monthly report on non-bank external payments. Monthly report on incoming external payments received at a credit institution (1-IB). MFI balance sheet statistics. Latvijas Banka’s profit and loss statement. Treasury data on the general government sector. LT Dividends and retained earnings are collected by the NSI in the quarterly FDI survey and resident enterprises’ annual financial statements. Data from the foreign loan information system managed by Lietuvos bankas are used to compile data on interest on foreign loans received by resident legal entities and loans granted to foreign economic entities (without state guarantee). Income on other debt instruments is collected in the FDI survey. The survey-based system is used to collect information on investment income for non-financial and financial corporations, while administrative data sources are used to obtain data on interest to general government units. General government income from loans and deposits is compiled from Ministry of Finance data. Data from the foreign loan information system managed by Lietuvos bankas are provided to compile data on interest of foreign loans received by resident legal entities and loans granted to foreign economic entities (without state guarantee). MFI sector income from loans and deposits is collected by the NCB through the Bank’s quarterly survey. LU Banks’ and non-financial companies’: annual FDI surveys Captive financial institutions: administrative data (central balance sheet office). Other companies: annual FDI surveys. Banks’ profit and loss data (FINREP). HU The data source for direct investment income is monthly and quarterly direct reporting by enterprises. Income on FDI equity is derived from annual direct investment surveys and corporate tax declarations. Debit side: income on debt securities: direct reporting of issuers;

income on investment fund shares: direct reporting of investment funds, estimation of cost ratio; and

income on listed shares: stock exchange information. All other investment income data are collected from respondents via monthly and quarterly direct reports (excluding household data, which are estimated based on mirror data and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) database). MT Direct reporting questionnaires (monthly, quarterly or annual) provide data on reinvested earnings, dividends and interest income for non-financial and financial corporations. Data on SPEs are obtained from a survey, as well as from administrative sources. Income on equities and debt securities without ISIN codes is collected through monthly and quarterly surveys covering practically all sectors. SPE income data are obtained from a survey, as well as from administrative sources. The main data source for investment income from loans, deposits and trade credits is the monthly, quarterly and annual direct reporting surveys, through which financial and non-financial enterprises provide information on interest income and expenditure. MFIs provide data on a monthly basis. The rest of the financial sector submits data on a quarterly basis. The Ministry for Finance shares data on interest payments on the government’s external debt. Estimates of FISIM imports and exports are provided by the national accounts unit of the NSI. NL Declared dividends reported at the level of individual reporting agents (NCB’s direct reporting system): quarterly financial statements of the largest Dutch multinational enterprises;

annual reports. Reinvested earnings attributable to collective investment fund shareholders are estimated partly by using mirror data. Investment income on other investment is reported on either a monthly basis (S.122) or quarterly basis (other sectors). Investment income attributable to insurance policyholders and payable on pension entitlements based on a mix of supervisory data, direct reporting and estimates. AT Annual FDI survey results with a time lag of 21 months. Dividends are reported directly to the NCB on a monthly basis. MFI interest rate statistics. For reporting entities, interest rates are part of the reporting structure. Mirror data of MFI interest rate statistics for the euro area and other interest rate sources (e.g. the IMF, World Bank and Swiss Central Bank). PL For dividends and interest on loans between affiliated enterprises, information is collected through monthly or quarterly direct reporting. The annual FDI survey is the main data source for reinvested earnings. Monthly and quarterly profits are estimated based on: banks’ monthly financial results;

companies’ aggregated data on financial results obtained from Statistics Poland;

the rate of return on equity for insurance companies with majority foreign ownership received from KNF (Polish Financial Supervision Authority). Direct reporting from Polish securities holders, issuers and financial institutions (securities trading intermediaries). Securities reference data obtained from the securities database maintained by Narodowy Bank Polski. Direct reporting to the central bank for all sectors. PT Dividends paid are collected monthly via the b.o.p. collection system. The main sources of data on reinvested earnings are companies’ annual accounts reports. ITRS data are used to compile interest on debt transactions between direct investment companies. Interest amounts and dividends are estimated using the information from the internal securities database maintained by Banco de Portugal, and from the CSDB. Income from investment fund shares is estimated using the CSDB, data shared by other European countries, and data obtained from the Portuguese Securities Market Commission. Other investment: market interest rates are applied to the stocks of the relevant financial instruments. RO Reinvested earnings and other undistributed profits are compiled based on a quarterly FDI survey (as of 2014; prior to that the survey was annual) conducted by the central bank in cooperation with the NSI for data from 2003 onwards. Data on interest from intragroup debt instruments are also collected through these surveys (interest on an accrual basis). In the case of listed shares and unit funds issued by residents, dividend information is provided by the Bucharest Stock Exchange via the financial supervisory authority. Income from other investment (interest on an accrual basis) is collected through quarterly surveys on financial information related to non-residents. SI Annual reports on capital investments are the data source for reinvested earnings. Data on interest on inter-company debt is provided monthly in reports on credits received / granted and deposits with non-residents (KRD). The data source for income on debt securities from 2004 onwards is reports on securities transactions (VRP reports) and central securities clearing corporation (KDD) data (debt securities issued in Slovenia). ITRS was used prior to this period. Data on income from debt securities not issued in Slovenia and without an ISIN code are compiled by combining VRP resident reports and an average coupon rate. Data on income from debt securities are calculated on a security-by-security basis. The data source was ITRS until 2004 for the banking sector, and until 2006 for the non-banking sector. Since then, the data source has been monthly cut-off surveys on credits received from and granted to non-residents, as well as deposits with non-residents (KRD). For income on reserve assets, data are obtained from a detailed database supplied by the accounting department of the NCB on a monthly and security-by-security basis. SK Annual survey results with a time lag of 21 months. Dividends are reported monthly, which also makes it possible to calculate monthly reinvested earnings. Interest on inter-company lending is identified separately and reported on the basis of a quarterly FDI survey. Income from other investments is based on monthly reports (interest on an accrual basis) and is relevant for the S11, S12 and S13 sectors. FI Data on investment income from direct investment (and other investment) are collected through the same surveys as financial stocks and flows. Quarterly enquiry on financial assets and liabilities (BOPQ).

Annual survey on foreign financial assets and liabilities (BOPA).

Employment pension scheme quarterly survey (EPSQ). Income statement data and FDI income / dividends are gathered from the annual b.o.p. survey and supplemented by dividend data from the quarterly survey. Primary income flows related to portfolio investments are obtained from data sources collected by Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank and mainly based on information from the CSDB. Monthly survey of deposit banks and investment firms providing custody and asset management services. Monthly data collection of MFIs. Monthly survey on security-based assets and liabilities of non-financial corporations, financial corporations and the central government. Monthly investment fund survey. Quarterly pension fund survey. See DI sources. Investment income attributable to insurance policyholders is gathered from insurance corporations’ quarterly reporting. Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank collects monthly data on MFIs, including the central bank, which covers investment income. SE Interest income flows attributed to the largest FDI debt positions are collected in the monthly FDI survey. Interest is reported on an accrual basis. Dividends are collected from major companies in the monthly FDI survey and complemented by dividends reported by other companies in the annual FDI survey. Consolidated earnings from equity investments according to the current operating profit concept (COPC) concept are reported in the annual FDI survey, which measures FDI income and positions. Estimates of dividends and interest on portfolio investments are derived from stock information in securities statistics (both issuance and holdings). The information is combined with market information (indices) on interest rates and dividend level. As from 2003, data on income from other investments are entirely based on monthly and quarterly cut-off surveys for the government and financial sectors, in combination with sample survey among non-financial companies.

3.2.3 Compilation methods

Compiling direct investment income is one of the most challenging tasks in producing b.o.p. statistics. It requires

the direct investment corporations’ profit and loss account (mostly annual), which is subject to various adjustments to calculate the statistical measure of net operating surplus, denominated in accounting terms of the COPC;

estimation methods for delays in obtaining information; and

interpolation procedures to adjust the (typically annual) data to the required frequency.

Reinvested earnings are calculated after deducting dividends (when declared payable) from direct investment companies’ net operating earnings. Reinvested earnings may be negative when companies show losses or when dividends distributed during the year are larger than net operating earnings for the year.

In general, portfolio investment income in the euro area is compiled on a security-by-security basis, using information from the centralised securities database (CSDB). As specified in Annex VI of the ECB Guideline, stocks of securities reported to the national compiler on an aggregate basis, i.e. not using standard (ISIN or similar) codes, should not exceed 15% of the total portfolio investment stocks of assets or liabilities; the same threshold should apply to compiling the respective portfolio investment income. The CSDB provides security-by-security information on dividends paid (for equity and investment fund shares) and income accrued (for debt securities and investment fund shares) in addition to price, maturity, market capitalisation and outstanding amounts. These data allow b.o.p. compilers to calculate income flows related to their countries’ assets and liabilities of these portfolio investment instruments. This also allows for a full geographical and sector (resident and counterpart sector) breakdown of credits.

Interest on debt securities, which is calculated by applying coupon attributes from the CSDB to stocks, is recorded on an accrual basis. Dividends on equity securities and investment fund shares are compiled directly from the CSDB and multiplied by holdings. This method is common in all euro area countries and most of the EU countries for calculating income generated by portfolio assets. It is the most common debit side method; however, table 18 highlights some specific features for a few countries.

Furthermore, in addition to the accrual basis for calculating the income of debt instruments, the debtor approach is recommended in order to reduce asymmetries at the euro area level, i.e. interest accrual on a debt instrument is determined using the original yield to maturity over the life of the instrument by the terms and conditions set at its inception. A single effective yield, which is established at the time of security issuance and which takes into account discounts and premiums, is used to calculate the amount of accrued interest earned each period to maturity.

The calculation of income generated by investment funds is still not harmonised among EU countries. Some countries use CSDB information, while others use data collected from resident investment funds or available mirror data. The various cases are explained below.

In the EU other investment income includes only “pure” interest, i.e. net of FISIM; for details on how FISIM is estimated per country, see ”financial services” in the “Services” chapter.

As members of a currency union, euro area countries initiate some b.o.p. transactions or enter i.i.p. positions that are typically domestic in other economies. These positions generate income in other investments:

remuneration for claims on the ECB resulting from the transfer by NCBs of pooled reserve assets as interest;

distribution of ECB profit to NCBs and coverage of ECB financial losses by NCBs are considered positive or negative income (as appropriate) accruing to the share of each NCB in the ECB’s capital ECB as withdrawals from income of quasi-corporations;

any remuneration related to intra-Eurosystem “technical” balances (difference between the value of euro banknotes allocated to each NCB according to the banknote allocation key and the value of euro banknotes that the NCB actually puts into circulation) as interest.

In all of the above cases, the geographical allocation accords with the debtor/creditor approach of the related assets/liabilities.

Function/category-specific compilation methods are summarised in table 18, with deviations also included.