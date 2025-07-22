Face Mask Detection Market Manifesting a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020-2030

Face Mask Detection Market

Rising demand for safer workplaces and higher public safety standards is driving growth in the global face mask detection market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the report, the global face mask detection market generated $1.80 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.Face mask detection refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, and machine learning technologies to automatically identify whether individuals are wearing face masks, typically through video surveillance systems or digital images. It is commonly used in public spaces, workplaces, and transportation hubs to enhance health and safety measures, especially during pandemics like COVID-19.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14407 Need for safer return to work solutions and increase in public safety standards drive the global face mask detection market. However, users concerns about data privacy and end of face mask compulsion rules in public places hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of face mask detection systems in transportation sectors and deployment in containment zones are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Asia-Pacific includes major and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, and South Korea. The growing number of investments in security and surveillance, due to high crime rates and outbreaks of viruse, is leading to increased public awareness. Because of these factors, the market is growing in the region.The use of face mask detection technology is applied to all specific areas, such as health care, government, defense and territories, including airports, country, and national borders. Moreover, the government initiatives of mask up and adoption of AI and ML technologies and due to presence of many key players in the region, the face mask detection solutions is widely adopted in the region.The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased global focus on healthcare and public safety measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Governments worldwide introduced various precautions, from sanitizing public areas to enforcing strict home quarantines. Among these, wearing face masks emerged as one of the most effective methods to reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission. As a result, many local authorities implemented strict mask mandates. To support enforcement, face mask detection systems were deployed, which in turn contributed to the growth of the face mask detection market over time.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/face-mask-detection-market/purchase-options Covid-19 scenario:1. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand for face masks. The businesses are instructed to enforce face masks, follow social distancing rules, and maintain hygiene inside the office buildings.2. However, the sudden increased demand for face masks and lockdown restrictions created challenges in the supply chain.By technology, the optical segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to demand for surveillance systems to improve security and strict government regulations across the world. However, the e-beam segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, as it is convenient and more efficient.By component, the software segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to rapid surge in volume of security and verticals data coupled with ever-increasing automation of business processes across several industries. However, the hardware segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global face mask detection industry, owing to rise in need for hardware devices for surveillance and safety and the need for hardware devices.Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14407 By region, the market across North America dominated the market in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global face mask detection market, due to growth of infrastructure and rise in adoption of face mask detection solutions in airports and hospitals. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to high crime rates and Covid-19 outbreak along with increase in public awareness.Major Market Players:AerialtronicsAsura TechnologiesCanaan Inc.InData LabsLeewayHertzMicrosoft CorporationMobisoft Infotech LLCNEC CorporationSightcorpTrident Information Systems Pvt. Ltd.Other Trending Report:1. UK Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market 2. Smart Traffic Camera Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 