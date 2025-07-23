Business Reporter: Digital prototypes are transforming product development and marketing

How a 3D rendering program enables collaboration and accelerates time-to-market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, 3D rendering program KeyShot, talks about why digital prototypes are essential for companies racing to meet evolving consumer expectations and navigate supply chain pressures. Unlike traditional physical prototypes, which are costly and time-consuming, digital ones enable businesses to visualise, refine and promote new products with unprecedented speed and efficiency.A digital prototype is a realistic 3D model that allows teams to evaluate design and functionality in immersive environments. As a “single source of truth”, digital prototypes secure all product details in one place and keep both local and remote teams aligned on progress. Digital prototypes also provide enormous cost savings. Not only do they eliminate the need for multiple physical prototypes, but they also provide accurate data on the colour, material and finish (CMF) specifications for the new product.Marketing teams also benefit, as they can produce visuals, packaging and promotional content long before physical production begins, greatly accelerating go-to-market timelines. Major brands like Sonos, FOX and PepsiCo now rely on digital prototypes to streamline operations and boost customer satisfaction. Shopify reports a 94 per cent increase in conversions for vendors using 3D visuals. Getting started is easier than many realise, as the CAD software that most manufacturers now use supports digital prototyping.To learn more about how digital prototypes can enhance product design and marketing performance, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About KeyShotAs the leading product design-to-market suite, KeyShot revolutionizes the 3D design industry with its pioneering real-time rendering technology. The KeyShot suite enables seamless collaboration from sketch to market launch, helping businesses of all sizes design with precision, align processes with clarity, manage workflows with efficiency and deliver impactful products. KeyShot is a stand-alone, real-time ray tracing and global illumination program used to create 3D renderings, animations and interactive visuals. With its CPU-based architecture, photorealistic real-time rendering can be achieved on Mac and PC, as well as on laptops.

