Lutein and Zeaxanthin Market 2025 Trends: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2031, Claims AMR

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lutein, zeaxanthin, and meso-zeaxanthin are three carotenoids that are specifically concentrated in the human macula. Lutein and zeaxanthin are obtained through dietary sources, such as green leafy vegetables and orange and yellow fruits and vegetables, while meso-zeaxanthin is uncommon in diet and is formed at the macula by metabolic processes of ingested carotenoids. These carotenoids are widely recommended as dietary supplements for the prevention of two most common eye diseases in older people, that is, cataract and macular degeneration.The growth of the lutein and zeaxanthin market is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of eye disorders such as age-related macular degeneration, and skin disorder. Also, the increase in strategic initiatives such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions, by leading players is expected to provide favorable environment for the growth of the market.According to the report, the global lutein and zeaxanthin market was estimated at $397,606.1 thousand in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $627,779.55 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in number of skin cancer cases due to UV radiation has led to an increased demand for lutein and zeaxanthin-containing skin care products, which has driven the global lutein and zeaxanthin market. On the other hand, certain factors such as stringent rules and regulations associated with nutraceuticals impede the growth to some extent. However, growing interest of the key players in the pharmaceutical industry toward nutraceuticals products has paved the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Lutein & Zeaxanthin Market Segmental Overview:
The lutein & zeaxanthin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is categorized into lutein and zeaxanthin. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into supplements, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the lutein & zeaxanthin market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).By type:The lutein segment accounted for more than four-fifths of the global lutein and zeaxanthin market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is owing to several advantages and applications of lutein in the treatment of various diseases. The zeaxanthin segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the applications of zeaxanthin in the prevention of skin and eye disorders.Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3647 By application:The supplements segment held the major share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global lutein and zeaxanthin market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% throughout the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of lutein and zeaxanthin supplements by the population in developed countries fuels the segment growth.By region:Europe contributed to around two-fifths of the global lutein and zeaxanthin market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. Rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing awareness about innovations in the healthcare sector drive the market growth. The market across Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. This is due to the investments by the public and private market players in this field.

Key players in the industry:
IOSA
BASF SE
Divi's Laboratories Limited, Inc.
Allied Biotech Corporation
Kemin Industries, Inc.
Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd
Kalsec Inc.
Jarrow Formulas
Lycored
OmniActive Health Technologies

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lutein and zeaxanthin market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the lutein and zeaxanthin market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global lutein and zeaxanthin market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global lutein and zeaxanthin market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. 