Macao Special Administrative Region adjusts issuance of travel alerts

MACAU, July 22 - The number of countries and travel destinations covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System is now expanded to 110 in total. Among the new addition of countries or destinations covered by the Travel Alert System, Level 3 travel alert is issued for Iran, Lebanon and Syria while Level 2 travel alert is issued for Pakistan. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has recently held explanation sessions for the Monetary Authority of Macao, local travel agencies and insurance companies, to solicit their opinions and familiarize them with the information involved and the optimized webpage about travel alerts. In the future, regular evaluations will be conducted upon the issuance of travel alerts for countries and travel destinations along with continuous optimization of the travel alert system.

The classification of travel alerts issued by the Macao Special Administrative Region is as follows:

Level 3 Travel Alert - Avoid travel: Presence of an extreme threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should be aware of the severe situation and limits on official assistance that can be provided there. They are advised to avoid travelling to the destination, and, in certain situations, leave the destination.

Level 2 Travel Alert - Reconsider non-essential travel: The threat to personal safety is elevated. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should reconsider their itinerary or need to travel at this time. They are advised to avoid non-essential itinerary or travel to the destination.

Level 1 Travel Alert – Exercise caution: There is an imminent threat to personal safety. Macao residents planning to travel to or currently in the destination should stay alert and vigilant for their own safety. They are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to the turn of the situation.

The display of the webpage for the Travel Alert System has been optimized for residents to check out the information more conveniently. For the list of 110 countries and travel destinations currently covered by the Macao SAR Travel Alert System, and more information about the classification of travel alerts, please visit the webpage: https://www.dst.gov.mo/en/tourism-crisis-management/tourism-crisis-management-travel-alert.html.

The Travel Alert System is not prohibitive. It is up to each individual to decide whether to travel or adjust their travel plan in accordance with the information provided. MGTO advises Macao residents to purchase comprehensive travel insurance which takes the travel alert system into account and includes coverage of international emergency medical evacuation, promptly before traveling, as well as to check with the insurance companies in case of doubt about the terms and conditions of the insurance coverage.

Should any need arise, Macao residents can call the 24-hour tourism hotline +853 2833 3000 or contact the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in the area, or the Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at its hotline: +86 10 12308 for assistance.