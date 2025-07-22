AR in Healthcare Market Set to Reach $4.23 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 27.4% CAGR

AR in Healthcare Market Research, 2030

Advances in display and sensor technology along with various software’s has made the AR revolution possible in healthcare.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " AR in healthcare Market by technology (Head Mounted Devices and Handheld Devices), Type (AR Displays, AR Sensors, AR Input Devices, AR Semiconductor Components, and Others), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global Augmented Reality (AR) In Healthcare Industry garnered $609.60 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.23 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2019 to 2026.► Don't Miss Out “Download Your Exclusive Sample PDF Report” Now:However, concerns related to data privacy and lack of proper infrastructure hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investments in AR technologies and supportive government policies for integrating new technologies into healthcare would offer new opportunities in coming years.Major market players covered in the report, such as -• Microsoft Corporation• Alphabet Inc. (Google)• Sony Corporation• Siemens (Siemens Healthcare)• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)• AccuVein Inc.• EchoPixel• DAQRI• Atheer, Inc.• Orca Health, Inc.★ Procure Complete Report [ 220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures ] @Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Next Generation Sequencing Market research to identify potential Next Generation Sequencing Market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided.• Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global Next Generation Sequencing Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.The hospitals & clinics segment to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of the global AR in healthcare market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in usage of augmented reality applications for surgeons to gain assistance during surgeries in hospitals. However, the research laboratories segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.8% from 2019 to 2026.North America to maintain its highest share during the forecast periodBased on region, North America accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global AR in healthcare market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest share during the forecast period. This is due to surge in private & government funding for developing these technologies in the healthcare industry and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 29.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in acceptance of AR technologies in various industries and the presence of key vendors.👉 For Purchase Inquiry of Report:Frequently Asked Questions?Q1. What is the total market value of AR in Healthcare Market report?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of AR in Healthcare Market in 2019?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the AR in Healthcare Market report?Q5. Which are the top companies hold the market share in AR in Healthcare Market?About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.