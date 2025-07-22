Word Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West Honored with Global Humanitarian Award in Nairobi, Kenya

World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West honored as a leader in Kenya World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West receives Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West of USA appointed as Ambassador for I Lead Africa Missions Global World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West PhD Diploma World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West takes oath of service during a ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya. Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Dominic Obadiah of Kenya also pictured.

Dr. West's impact can be felt from the USA to Africa and beyond. He continues to be a shining example of civility and humility. He is a gift to this generation.” — Amb. Dominic Obadiah, Humanitarian Diplomat

NAIROBI CITY, KENYA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, July 17, the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, was filled with esteemed guests from around the world as they gathered to honor Word Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West with the Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award. This prestigious award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to humanitarian efforts and promoting civility in their communities.Dr. West, a renowned humanitarian and business consultant, has dedicated his life to supporting and launching various humanitarian projects in countries worldwide. His passion for helping others and promoting civility has earned him recognition and admiration from people of all walks of life. Through his work, Dr. West has brought hope and positive change to countless individuals and communities.As a Word Civility Ambassador, Dr. West has been instrumental in promoting the importance of civility in today’s society. He has organized and participated in numerous events and initiatives aimed at spreading the message of kindness, respect, and understanding. His efforts have not only brought people together but have also inspired others to join the cause and make a difference in their communities.In addition to his humanitarian work, Dr. West is also recognized for his expertise in business consulting and securing funding for projects worldwide. His knowledge and experience have helped many organizations and individuals achieve their goals and make a positive impact in their communities.Civility Voice Diplomats acts as a noble reminder that serving others is the highest standard. It seeks to elevate and honor the efforts of those involved in meaningful work—no matter how small—in diverse communities.Founded in Africa, CVD has a global vision based on the belief that, despite differences in geography, culture, and context, service is a fundamental principle that unites humanity. The initiative is rooted in core humanitarian principles of impartiality, neutrality, independence, and collectiveness, which guide every process and acknowledgment.CVD Awards are available at the global, National, and Community levels. These tiers ensure inclusivity and representation across various levels of service and impact.Founded in 2020 by Amb. Dr. Dominic Obadiah, HSC, a renowned humanitarian diplomat and global philanthropist, along with Dr. Edinah Kangwana, MBS, a leadership and governance expert and multi-award-winning transformational leader, co-founder of CVD board management, the organization is dedicated to promoting peace and serving humanity in the global community.The Civility Voice Diplomat’s Global Humanitarian Award is a testament to Dr. West’s unwavering dedication and commitment to making the world a better place. His selfless actions and tireless efforts have touched the lives of many and will continue to do so for years to come. The team at Word Civility Ambassador is proud to have Dr. West as a part of their organization and congratulates him on this well-deserved recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.