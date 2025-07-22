LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2024, the International Non-Olympic Committee (INOC) officially announced that Dr. YoungHoon Kim had set the world record for the highest measured IQ, with an independently verified score of IQ 276 (SD24). This unprecedented achievement places Dr. Kim at the very top of human cognitive measurement, establishing a new global benchmark for intellectual ability.The record was verified by multiple independent organizations, including Official World Record, Noble World Records, the World Memory Championships, and the World Memory Sports Council (WMSC), which is in official partnership with Guinness World Record. The INOC confirmed that the verification process followed rigorous international standards, involving both psychometric evaluation and statistical analysis.Dr. Kim’s score has been endorsed by an Accredited Professional Statistician™ with a PhD in Statistics from the University of Oxford, who confirmed that the statistical rarity of his result corresponds to fewer than 1 in a billion individuals. Additional validation came from a Yale-trained Clinical Neuroscientist, as well as elite high-IQ societies such as the Olympiq Society, Mega Society, Triple Nine Society, and Mensa, all of which recognized the high range of his cognitive performance.The INOC’s announcement has been widely regarded as a historic moment in the field of human intelligence measurement, firmly establishing Dr. YoungHoon Kim as the individual with the highest recorded IQ in the world to date.NOTE1) YoungHoon Kim has formally stated that he has no affiliation with Official World Record. He further clarified that, at the time his world’s highest IQ record was officially certified, he was not associated with any organization, including the World Memory Championships. His involvement with such entities occurred only after the official recognition of his abilities. The official press release clearly affirms that his record was recognized at the World Memory Championships in 2024, with his formal appointment taking place in 2025. Mr. Kim has requested that inaccurate or misleading claims to the contrary cease to be circulated.2) Under independent scientific standards, the IQ score of 276 (SD24), equivalent to IQ 210 (SD15), attributed to YoungHoon Kim has been recognized as clinically and scientifically valid. According to the peer-reviewed WISC–V Technical Report # 6: Use of General Ability Index (GAI) and Extended Norms by Raiford et al. (2019), human IQ can officially be measured up to 210 (SD15) using extended norms. This confirms that Kim’s reported score falls within the maximum measurable range supported by standardized psychometric instruments and clinical methodology.3) YoungHoon Kim’s world record for the highest IQ has been officially recognized in academic circles, leading to the conferral of three honorary doctorate degrees in the fields of psychology, cognitive science, and education.4) YoungHoon Kim is not the founder of the GIGA Society Professional. The society was founded by the Brain Trust, established by Tony Buzan, the inventor of Mind Maps.5) Note that Paul Cooijmans is not a qualified expert. He does not hold any formal degree related to statistics or psychology, having only claimed a bachelor’s degree in guitar and composition.

