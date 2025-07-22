17.6% CAGR, India Ready-To-Eat (RTE) and Ready-To-Cook (RTC) Food Market Size to Generate $2,861.3 million by 2031

Rise in nuclear households in India and diminishing culinary skills among the Indian consumers are the factors driving the market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) food market size was valued at $557.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $2,861.3 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031.Ready-to-eat (RTE) foods are a group of foods that are completely processed before packaging and distribution. These products undergo through various processes such as pre-cleaning, precooking, and pre-mixing before packaging. According to the 2009 US Food Code by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 2009, RTE foods should be in edible form before packaging for consumption without using any additional steps to achieve food safety. Whereas, ready-to-cook (RTC) foods are generally in raw and marinated form that can be used for direct cooking. These categories are commercially prepared foods developed for the ease of consumption with taste and nutritional benefits.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47234 The India RTE and RTC food market is segmented on the basis of product, source, and distribution channel. By product, the market is classified into vegetarian and non-vegetarian. By source, it is classified as poultry, lamb, seafood, and veg sources. By distribution channel, it is divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, specialty stores, and others. By type, RTE and RTC categories has been considered.However, high competition, especially in highly populated regions in India such as Northern and Southern region of India is one of the major factors that leads to market challenges for manufacturers. The market for processed food in India exclusively relies on RTC food products, however, RTE versions of processed food have become popular among Indian consumers and held a significant India RTE & RTC food market share in the year 2021. Adoption of on-the-go foods and packaged convenience foods are the latest India RTE & RTC food trends in the recent years.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-ready-to-eat-and-ready-to-cook-food-market/purchase-options The India RTE and RTC food market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail, specialty stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the India RTE and RTC food market in 2021, and the online channels segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the India RTE & RTC food forecast period.The non-vegetarian segment generated highest revenue in 2021. The segment accounted for 61.7% share of the India RTE and RTC food market in 2021, and is anticipated to exhibit notable growth in the coming years. Economic surge, increase in disposable income, and rise in dual-income households have improved adoption of new and innovative convenience foods in the market, which propels the India RTE & RTC food industry . In addition, emergence of modern trades and investments in cold chain models are anticipated to drive India RTE & RTC food market demand.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A47234 The companies profiled in the report are Delightful Gourmet Pvt Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Limited, ITC Limited, Just 2 Eat, Orkla ASA, Prabhat Poultry Pvt. Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Limited, Tyson Foods, Inc., Venkys India, and Zorabian Foods.The players are taking consistent efforts to promote their products and establish India RTE & RTC Food market share by adopting product launch and acquisition as India RTE & RTC Food Industry growth strategies.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soft-serve-ice-cream-machines-market-A31660 Plant-based Seafood Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-based-seafood-market-A17387 Meal Kit Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market

