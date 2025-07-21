Nursing Home to Home program reunites Veteran and family

VA’s Nursing Home to Home (NHTH) program has reunited a Korean War Veteran and his daughter.

At 92, Henry Ira White has lived a life of service, love and dedication. Drafted in 1952, he served in the 196th Field Artillery Division. He earned several honors, including the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the United Nations Service Medal and the Presidential Unit Citation.

Recently, White’s journey took a heartwarming turn when he transitioned from a nursing home back to the comfort of his family home thanks to NHTH.

The value of home

For White’s family, getting him home was a chance to honor his wishes and provide him with the care and love he deserves. White’s adult daughter, Carla Holuby, has personally experienced the happiness of her parent returning home.

“What’s most rewarding is that I get to love on him,” Holuby said. “When he squeezes my hand, smiles or gives me a wink, I know that he knows he is loved and that he loves me, too.”

Houlby said these moments are priceless. “All the money in the world couldn’t give me what VA has given me,” Holuby said. “This quality time with my dad is priceless.”

A new chapter

Back in a place full of happy memories, White feels comforted by the familiar sights and sounds of home.

Whether he’s sitting by the window or sharing quiet times with his family, he feels a deep sense of peace in a place that means a lot to him.

“I want to cook his favorite meals, love on him, take him outside on land that holds so much meaning,” Holuby said. “I want him to experience quality of life for the time he has left.”

Strengthening family bonds

This transition deepened the bond between parent and child.

“He tells me it’s okay when I stress,” Holuby said. “He calms me down. I can hold his hand, rub his back and sit and talk with him. I wouldn’t be able to do any of that if he were somewhere else.”

These simple but meaningful moments have become the center of their daily life, bringing them love and peace.

Holuby is also thankful for the support from the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System.

“It takes everyone, the whole village, and I couldn’t do this on my own. I’m so thankful to you all and VA for this gift of quality time with him.”

Support that makes a difference

For White, the NHTH program was an opportunity to spend his final years surrounded by love, comfort and dignity.

His daughter calls him “my hero,” a sentiment that captures the profound respect and admiration she has for the man who served his country and has been a loving parent throughout his life.

White’s story is a reminder of the importance of family, the value of a home and the impact of VA programs like NHTH that help Veterans live their final years as they wish, surrounded by care, respect and love.

About Nursing Home to Home

Nursing Home to Home is a VA pilot program launched at three VA medical centers in 2024. It supports Veterans living in VA-paid nursing homes by offering a full care team, individualized discharge planning, in-home visits and post-discharge follow-up. The goal is to safely transition Veterans back to their homes or home-like environments based on what matters most to them.

Since January, Eastern Oklahoma VA has successfully discharged 24 Veterans through this program, many of whom had lived in long-term care for over a year without a plan to return home.

Veterans who’ve enrolled say the program improved their health, mood and trust in VA.

Contact us

For more resources for older adult Veterans, visit va.gov/geriatrics.