Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market to Hit $10.6 Billion by 2034 as Healthcare Embraces Eco-Friendly Polymers

Biodegradable Medical Plastics in Healthcare

Biodegradable medical plastics are rising in sutures, implants, and packaging to improve patient outcomes and reduce medical waste.

Biodegradable plastics are revolutionizing healthcare with safer, resorbable devices that reduce pollution and enhance clinical care.” — Harry, USDAnalytics

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 21, 2025 – The Biodegradable Medical Plastics Market is projected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2025 to USD 10.6 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 10.5%, according to USDAnalytics. As global healthcare moves toward sustainable, patient-centric solutions, demand for biodegradable, biocompatible medical plastics is surging across applications in surgery, wound care, implants, drug delivery, and medical device packaging.

Biodegradable Plastics Transforming Modern Medicine

Biodegradable medical plastics—led by polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polycaprolactone (PCL), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), and PLGA—are widely used in absorbable sutures, orthopedic implants, drug delivery systems, tissue engineering scaffolds, and sustainable medical packaging. These materials provide exceptional biocompatibility and controlled degradation, eliminating the need for secondary surgeries, minimizing patient risk, and reducing medical waste.

PLA dominates the market thanks to its safety record and FDA approvals, while PHAs and PLGA are rapidly expanding in advanced drug delivery, wound care, and regenerative medicine due to their tunable degradation profiles. Healthcare manufacturers are increasingly adopting these plastics to comply with strict regulations, improve clinical outcomes, and support sustainable healthcare innovation.

Key Opportunity: Partnerships and Advanced Drug Delivery Drive Growth

A significant opportunity is unfolding as medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers partner to develop next-generation biodegradable products. In 2025, Evonik Industries expanded its collaboration with IMCD to distribute RESOMER® bioresorbable polymers across Europe, enabling wider access to advanced materials for implants, drug delivery systems, and tissue engineering. As hospitals and clinics look to minimize environmental impact and enhance patient safety, biodegradable medical plastics are emerging as a critical solution—fueling R&D in drug-eluting implants, resorbable wound dressings, and smart biodegradable packaging.

Market Segmentation Overview

• By Material Type: PLA, PGA, PCL, PHAs, PLGA, Cellulose-based Materials, Others

• By Product Type: Biodegradable Sutures, Biodegradable Implants, Drug Delivery Systems, Wound Care Products, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Scaffolds, Medical Device Components, Medical Packaging, Disposable Medical Equipment

• By Application: Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Dental, Tissue Engineering, Wound Care, Drug Delivery, General Surgery, Others

• By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Medical Device Manufacturers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes

•

Regional Dynamics: Europe, U.S., and Asia Lead the Shift to Sustainable Healthcare

• Europe remains at the forefront, with major suppliers and regulatory support enabling widespread adoption of biodegradable implants, sutures, and medical packaging.

• United States is driving R&D and commercialization of high-performance biodegradable medical plastics for surgical, orthopedic, and wound care markets.

• Asia-Pacific, especially Japan and China, is expanding manufacturing capacity and integrating bioplastics into medical devices and packaging, supported by local innovation and regulatory momentum.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players in Biodegradable Medical Plastics

Key companies advancing the market include:

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Corbion (TotalEnergies Corbion JV) (Netherlands)

• NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• DSM (Koninklijke DSM N.V.) (Netherlands)

• Arkema Group (France/U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

• Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

• Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

• Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

• Biomerics, LLC (U.S.)

• Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

• Others

These companies are investing in new polymers, global distribution networks, and advanced medical applications to accelerate the transition to sustainable, biodegradable solutions in healthcare.



