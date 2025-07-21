Justice Department Launches Second Investigation into George Mason University

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced today that it has launched an investigation into George Mason University to determine whether the University has denied equal treatment of individuals based on race or national origin, in violation of Title VI.

The compliance review investigation will examine whether George Mason University, a recipient of federal financial assistance, has engaged in discriminatory practices based on race, color, or national origin against its students. It will be conducted pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits a recipient of federal funds from discrimination based on such protected characteristics. Institutions of higher education that are governed by Title VI are to protect students’ unfettered access to the school’s educational environment and opportunities, free from discrimination. The investigation will focus on discrimination against students based on race or national origin in George Mason’s admissions practices and the awarding of student benefits and scholarships. It will also investigate the University’s response to antisemitism on campus.

“Public educational institutions are contractually obligated to follow our nation’s federal civil rights laws when receiving federal funds,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “No one should be denied access to opportunity or resources because of their race, color, or national origin, and the United States is committed to keeping our universities free of such invidious bias.”

Note: Review the notice letter here.