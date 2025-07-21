Governor Abbott Hosts Spanish Ambassador Moreno Bau At Texas Capitol

TEXAS, July 21 - July 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting with Spanish Ambassador to the United States Ángeles Moreno Bau at the Texas Capitol to discuss strengthening the economic relationship between Spain and Texas.



During the meeting, Ambassador Moreno Bau offered support to Texans following the catastrophic flooding that occurred over July 4th holiday weekend, recalling a similar tragedy which occurred a year ago in Valencia. The Ambassador also underscored Spain's strong economic footprint in Texas, noting that Spain has over 100 active investment projects in the state across key industries like energy production, infrastructure, and steel manufacturing. Governor Abbott emphasized that Texas remains the top destination for foreign direct investment and has been the national leader in business relocation and expansion projects for 13 consecutive years.



The Governor and Ambassador also discussed the deep historical and cultural connections between Texas and Spain. Both leaders highlighted the legacy of Spanish influence throughout the state, including The Alamo which once served as a Spanish mission and later became a powerful symbol of Texas' fight for independence. They also discussed the importance of the San Antonio Missions complex designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



Spain is the eighth-largest source country for total foreign direct investment projects in Texas. Since 2003, companies from Spain have invested $5.83 billion in 103 projects in Texas, creating nearly 8,000 Texas jobs. In 2024, Texas, trade activity with Spain totaled $10.1 billion. Texas exports make up 33.9% of all U.S. exports to Spain, and the state’s imports make up 8.2% of all U.S. imports from Spain.

