Los Angeles County Superior Court executive officer, clerk of court honored with national court administration award

David Slayton, Executive Officer/Clerk of Court for the Superior Court of Los Angeles County, has received the Warren E. Burger Award for Excellence in Court Administration. Presented by the National Center for State Courts (NCSC), the award honors individuals whose service has significantly contributed to improving the administration of state courts through professional expertise, leadership, integrity, creativity, innovation, and sound judgment.

