The King’s Race Is a Moving Children’s Story Celebrating Differences and Inner Courage

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The King’s Race , the debut children’s book by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Eyal Levit, MD, F.A.A.D., F.A.C.M.S., is a moving fable of underdog triumph, empathy, and embracing differences.With a November 2025 release, the 10,000-word illustrated tale is poised to connect with children and parents through its emotional depth and hopeful narrative as a fresh entry in a long line of timeless classics rooted in courage and character.As a father and an accomplished medical professional, writing a story rooted in compassion came naturally to Dr. Levit, and it was penned to inspire his own son.“The book started off as a desire to excite my own son and bring something special to his kindergarten,” said Dr. Levit. “The day before I was scheduled to read to the class, I couldn’t find a book that felt right. So, I sat down and wrote one myself.”Dr. Levit wrote through the night, finishing just in time to read it aloud to the class. “When I saw their response, their laughter, their smiles, the open mouths, and mesmerized eyes, I knew I had to finish the story,” he recalled.Set in a kingdom where only the fastest, blemish-free horses are allowed to race for the king, The King’s Race follows Spots, a speckled foal who is rejected by his family and community. Forbidden from participating in the kingdom’s prestigious race, he finds belonging among other outcasts.Dr. Levit drew inspiration from the classical themes of stories like David and Goliath. Spot faces seemingly insurmountable obstacles, the kind that extend beyond fiction and speak to the value of perseverance in the real world.“I wanted to give children the ability to feel empathy and relate to someone else, because at one point or another, we are all the little person. We are all the underdogs. And we can rise, not by bringing others down, but by helping others rise with us,” said Dr. Levit. “In the process, we become better people ourselves. Those were the ideas that were in the back of my mind as I began writing the story. There are many layers to it.”While the eponymous competition is the driving goal of the narrative, it is Spot’s discovery of another kind of family that Dr. Levit believes will resonate most with readers. Owing to his medical work, Dr. Levit credits health and happiness as the most important things in life.“You know, health and happiness are what matter most, and sometimes happiness can be found in the most unexpected ways. When your family unit is not supporting you, it is possible to find a different kind of family, not biological, but made up of others who care,” said Dr. Levit. “They do not have to be the same as you. That is why I used different animals in the story, to reflect that idea. That was one of the messages I wanted to convey through the story.”At its heart, The King’s Race is a story about the need for belonging, the strength to endure, and the grace of helping others. “Be open-minded. Get to learn from everyone,” Dr. Levit said. “Be good, do good, and say good. Once you do that be patient because eventually good will come your way.”Spots’ journey will resonate with any reader, be they child or adult, who has felt alone or overwhelmed. It is a book that reminds us that true strength is rooted in kindness, perseverance, and care.

